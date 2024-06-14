Phoenix Digital Assets PLC - London-based investment fund for digital assets focused on large cap crypto currency - Announces results of tender offer at 5.39 pence per share. Says 662.5 million shares validly tendered, exceeding the number of shares for which the company tendered by around 37.5 million. Phoenix therefore has accepted for purchase 625 million shares at the tender price.

Chair Jonathan Bixby comments: "The result of this tender offer underscores our dedication to delivering value to our shareholders and ensuring the future prosperity of Phoenix. We remain committed to our strategic goal of becoming the leading large-cap crypto currency fund in the UK."

Current stock price: 3.90 pence

