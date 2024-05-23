Nfon AG is a Germany-based company that provides cloud-based telephone systems. Its product and service offering includes primarily NFON Cloud Telephone System, a public multi-tenant PBX delivering servicing from the cloud, as well as specialist solutions. The Companyâs services enable communication for customers and their employees on various devices, including smartphones, tablets, personal computers, and desk phones. Its customers range from local small businesses to international large enterprises. The Company is active in various European countries, including Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Poland, Hungary, the United Kingdom, Slovenia, Slovakia, Spain, Croatia, Romania and Portugal.

Sector Integrated Telecommunications Services