Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. NFON AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NFN   DE000A0N4N52

NFON AG

(NFN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:36 2022-09-09 am EDT
6.700 EUR   +4.69%
05:37pNFON AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
05:35pNFON AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08/18TRANSCRIPT : NFON AG, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 18, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NFON AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

09/09/2022 | 05:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

09.09.2022 / 23:33 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: ASC Technologies AG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Günter
Last name(s): Müller
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
NFON AG

b) LEI
391200FZ5TRMIHIK0S97 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0N4N52

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
6.10 EUR 3236714.90 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
6.1000 EUR 3236714.9000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
07/09/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


09.09.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: NFON AG
Machtlfinger Straße 7
81379 Munich
Germany
Internet: https://corporate.nfon.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

78003  09.09.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1439555&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about NFON AG
05:37pNFON AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Tr..
EQ
05:35pNFON AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08/18TRANSCRIPT : NFON AG, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 18, 2022
CI
08/18NFON AG Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2..
CI
08/18NFON AG strengthened by market developments in first half of 2022 with a focus on integ..
EQ
06/08NFON signs wholesale partner agreement with 1&1 Versatel
EQ
06/08NFON AG Signs Wholesale Partner Agreement with 1&1 Versatel
CI
05/19NFON AG Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/19NFON AG successfully continues on its growth path in first quarter of 2022
EQ
04/27NFON : Integrated business communication with new branding
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 82,5 M 82,8 M 82,8 M
Net income 2022 -10,5 M -10,5 M -10,5 M
Net cash 2022 9,65 M 9,69 M 9,69 M
P/E ratio 2022 -10,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 111 M 111 M 111 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,23x
EV / Sales 2023 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 504
Free-Float 100%
Chart NFON AG
Duration : Period :
NFON AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NFON AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 6,70 €
Average target price 15,50 €
Spread / Average Target 131%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Klaus von Rottkay Chief Executive Officer
Petra Boss Chief Financial Officer
Rainer-Christian Koppitz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jan-Peter Koopmann Chief Technology Officer
Roland Schorr Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NFON AG-58.03%106
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-20.48%173 532
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED6.84%136 084
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION24.70%96 658
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG15.48%93 293
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-39.27%63 288