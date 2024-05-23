Earnings Call
3M results 2024 - 23 May 2024
Who you have on the call today
Patrik Heider
CEO / CFO
Earnings Call 3M 2024 - 23 May 2024
Agenda for
01 3M 2024
Business update
today
02
Financial figures
3M 2024
03 Outlook2024
04
05
Q&A session
Appendix
Earnings Call 3M 2024 - 23 May 2024
Business update
3M 2024
Creating operational excellence
123
Organisation and employees
- Relevant key positions are staffed by highly experienced managers.
Business processes
- Merging DTS with NFON AG
- Modernising the technological basis of our products
- Developing our AI approach
- Centring our business strategy around our customers and sales partners by reorganising our sales structures.
Internal system landscape
- Optimise our Business Support System (BSS) along the customer value chain
- Review our internal IT landscape to create our NFON IT target image
Transformation as the basis for innovation
The "AI revolution" - driven by large language model (LLM) innovations - is starting to impact the business communications market
Our approach
Leverage the technology to solve business problems, improve customer experience and drive operational excellence
Initial focus
- Product: use of AI in conjunction with CC Hub
− Know-how: build up broad internal AI competence
- Processes: leverage AI to automate and improve internal processes
Next steps
- Integrate and leverage AI with a clear focus on
business value for our customers and partners
Contact Centre Hub
- AI Agent Chat bot
- AI Agent Voice bot
- AI Agent Email bot
- AI Agent GPT Knowledge bot
- Smart Call Transcription
- CC Hub Copilot
Earnings Call 3M 2024 - 23 May 2024
Financial figures
3M 2024
3M 2024 results at a glance
Recurring
revenue Recurring revenue growth of 2.8% compared to 3M 2023 growth
RecurringrevenueIncreased high share of recurring revenue of 93.6% share
Adjusted
Improved adjusted EBITDA of EUR 2.8 million
EBITDA
Earnings Call 3M 2024 - 23 May 2024
Continuously growing share of recurring revenue
Development of total recurring vs. non-recurring revenue in EUR million
+2.2%
COMMENTS
75.9
7.9
68.0
89.5
2021
80.8
7.2
73.6
91.1
2022
20.8
93.1
1.4
19.3
3M 2023
82.3
5.2
77.1
93.7
2023
21.2
93.6
1.4
19.9
+2.8%
3M 2024
- Recurring revenue grew moderately by 2.8% compared to 3M 2023
- Acquisition of new customers
- Increase in installed extensions (seats) within the existing customer base particularly in Germany and Austria
- Offering enhanced products (Premium Solutions) to existing customers
- Total revenue growth of 2.2% in comparison with 3M 2023 due to decrease of non-recurring revenue by -6.1%
- Enhanced high share of recurring revenue in total revenue of 93.6% provides predictable revenue streams
Recurring revenue
Non-recurring revenue
Share of recurring (in %)
Earnings Call 3M 2024 - 23 May 2024
Reliably high gross margin again with increasingly positive development
Development of COGS (adj.)1
+0.0%
in EUR million and gross margin2
COMMENTS
14.514.4
13.0
84.3
84.1
83.7
82.2
81.0
3.4
3.4
2021
2022
3M 2023
2023
3M 2024
Gross margin (in %)
- Improved gross margin compared to the same period last year due to successfully growing share of high-margin sales
- Cost of materials is largely variable in nature and mainly comprises costs for hardware sold, costs for airtime sold and data centre housing costs
- Cost of materials was at the same level as in the same period of the previous year
- This again results in a low material cost ratio of 15.9% compared to the same period of the previous year (3M 2023: 16.2%)
1Cost of materials adjusted for changes in inventories of finished goods
Earnings Call 3M 2024 - 23 May 2024
2Gross margin defined as (revenue - adj. cost of materials)/ revenue
