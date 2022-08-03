NFT Technologies : Annual Report

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT

To the Shareholders of NFT Technologies Inc.

Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of NFT Technologies Inc. (the "Company"), which comprise the statements of financial position as at December 31, 2021, 2020, and 2019 and the statements of loss and comprehensive loss, changes in shareholders' equity, and cash flows for the years then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies.

In our opinion, the accompanying financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as at December 31, 2021, 2020, and 2019 and its financial performance and its cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audits in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements in Canada, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern

We draw attention to Note 1 in the financial statements, which indicates that the Company has generated a net loss of $6,016,100 and has negative cash flow from operations of $4,018,502 during the year ended December 31, 2021 and, as at that date, the Company has an accumulated deficit of $6,016,100. As stated in Note 1, these events or conditions, along with other matters as set forth in Note 1, indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Other Information

Management is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises:

Management's Discussion and Analysis

The information, other than the financial statements and our auditor's report thereon, in the Prospectus.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not and will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information, and in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

We obtained Management's Discussion and Analysis prior to the date of the auditor's report. If, based on the work we have performed on this information, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

We obtained the Prospectus prior to the date of the auditor's report. If, based on the work we have performed on this information, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.