Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  NFON AG    NFN   DE000A0N4N52

NFON AG

(NFN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PRESS RELEASE : NFON AG receives EUR 26 million from a capital increase to finance its growth

03/26/2021 | 03:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
DGAP-News: NFON AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Capital Increase 
NFON AG receives EUR 26 million from a capital increase to finance its growth 
2021-03-26 / 08:25 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Corporate News 
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR TRANSMISSION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO: THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, 
AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN 
NFON AG receives EUR 26 million from a capital increase to finance its growth 
- 1,505,555 new shares successfully placed with institutional investors 
- Gross issue proceeds of EUR 26.3 million to finance growth 
- Investments planned in the areas of product development, partner management and marketing, in particular 
Munich, March 26, 2021 - NFON AG (together with its subsidiaries "NFON" or "the Company"), the only pan-European cloud 
PBX provider (telephone system from the cloud), has placed 1,505,555 shares with institutional investors via an 
accelerated bookbuilding process at a placement price of 17.50 EUR per share. This equates to gross issue proceeds of 
26,347,212.50 EUR. The shares were made available to Berenberg as the transaction bank by an anchor shareholder by way 
of a securities loan for the purpose of efficient execution of the placement. This will be repaid after registration of 
an increase of the share capital of the Company by 1,505,555 new shares, which represents approximately 10% of the 
current share capital, by a partial use of its authorized capital. Shareholders' subscription rights were excluded in 
the process. The net proceeds from the issue of the new shares are to be invested in the further growth of the Company, 
in particular in the further development of the product portfolio through internal development projects or technology 
investments, the expansion of the pan-European partner network as well as in marketing activities. 
The market for cloud communications is undergoing structural change. 2020 was a catalyst for this development. NFON is 
benefiting from the increasing digitalization of business communication with Cloudya, the telephone system from the 
cloud. The Company intends to take advantage of the opportunities this presents for NFON throughout Europe in order to 
grow much more strongly. Dr. Klaus von Rottkay, Chief Executive Officer of NFON AG: "The market for cloud telephone 
systems in Europe is growing at an average rate of around 12%. We want to exceed this target very clearly. That is why 
we will again invest significantly more in 2021 and set the course for further growth. In concrete terms, this means we 
will continue to optimize the partner management of our more than 2,700 partners in order to further expand our base of 
already more than 500,000 customer-installed extensions. In the future, we will increasingly sell premium solutions to 
this strong customer base. So we will not only continue to grow quantitatively, but also qualitatively." 
 
Investor Relations Contact 
NFON AG 
Sabina Prüser 
Head of Investor Relations 
+49 89 45300 134 
sabina.prueser@nfon.com 
Media Contact 
NFON AG 
Thorsten Wehner 
Vice President Public Relations 
+49 89 45300 121 
thorsten.wehner@nfon.com 
About NFON AG 
Headquartered in Munich, NFON AG is the only pan-European cloud PBX provider - counting more than 40,000 companies 
across 15 European countries as its customers. With Cloudya, NFON offers an easy-to-use, independent and reliable 
solution for advanced cloud business communications. Further premium and industry solutions complete the portfolio in 
the field of cloud communications. With our intuitive communications solutions, we enable European companies to improve 
their work a little every single day. NFON is the new freedom in business communication. https://corporate.nfon.com/de/ 
Disclaimer 
This release and the information contained herein are not for distribution in or into the United States of America 
(including its territories and possessions, the states of the United States of America and the District of Columbia) 
(the "United States"), Canada, Australia and Japan. This release does not constitute an offer or part of an offer to 
sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities (the "Shares") of NFON AG (the "Company") in the United 
States. The Shares of the Company have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as 
amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an 
applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act, or in a transaction not subject to the 
registration requirements of the Securities Act. Any sale of securities referred to in this release in the United 
States will be made only to "qualified institutional buyers" within the meaning of Rule 144A under the Securities Act. 
This release is directed only at persons who reside or are located in a member state of the European Economic Area 
(other than Germany) and who are "qualified investors" within the meaning of Article 2(e) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 
(the "Prospectus Regulation"). In the United Kingdom this release is only directed at persons who are "qualified 
investors" within the meaning of Article 2(e) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue 
of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 who are also "investment professionals" within the meaning of Article 19(5) 
of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order"), (ii) high 
net worth companies, and other persons to whom it may otherwise lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2) 
(a) to (d) of the Order or (iii) persons to whom this release may otherwise be lawfully communicated (all such persons 
together, the "Relevant Persons"). No person other than Qualified Investors or Relevant Persons may refer to or rely on 
this release. Any investment or investment opportunity referred to in this release is available only to qualified 
investors or relevant persons and will be engaged in only with qualified investors or relevant persons. 
This release may contain certain forward-looking statements, estimates, beliefs and projections regarding the Company's 
future business, results of operations and earnings ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements can be 
identified based on the use of words such as "believe," "estimate," "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "will," or 
"should" and their negation and similar variations or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements include all 
matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions, forecasts and 
assumptions of the Company's management and involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and 
therefore actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the 
forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained herein should not be taken as guarantees of future 
performance or results and are not necessarily reliable indicators of whether or not such results will be achieved. The 
forward-looking statements contained in this release are only valid as of the date of this release. We will not update 
the information, forward-looking statements or conclusions contained in this release to reflect subsequent events or 
circumstances, or to correct inaccuracies that may arise after the date of this release as a result of new information, 
future developments or otherwise, and do not undertake any obligation to do so. We assume no responsibility in any way 
for the occurrence of the forward-looking statements or assumptions contained herein. 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-03-26 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      NFON AG 
              Machtlfinger Straße 7 
              81379 Munich 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 89 453 00 0 
E-mail:       ir-info@nfon.com 
Internet:     https://corporate.nfon.com 
ISIN:         DE000A0N4N52 
WKN:          A0N4N5 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1178772 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1178772 2021-03-26

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 26, 2021 03:27 ET (07:27 GMT)

All news about NFON AG
03:28aPRESS RELEASE  : NFON AG receives EUR 26 million from a capital increase to fina..
DJ
03:28aNFON  : receives EUR 26 million from a capital increase to finance its growth
EQ
03:22aDGAP-ADHOC  : NFON AG successfully completes accelerated placement process
DJ
03:22aNFON  : successfully completes accelerated placement process
EQ
03/25NFON  : resolves capital increase as part of an accelerated placement procedure
EQ
03/04PRESS RELEASE  : NFON AG: Business development in 2020 highlights future potenti..
DJ
03/04NFON AG : Business development in 2020 highlights future potential
EQ
2020DGAP-PVR  : NFON AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the..
DJ
2020DGAP-PVR  : NFON AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the..
DJ
2020DGAP-PVR  : NFON AG: Release according to Article -2-
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 67,6 M 79,5 M 79,5 M
Net income 2020 -2,28 M -2,68 M -2,68 M
Net cash 2020 12,0 M 14,1 M 14,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 -122x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 271 M 319 M 319 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,83x
EV / Sales 2021 3,49x
Nbr of Employees 400
Free-Float 100%
Chart NFON AG
Duration : Period :
NFON AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NFON AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 25,50 €
Last Close Price 18,00 €
Spread / Highest target 66,7%
Spread / Average Target 41,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Klaus von Rottkay Chief Executive Officer
Rainer-Christian Koppitz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jan-Peter Koopmann Chief Technology Officer
Markus Stumpf Vice President-Operations & Infrastructure
Rupert Doehner Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NFON AG-0.83%368
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-2.96%230 247
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-3.59%121 082
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION12.30%94 533
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG11.90%94 105
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY8.87%62 726
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ