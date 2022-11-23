IN BRIEF: NFT Investments chair and non-exec buy 20.0 million shares

NFT Investments PLC - invests in non-fungible tokens - Durban Holdings Ltd, a company of which Chair Jonathan Bixby and Non-Executive Director Mike Edwards are beneficial owners, buys 20.0 million shares at a price of 0.8 pence per share. The shares are worth GBP160,000 in total, and were bought on the Aquis Stock Exchange on Monday. Durban Holdings now holds 1.99% stake in NFT Investments.

Current stock price: 0.95 pence

12-month change: down 58%

By Sophie Rose; sophierose@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.