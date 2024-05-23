Cost of materials

The cost of materials in the reporting period remained at the same level as in the comparable period of the previous year. As a result of the year-on-year increase in revenue in the first quarter of 2024, the cost of materials ratio fell slightly, to 15.92% (previous year: 16.19%). The change here is within the regular range of fluctuation. The positive performance is the result, on the one hand, of economies of scale that are realised and, on the other, the increase in the share of recurring revenue, which generates a significantly higher margin than the non-recurring revenue.

Staff costs

Staff costs fell by EUR 0.2 million year on year in the first quarter of 2024. The average number of employees (individuals) fell year on year to 419 in the reporting period (previous year: 481.7). If necessary, staff costs are adjusted for non-recurring effects. EUR 0.1 million had to be adjusted in the reporting period for expenses arising from the stock option programme and the merger. Staff costs were adjusted by EUR 0.1 million in the previous year on account of the focus on our core sales markets.

Other operating expenses

Other operating expenses were slightly down in the reporting period from the previous year's level. The decline in other operating expenses in the first quarter of 2024 compared with the first quarter of 2023 is partly the result of lower consulting expenses. In 2023, for example, costs of EUR 0.2 million were incurred for a one-off enforcement consultation. Overall, the cost-to-income ratio of the adjusted other operating expenses (measured by revenue) decreased from 33.1% in the first quarter of 2023 to 31.3% in the first quarter of 2024.

At 13.7%, selling expenses as a percentage of revenue were lower in the 2024 quarterly reporting period than the ratio of 14.2% in the same period in the previous year. Despite the increase in revenue, the costs for the selling expenses remained at the same level as the previous year as a result of this reduction.