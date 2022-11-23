Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. NFT Investments plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    0A94   GB00BMW34204

NFT INVESTMENTS PLC

(0A94)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  - 
- GBX   -.--%
08:42aIN BRIEF: NFT Investments chair and non-exec buy 20.0 million shares
AN
09/26NFT Investments plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
04/08NFT Investments plc cancelled the acquisition of Pluto Digital Assets plc from Pires Investments plc and others.
CI
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IN BRIEF: NFT Investments chair and non-exec buy 20.0 million shares

11/23/2022 | 08:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NFT Investments PLC - invests in non-fungible tokens - Durban Holdings Ltd, a company of which Chair Jonathan Bixby and Non-Executive Director Mike Edwards are beneficial owners, buys 20.0 million shares at a price of 0.8 pence per share. The shares are worth GBP160,000 in total, and were bought on the Aquis Stock Exchange on Monday. Durban Holdings now holds 1.99% stake in NFT Investments.

Current stock price: 0.95 pence

12-month change: down 58%

By Sophie Rose; sophierose@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

All news about NFT INVESTMENTS PLC
08:42aIN BRIEF: NFT Investments chair and non-exec buy 20.0 million shares
AN
09/26NFT Investments plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
04/08NFT Investments plc cancelled the acquisition of Pluto Digital Assets plc from Pires In..
CI
01/24NFT Investments plc agreed to acquire Pluto Digital Assets plc from Pires Investments p..
CI
2021STURDY.exchange announced that it has received $4.3 million in funding from Hex Trust, ..
CI
2021Big Whale Labs announced that it has received CAD 0.655 million in funding from Slow Ve..
CI
2021ORDRE announced that it has received $9 million in funding from NFT Investments plc, Al..
CI
2021Wondr Gaming Corp : . - Wondr Gaming Enters the NFT Space through a Binding Agreement to A..
AQ
2021ORDRE announced that it has received $1 million in funding from NFT Investments plc
CI
2021NFT Investments plc has completed an IPO in the amount of £35 million.
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -2,83 M -3,36 M -3,36 M
Net cash 2021 21,9 M 26,0 M 26,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 -6,38x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 9,28 M 11,0 M 11,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 86,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jonathan Franklin Bixby Executive Chairman
Nicholas James Lyth Director
Timothy Vincent Le Druillenec Director
Jonathan William Hives Director
Michael Scott Edwards Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NFT INVESTMENTS PLC0.00%11
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-22.48%59 223
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC17.81%53 734
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-37.46%46 108
NASDAQ-4.98%32 680
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG17.00%32 472