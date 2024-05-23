Earnings Call

3M results 2024 - 23 May 2024

Who you have on the call today

Patrik Heider

CEO / CFO

Earnings Call 3M 2024 - 23 May 2024

2

Agenda for

01 3M 2024

Business update

today

02

Financial figures

3M 2024

03 Outlook2024

04

05

Q&A session

Appendix

Earnings Call 3M 2024 - 23 May 2024

3

Business update

3M 2024

Creating operational excellence

123

Organisation and employees

  • Relevant key positions are staffed by highly experienced managers.

Business processes

  • Merging DTS with NFON AG
  • Modernising the technological basis of our products
  • Developing our AI approach
  • Centring our business strategy around our customers and sales partners by reorganising our sales structures.

Internal system landscape

  • Optimise our Business Support System (BSS) along the customer value chain
  • Review our internal IT landscape to create our NFON IT target image

Earnings Call 3M 2024 - 23 May 2024 5

Transformation as the basis for innovation

The "AI revolution" - driven by large language model (LLM) innovations - is starting to impact the business communications market

Our approach

Leverage the technology to solve business problems, improve customer experience and drive operational excellence

Initial focus

  • Product: use of AI in conjunction with CC Hub

Know-how: build up broad internal AI competence

  • Processes: leverage AI to automate and improve internal processes

Next steps

  • Integrate and leverage AI with a clear focus on

business value for our customers and partners

Contact Centre Hub

  • AI Agent Chat bot
  • AI Agent Voice bot
  • AI Agent Email bot
  • AI Agent GPT Knowledge bot
  • Smart Call Transcription
  • CC Hub Copilot

Earnings Call 3M 2024 - 23 May 2024

6

Financial figures

3M 2024

3M 2024 results at a glance

Recurring

revenue Recurring revenue growth of 2.8% compared to 3M 2023 growth

Recurring

revenueIncreased high share of recurring revenue of 93.6% share

Adjusted

Improved adjusted EBITDA of EUR 2.8 million

EBITDA

Earnings Call 3M 2024 - 23 May 2024

8

Continuously growing share of recurring revenue

Development of total recurring vs. non-recurring revenue in EUR million

+2.2%

COMMENTS

75.9

7.9

68.0

89.5

2021

80.8

7.2

73.6

91.1

2022

20.8

93.1

1.4

19.3

3M 2023

82.3

5.2

77.1

93.7

2023

21.2

93.6

1.4

19.9

+2.8%

3M 2024

  • Recurring revenue grew moderately by 2.8% compared to 3M 2023
    • Acquisition of new customers
    • Increase in installed extensions (seats) within the existing customer base particularly in Germany and Austria
    • Offering enhanced products (Premium Solutions) to existing customers
  • Total revenue growth of 2.2% in comparison with 3M 2023 due to decrease of non-recurring revenue by -6.1%
  • Enhanced high share of recurring revenue in total revenue of 93.6% provides predictable revenue streams

Recurring revenue

Non-recurring revenue

Share of recurring (in %)

Earnings Call 3M 2024 - 23 May 2024

9

Reliably high gross margin again with increasingly positive development

Development of COGS (adj.)1

+0.0%

in EUR million and gross margin2

COMMENTS

14.514.4

13.0

84.3

84.1

83.7

82.2

81.0

3.4

3.4

2021

2022

3M 2023

2023

3M 2024

Gross margin (in %)

  • Improved gross margin compared to the same period last year due to successfully growing share of high-margin sales
  • Cost of materials is largely variable in nature and mainly comprises costs for hardware sold, costs for airtime sold and data centre housing costs
  • Cost of materials was at the same level as in the same period of the previous year
  • This again results in a low material cost ratio of 15.9% compared to the same period of the previous year (3M 2023: 16.2%)

1Cost of materials adjusted for changes in inventories of finished goods

Earnings Call 3M 2024 - 23 May 2024

10

2Gross margin defined as (revenue - adj. cost of materials)/ revenue

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

NFON AG published this content on 22 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2024 07:50:05 UTC.