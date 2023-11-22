Looking Glass Labs Ltd - Vancouver-based Web3 platform, which specialises in NFT architecture - Further to announcement of November 13, says the closing of the private placement offering and debt settlement have been extended and is now expected to close on or around next week Monday. Further announcements will be made once closing has occurred.

Current stock price: 17.00 pence

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.