NFT Investments PLC - invests in cryptocurrency and in companies or funds that have exposure to non-fungible tokens or blockchain technology - Says at December 31, its crypto, stablecoin assets were worth GBP43.8 million. As a result, its crypto, stablecoin and equity investments total GBP47.1 million, or 4.67 pence per share.
Current stock price: 3.10 pence, up 17%
12-month change: tripled from 0.93 pence
By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter
