PRESS RELEASE : NFON AG: DEUTSCHE TELEFON STANDARD PRESENTS CENTREXX 3

    NFN   DE000A0N4N52

NFON AG

(NFN)
NFON AG: DEUTSCHE TELEFON STANDARD PRESENTS CENTREXX 3

07/06/2021
DGAP-News: NFON AG / Key word(s): Product Launch/Product Launch 
NFON AG: DEUTSCHE TELEFON STANDARD PRESENTS CENTREXX 3 
2021-07-06 / 10:50 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
DEUTSCHE TELEFON STANDARD PRESENTS CENTREXX 3 
Mainz, July 6, 2021, MORE FUNCTIONS | Deutsche Telefon Standard, a subsidiary of NFON AG, presented its new cloud 
telephone system centrexx 3 last week. centrexx 3 is a high-end business telephone system that is primarily aimed at 
small and medium-sized companies. "With centrexx 3, we are beginning a new chapter for our customers and offering them 
a professional cloud telephone system that can be individually tailored to their needs, making it an affordable 
solution," says Thomas Muschalla, Managing Director of Deutsche Telefon Standard. "Made in Germany and easy to manage, 
the system offers a wide range of functions, a high degree of cost effectiveness, and distribution and technical 
support from our trained local network of partners." 
MORE FLEXIBILITY | centrexx 3 follows a flexible and modular approach that allows every customer to precisely tailor 
the performance and functions of the system to their needs - both at the office and for those working from home. In 
addition to standard seats, the cloud telephone system offers CLIP & CLIR numbers, call groups and queues, time-based 
call forwarding, personal voice mail, managed conferences, eFax, a central phone book, zero-touch provisioning, SRTP 
encryption, and numerous optional functions that can be added and removed on a monthly basis. "The aim of centrexx 3 is 
to ensure maximum flexibility, not least because a lot of entrepreneurs simply want to be able to telephone easily but 
also want - and need - to get rid of their outdated telephone systems in the face of digitalisation and the 
introduction of flexible workspaces," explains Thomas Muschalla. "With centrexx 3, for example, the boss can add a 
mobile app for himself or for a certain department without paying for the function to be added to every single one of 
the company's seats." 
MORE FUTURE-PROOFING | Digitalisation is continuing its inexorable rise, and even small and medium-sized companies and 
micro-businesses are increasingly looking to move to IP-based telephony. "centrexx 3 represents a step into the future 
and helps to ensure that digitalisation does not leave smaller companies behind," says Thomas Muschalla. centrexx 3 is 
available now; for more information, see deutsche-telefon.de. In May, Deutsche Telefon Standard also initiated its new 
partner programme, Strong Together, which is specially targeted at all distribution partners and new and existing 
partners. 
MORE PARTNERSHIP | As part of its sponsorship activities, Deutsche Telefon Standard is supporting the Bundesliga 
football club 1. FSV Mainz 05 as an Official 05 Partner in the 2021-22 season. "Deutsche Telefon Standard and its 
employees have deep roots in the Mainz region," says Thomas Muschalla. "This is underlined by our partnership with 
Mainz 05. The decision to sponsor Mainz 05 was a very deliberate one: Just like Deutsche Telefon Standard, the club is 
synonymous with pragmatism, authenticity, and communication on an equal footing." The sponsorship package includes 
perimeter advertising at the stadium and the use of a box at home matches. 
MORE CLARITY | To accompany the launch of centrexx 3, Deutsche Telefon Standard is modernising its website with a focus 
on the centrexx 3 and SIP trunk products, online services and the new partner information area, which is clearly 
structured so that distribution partners can easily find key documents and contractual agreements. 
ABOUT DEUTSCHE TELEFON STANDARD | Deutsche Telefon Standard is one of Germany's leading providers of cloud telephony. 
Since its formation in 2007, it has been helping small and medium-sized companies to optimise their day-to-day 
communications with its cloud-based telephony solutions. The company's core product is centrexx 3. As a provider of 
cloud telephony, Deutsche Telefon Standard distributes its VoIP products and solutions exclusively via the Germany-wide 
network of the Strong Together partner programme. Deutsche Telefon Standard GmbH has been a subsidiary of NFON AG since 
2019. 
MEDIA CONTACT 
100zehn GmbH 
Timm Caspari 
+49 89 55270620 
dts@100zehn.de 
NFON AG 
Thorsten Wehner 
Vice President for Public Relations 
+49 89 45 300 121 
thorsten.wehner@nfon.com 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-07-06 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      NFON AG 
              Machtlfinger Straße 7 
              81379 Munich 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 89 453 00 0 
E-mail:       ir-info@nfon.com 
Internet:     https://corporate.nfon.com 
ISIN:         DE000A0N4N52 
WKN:          A0N4N5 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1215714 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1215714 2021-07-06

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1215714&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 06, 2021 04:52 ET (08:52 GMT)

