NFON AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

09.09.2022 / 23:33 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: ASC Technologies AG

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Günter Last name(s): Müller Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

NFON AG

b) LEI

391200FZ5TRMIHIK0S97

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0N4N52

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 6.10 EUR 3236714.90 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 6.1000 EUR 3236714.9000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

07/09/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

