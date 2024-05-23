NFON A G I Q U A R T E R LY S TAT E M E N T F O R Q 1 / 2 0 2 4

Transformation. Integration. Implementation.

NFON AG

Quarterly statement for Q1/2024

NFON AG QUARTERLY STATEMENT FOR Q1/2024

Who we are

Headquartered in Munich, NFON AG is a leading European provider of integrated cloud business communications. The listed company (Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Prime Standard) with more than 3,000 partners in 18 European countries and eight branches counts more than 55,000 companies among its customers.

The NFON portfolio comprises four areas: Business Communications, Integration, Customer Contact and Enablement. With its core product, Cloudya, the smart cloud communications platform, NFON offers hassle-free voice calls, simple video conferencing and seamless integration of CRM and collaboration tools for small and medium-sized companies.

All of NFON's cloud services are operated in certified data centres in Germany, with 100% of their energy needs covered by renewable sources. NFON escorts companies into the future of business communication by offering intuitive communication solutions.

CORPORATE.NFON.COM/EN

01 Company

02 Interim Group management report

03 Interim consolidated financial statements

04 Additional information

NFON AG QUARTERLY STATEMENT FOR Q1/2024

Key figures Q1/2024

In EUR million

3M 2024

3M 2023

Change

Total revenue

21.2

20.8

2.2%

Recurring revenue

19.9

19.3

2.8%

Share of recurring revenue

93.6%

93.1%

-

Non-recurring revenue

1.4

1.4

-6.1%

Share of non-recurring revenue

6.4%

6.9%

-

Blended ARPU (in EUR)

9.82

9.80

0.2%

Number of seats (total)

658,544

645,582

2.0%

Adjusted EBITDA*

2.8

2,0

40.0%

* Reconciliation of EBITDA to adjusted EBITDA see section "EBITDA, EBIT, net income".

This is where we are

Every day, we provide companies in Europe with intuitive communication solutions to improve their business operations.

The Group operates as a telecommunications company in 18 European countries and is represented by its own companies in Germany, Austria, the UK, Spain, Italy, France, Poland and Portugal.

NFON activities with a local presence

NFON activities without a local presence

01 Company

02Interim Group management report03 Interim consolidated financial statements

04 Additional information

NFON AG QUARTERLY STATEMENT FOR Q1/2024

Interim Group management report

Additional information can be found in

the Annual Report 2023.

Revenue performance

Overall, revenue followed a positive year-on-year trend as a result of the increase in recurring revenue. NFON succeeded in increasing revenue in the first three months of 2024 by acquiring new customers, activating additional seats within the existing customer base and offering expanded products (premium solutions) to both new and existing customers.

Development of key items of the consolidated statement of comprehensive income

In EUR million

3M 2024

3M 2023

Change

Revenue

21.2

20.8

2.2%

Cost of materials

3.4

3.4

0.5%

Gross profit

17.9

17.4

2.5%

Other operating income

0.2

0.2

0.0%

Staff costs

8.6

8.8

-2.5%

Other operating expenses

6.7

6.9

-2.4%

EBITDA

2.7

1.9

-

Adjusted EBITDA*

2.8

2.0

-

Depreciation, amortisation and

write-downs

2.0

1.7

13.3%

EBIT

0.7

0.1

-

Net interest expense

0.0

0.1

-100.0%

Net tax expense

0.2

0.1

-100.0%

Consolidated result

0.5

0.0

-

* Reconciliation of EBITDA to adjusted EBITDA see section "EBITDA, EBIT, net income".

NFON distinguishes between recurring and non-recurring revenue. Recurring revenue essentially comprises monthly payments of a fixed licence fee per seat plus a fixed or volume-based fee for usage of voice minutes per seat or SIP trunk. Non-recurring revenue includes revenue from sales of devices (tele- phones, soft clients for PCs and smartphones) and the one-time activation fee per seat when it is first connected.

The cumulative effect typical for revenue performance, in relation to seats still to be gained over the year, is evident from the trend in the recurring revenue generated in the individual quarters. Recurring revenue increased by 2.8% year on year in the first quarter of 2024.

Accounting for 93.6% of total revenue (previous year: 93.1%), the share of recurring revenue is within the range of the forecast published for 2024 as a whole (minimum of 90%).

01 Company

02Interim Group management report03 Interim consolidated financial statements

04 Additional information

NFON AG QUARTERLY STATEMENT FOR Q1/2024

High share of recurring revenues

Development of average revenue per user

3M

19.9

2024

3M

19.3

2023

0

5

10

15

20

+2.8%

25

NFON uses the average recurring revenue across all services, sales channels and countries per user or seat, referred to as blended average revenue per user (ARPU), to measure operating performance per seat. The average voice minutes sold per seat have a significant influence on blended ARPU. These have fallen slightly compared to the years during the Covid-19 pandemic. Voice minutes also trended slightly downwards year on year in the first quarter of 2024. Thanks to measures such as price increases, blended ARPU remained stable despite the effect of the trend in voice minutes. To further stabilise blended ARPU, we announced price increases for selected products and customer cohorts in the first quarter of 2024 that will come into effect from the second

Recurring revenues in EUR million

Seat development

Seat development is positive, underlining the high level of satisfaction among NFON's customers. The consistently low churn rate of around 0.5% per month reflects the quality of the products and services and guarantees continuous recurring income.

Growth in total seat numbers

31.03.

658,544

2024

+2.0%

31.03.

645,582

2023

500,000

600,000

700,000

Seats

quarter onwards. We are generating additional ARPU contributions through the increase in sales of premium solutions.

Stable blended ARPU

3M

9.82

2024

3M

9.80

2023

3M

9.98

2022

3M

10.19

2021

0

5

10

Blended ARPU (in EUR)

01 Company

02Interim Group management report03 Interim consolidated financial statements

04 Additional information

NFON AG QUARTERLY STATEMENT FOR Q1/2024

Cost of materials

The cost of materials in the reporting period remained at the same level as in the comparable period of the previous year. As a result of the year-on-year increase in revenue in the first quarter of 2024, the cost of materials ratio fell slightly, to 15.92% (previous year: 16.19%). The change here is within the regular range of fluctuation. The positive performance is the result, on the one hand, of economies of scale that are realised and, on the other, the increase in the share of recurring revenue, which generates a significantly higher margin than the non-recurring revenue.

Staff costs

Staff costs fell by EUR 0.2 million year on year in the first quarter of 2024. The average number of employees (individuals) fell year on year to 419 in the reporting period (previous year: 481.7). If necessary, staff costs are adjusted for non-recurring effects. EUR 0.1 million had to be adjusted in the reporting period for expenses arising from the stock option programme and the merger. Staff costs were adjusted by EUR 0.1 million in the previous year on account of the focus on our core sales markets.

Other operating expenses

Other operating expenses were slightly down in the reporting period from the previous year's level. The decline in other operating expenses in the first quarter of 2024 compared with the first quarter of 2023 is partly the result of lower consulting expenses. In 2023, for example, costs of EUR 0.2 million were incurred for a one-off enforcement consultation. Overall, the cost-to-income ratio of the adjusted other operating expenses (measured by revenue) decreased from 33.1% in the first quarter of 2023 to 31.3% in the first quarter of 2024.

At 13.7%, selling expenses as a percentage of revenue were lower in the 2024 quarterly reporting period than the ratio of 14.2% in the same period in the previous year. Despite the increase in revenue, the costs for the selling expenses remained at the same level as the previous year as a result of this reduction.

EBITDA, EBIT, consolidated profit/loss

Increases in revenue and lower costs in the areas of staff and operating expenses (OpEx) are leading, in the first quarter of 2024, to an EUR 0.8 million year-on-year improvement in EBITDA.

EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, EBIT, consolidated result

In EUR million

3M 2024

3M 2023

EBITDA

2.7

1.9

Staff costs

Focus on core markets

0.0

0.1

Stock options

0.1

0.0

Total non-recurring effects

0.1

0.1

Adjusted EBITDA

2.8

2.0

EBIT

0.7

0.1

Consolidated result

0.5

0.0

Adjusted consolidated result

0.6

0.2

Financial position

At EUR 0.9 million, operating cash flow was down in the first quarter of 2024 from the same period in the previous year (EUR 1.6 million). Although earnings after tax improved from EUR 0.0 million to EUR 0.5 million, the decline in trade payables and the other provisions as well as tax payments nevertheless had a negative impact on the cash and cash equivalents. In the cash flow from investing activities, reduced investments in customising and a decrease in capitalised development costs resulted in lower cash outflows totalling EUR 0.7 million (previous year: EUR 1.8 million).

The capitalised development costs relate to new products and new features in existing products.

Overall, cash and cash equivalents experienced a slight reduction, from EUR 12.3 million to EUR 12.1 million.

01 Company

02Interim Group management report03 Interim consolidated financial statements

04 Additional information

Supplementary report

No matters have arisen after 31 March 2024 that could have a material impact on the assets and liabilities, financial position and results of operations.

Forecast

Outlook 2024

NFON AG QUARTERLY STATEMENT FOR Q1/2024

Forward-looking statements and forecasts

This quarterly statement contains forward-looking statements that are based on the current expectations, assumptions and forecasts of the Management Board of NFON AG and the information that is available to it at present.

The forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and are based on expectations, assumptions and forecasts that might turn out to be incorrect in the future.

Growth rate recurring revenues

Share of recurring revenue

Adjusted EBITDA

In the mid to upper single-digit percentage range

At least 90%

EUR 10-12 million

NFON AG offers no guarantee that the forward-looking statements will prove to be correct and is under no obligation and also does not intend to adjust or update the forward-looking statements made in this quarterly statement. Additional information on the forward-looking statements can also be found in the

Additional information can be found in

the Annual Report 2023.

NFON confirms the growth targets forecast as part of the 2023 consolidated financial statements. The planning is based on the information available as at 22 May 2023 and takes the opportunities and risks of the NFON Group as presented into account. Please refer in this context to the comments in the report on risks and opportunities in theAnnual Report as at 31 December 2023. These applied unchanged as at 31 March 2024.

section "About this report" in theAnnual Report 2023.

01 Company

02 Interim Group management report

03 Interim consolidated financial statements 04 Additional information

NFON AG QUARTERLY STATEMENT FOR Q1/2024

Interim consolidated financial statements

Consolidated statement of financial position

as at 31 March 2024

In EUR thousand

31.03.2024

31.12.2023

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

11,101

11,630

Intangible assets

34,707

35,433

Investments in associates

680

680

Deferred tax assets

826

823

Other non-current,non-financial assets

686

691

Total non-current assets

48,000

49,257

Current assets

Inventories

140

114

Trade receivables

9,886

8,966

Current other financial assets

725

725

Current other non-financial assets

2,836

2,564

Cash and cash equivalents

12,111

12,281

Total current assets

25,698

24,650

Total assets

73,698

73,907

In EUR thousand

31.03.2024

31.12.2023

Equity

Issued capital

16,561

16,561

Capital reserves

109,203

109,153

Loss carryforward

-78,664

-79,206

Currency translation reserve

754

647

Total equity

47,854

47,155

Non-current liabilities

Non-current financial liabilities

8,177

8,483

Other non-current,non-financial liabilities

448

563

Deferred tax liabilities

2,176

2,176

Total non-current liabilities

10,801

11,222

Current liabilities

Trade payables

4,802

4,963

Current provisions

2,814

3,118

Current income tax liabilities

511

812

Current financial liabilities

1,551

1,418

Current other non-financial liabilities

5,365

5,219

Total current liabilities

15,043

15,530

Total equity and liabilities

73,698

73,907

01 Company

02 Interim Group management report

03 Interim consolidated financial statements 04 Additional information

NFON AG QUARTERLY STATEMENT FOR Q1/2024

Consolidated statement of income and consolidated statement of comprehensive income

for the period from 1 January to 31 March 2024

In EUR thousand

3M 2024

3M 2023

In EUR thousand

3M 2024

3M 2023

Revenue

21,245

20,786

Attributable to:

Other operating income

215

172

Shareholders of the parent company

542

28

Cost of materials

-3,382

-3,366

Non-controlling interests

0

0

Staff costs

-8,601

-8,824

Other comprehensive income (will be reclassified to profit or loss)

107

47

Depreciation, amortisation and impairments

-1,980

-1,748

Taxes on other comprehensive income (will be reclassified to profit or

loss)

0

0

Other operating expenses

-6,724

-6,890

Other comprehensive income after taxes

107

47

Impairment losses on trade and other receivables

19

-23

Total comprehensive income

649

75

Other tax expense

-42

-3

Attributable to:

Income from continuing operations before net interest

income and income taxes

750

104

Shareholders of the parent company

649

75

Interest and similar income

70

6

Non-controlling interests

0

0

Interest and similar expenses

-110

-58

Net earnings per share, basic (in EUR)

0.03

0.00

Net interest income

-40

-52

Net earnings per share, diluted (in EUR)

0.03

0.00

Earnings before income taxes

710

53

Income taxes

-175

-24

Deferred tax income (py: tax expenses)

7

0

Consolidated result

542

28

01 Company

02 Interim Group management report

03 Interim consolidated financial statements 04 Additional information

NFON AG QUARTERLY STATEMENT FOR Q1/2024

Consolidated statement of cash flow

for the period from 1 January to 31 March 2024

In EUR thousand

3M 2024

3M 2023

In EUR thousand

3M 2024

3M 2023

1. Cash flow from operating activities

2. Cash flow from investing activities

Profit/loss after taxes

542

28

Proceeds from the disposal of property, plant and equipment and

intangible assets

6

0

Adjustments to reconcile profit (loss) to cash provided

Payments for investments in property, plant and equipment

-173

-111

Income taxes

169

24

Payments for investments in intangible assets

-532

-1,710

Interest income (interest expenses), net

40

52

Cash flow from investing activities

-698

-1,821

Amortisation of intangible assets and depreciation of property,

3. Cash flow from financing activities

plant and equipment

1,980

1,748

Impairment losses on trade and other receivables

-19

23

Proceeds from capital increases

0

0

Equity-settledshare-based payment transactions

50

6

Payments in connection with leases

-363

-491

Other non-cash income and expenses

52

14

Other proceeds/payments

0

-1

Changes in:

Cash flow from financing activities

-363

-492

Inventories

-26

-20

Change in cash and cash equivalents

-188

-768

Trade and other receivables

-1,154

-1,116

Effects of changes in exchange rates on cash held

18

7

Trade payables and other liabilities

-130

625

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

12,281

13,218

Provisions and employee benefits

-304

154

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

12,111

12,457

Interest paid

-9

-14

Income taxes received/paid, net

-425

-26

Effects of changes in foreign exchange rates

107

47

Cash flow from operating activities

873

1,546

