PRESS RELEASE : NFON AG receives EUR 26 million from a capital increase to finance its growth

DGAP-News: NFON AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Capital Increase
NFON AG receives EUR 26 million from a capital increase to finance its growth
2021-03-26 / 08:25
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Corporate News
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR TRANSMISSION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO: THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,
AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN
NFON AG receives EUR 26 million from a capital increase to finance its growth
- 1,505,555 new shares successfully placed with institutional investors
- Gross issue proceeds of EUR 26.3 million to finance growth
- Investments planned in the areas of product development, partner management and marketing, in particular
Munich, March 26, 2021 - NFON AG (together with its subsidiaries "NFON" or "the Company"), the only pan-European cloud
PBX provider (telephone system from the cloud), has placed 1,505,555 shares with institutional investors via an
accelerated bookbuilding process at a placement price of 17.50 EUR per share. This equates to gross issue proceeds of
26,347,212.50 EUR. The shares were made available to Berenberg as the transaction bank by an anchor shareholder by way
of a securities loan for the purpose of efficient execution of the placement. This will be repaid after registration of
an increase of the share capital of the Company by 1,505,555 new shares, which represents approximately 10% of the
current share capital, by a partial use of its authorized capital. Shareholders' subscription rights were excluded in
the process. The net proceeds from the issue of the new shares are to be invested in the further growth of the Company,
in particular in the further development of the product portfolio through internal development projects or technology
investments, the expansion of the pan-European partner network as well as in marketing activities.
The market for cloud communications is undergoing structural change. 2020 was a catalyst for this development. NFON is
benefiting from the increasing digitalization of business communication with Cloudya, the telephone system from the
cloud. The Company intends to take advantage of the opportunities this presents for NFON throughout Europe in order to
grow much more strongly. Dr. Klaus von Rottkay, Chief Executive Officer of NFON AG: "The market for cloud telephone
systems in Europe is growing at an average rate of around 12%. We want to exceed this target very clearly. That is why
we will again invest significantly more in 2021 and set the course for further growth. In concrete terms, this means we
will continue to optimize the partner management of our more than 2,700 partners in order to further expand our base of
already more than 500,000 customer-installed extensions. In the future, we will increasingly sell premium solutions to
this strong customer base. So we will not only continue to grow quantitatively, but also qualitatively."
Investor Relations Contact
NFON AG
Sabina Prüser
Head of Investor Relations
+49 89 45300 134
sabina.prueser@nfon.com
Media Contact
NFON AG
Thorsten Wehner
Vice President Public Relations
+49 89 45300 121
thorsten.wehner@nfon.com
About NFON AG
Headquartered in Munich, NFON AG is the only pan-European cloud PBX provider - counting more than 40,000 companies
across 15 European countries as its customers. With Cloudya, NFON offers an easy-to-use, independent and reliable
solution for advanced cloud business communications. Further premium and industry solutions complete the portfolio in
the field of cloud communications. With our intuitive communications solutions, we enable European companies to improve
their work a little every single day. NFON is the new freedom in business communication. https://corporate.nfon.com/de/
Disclaimer
This release and the information contained herein are not for distribution in or into the United States of America
(including its territories and possessions, the states of the United States of America and the District of Columbia)
(the "United States"), Canada, Australia and Japan. This release does not constitute an offer or part of an offer to
sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities (the "Shares") of NFON AG (the "Company") in the United
States. The Shares of the Company have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as
amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an
applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act, or in a transaction not subject to the
registration requirements of the Securities Act. Any sale of securities referred to in this release in the United
States will be made only to "qualified institutional buyers" within the meaning of Rule 144A under the Securities Act.
This release is directed only at persons who reside or are located in a member state of the European Economic Area
(other than Germany) and who are "qualified investors" within the meaning of Article 2(e) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129
(the "Prospectus Regulation"). In the United Kingdom this release is only directed at persons who are "qualified
investors" within the meaning of Article 2(e) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue
of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 who are also "investment professionals" within the meaning of Article 19(5)
of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order"), (ii) high
net worth companies, and other persons to whom it may otherwise lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)
(a) to (d) of the Order or (iii) persons to whom this release may otherwise be lawfully communicated (all such persons
together, the "Relevant Persons"). No person other than Qualified Investors or Relevant Persons may refer to or rely on
this release. Any investment or investment opportunity referred to in this release is available only to qualified
investors or relevant persons and will be engaged in only with qualified investors or relevant persons.
This release may contain certain forward-looking statements, estimates, beliefs and projections regarding the Company's
future business, results of operations and earnings ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements can be
identified based on the use of words such as "believe," "estimate," "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "will," or
"should" and their negation and similar variations or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements include all
matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions, forecasts and
assumptions of the Company's management and involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and
therefore actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the
forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained herein should not be taken as guarantees of future
performance or results and are not necessarily reliable indicators of whether or not such results will be achieved. The
forward-looking statements contained in this release are only valid as of the date of this release. We will not update
the information, forward-looking statements or conclusions contained in this release to reflect subsequent events or
circumstances, or to correct inaccuracies that may arise after the date of this release as a result of new information,
future developments or otherwise, and do not undertake any obligation to do so. We assume no responsibility in any way
for the occurrence of the forward-looking statements or assumptions contained herein.
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
2021-03-26 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English
Company: NFON AG
Machtlfinger Straße 7
81379 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 89 453 00 0
E-mail: ir-info@nfon.com
Internet: https://corporate.nfon.com
ISIN: DE000A0N4N52
WKN: A0N4N5
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf,
Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1178772
End of News DGAP News Service
=------------
1178772 2021-03-26
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
March 26, 2021 03:27 ET (07:27 GMT)