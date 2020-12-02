|
NFON AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
02.12.2020 / 19:13
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Name and legal form:
|Active Ownership Fund SICAV-FIS-SCS
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Florian
|Last name(s):
|Schuhbauer
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Derivative
|ISIN:
|DE000A0N4N52
b) Nature of the transaction
|Sale of an option to purchase up to 1,200,000 shares. The exercise period of the option ends on 30 November 2020.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|0.00 EUR
|0.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|0.00 EUR
|0.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|
|
|
