Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. NFTY
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALNFT   FR0010457531

NFTY

(ALNFT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NFTY : FY 2021 Earnings

03/31/2022 | 01:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NFTY FY 2021 Earnings
Subscribe

31 Mar 2022 18:00 CEST

Company Name

NFTY

ISN

FR0010457531

Market

Euronext Growth

Symbol

ALNFT

Back to a positive EBITDA in the second half

Consolidated statement, audited (€M)

H1 2021

H2 2021

FY 2021

FY 2020

Revenue

4.74

3.35

8.09

10.24

EBITDA

(0.31)

0.27

(0.04)

0.77

Operating result

(0.44)

(0.14)

(0.58)

0.79

Financial result

(0.01)

(0.74)

(0.76)

(0.08)

Exceptional result

(3.80)

0.06

(3.73)

(0.02)

Net income, Group share

(4.24)

(1.04)

(5.27)

0.69

NFTY (ENXTPA:ALNFT), listed on Euronext Growth Paris, group E2, under the new symbol "ALNFT" since January 18, 2022, published today its annual consolidated results, ended December 31, 2021. After announcing an EBITDA of -€314K in the first half of 2021, NFTY demonstrates a return to an EBITDA close to profitability, at -€41K, over the full year.

Gross margin of 44%

The group's revenue, announced on February 8, amounts to €8.1M, down 20.9% compared to the 2020 financial year.

Profitability over the period was impacted by the termination of a major partnership within Agency activities, to which a significant gross margin was linked. On the other hand, Performance activities did not reach the expected level of activity at the end of the year. Nevertheless, the gross margin rate reached 44%.

Operating income

Operating expenses amounted to €9.26M as of December 31, 2021 compared to €9.62M during the previous financial year, including compensation for several layoffs. EBITDA stood at -€0.04M and operating income (EBIT) at -€0.58M. The adjustment of the workforce should generate full-year savings of more than €600K. The number of employees fell from 34 on December 31, 2020 to 22 employees at the end of December 2021.

Exceptional provision

As already announced at the time of earnings for the first half of 2021, the annual results are impacted by the depreciation linked to a provision of €3.70M in connection with the sale of Orchidia Marketing. Taking this non-cash impairment into account, NFTY's net income as of December 31, 2021 stands at -€5.27M.

Balance sheet position

The NFTY group closes this financial year with gross cash of €0.92M as of December 31, 2021, compared with gross financial debt of €2.08M, for a net financial debt of €1.16M.

Outlook for 2022

In 2022, NFTY is pursuing its new development strategy in blockchain, NFT and metaverse marketing activities, while expanding the innovative solutions of its historical activities. In particular with the outdoor digital display "DOOH" which has convinced several customers, a web-to-store solution in full growth, but also the "Web Push Notification" proposed by AdAccess and adopted by Larousse, making it possible to effectively relay the campaigns of the group's advertisers.

Performance activities, despite encouraging results at the start of the year, have not yet returned to a satisfactory level of activity, but development efforts are maintained.

NFTY's H1 2022 revenue will be released on July 28, 2022.

About NFTY

NFTY is the brands NFT and blockchain marketing platform. With 20 years of digital marketing expertise and thousands of clients served, NFTY now supports its clients in product innovation and development, digital advertising, influencer marketing and monetization in new decentralized universes.

The NFTY group is based in Lyon and has 22 employees at the end of December 2021. Its 2021 revenue amounts to 8.1 million euros. NFTY is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market, group E2 (ALADM / FR0010457531) and is eligible to the French PEA and PEA-PME.

Learn more at: nfty.inc/investors

Follow us on: linkedin.com/company/nfty

Listing Sponsor: In Extenso, Hervé Guyot, Phone: +33 145-636-860, email: herve.guyot@inextenso-finance.fr

Download the full press release below for footnotes and more details.

2022-03-31-nfty-2021-earnings.pdf

Source

NFTY

Provider

Euronext

Disclaimer

ADTHINK SA published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 17:25:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NFTY
01:26pNFTY : FY 2021 Earnings
PU
01/25NFTY SA announced that it has received €3 million in funding from Alpha Blue Ocean..
CI
01/14ADTHINK : NFTY new stock ticker symbol ALNFT on Euronext Growth
PU
01/13ADTHINK : NFTY secures a financing of up to 3M
PU
01/11NFTY SA announced that it expects to receive €3 million in funding from Alpha Blue..
CI
2021ADTHINK : NFTY (Adthink) sets up a financing of 3M
PU
2021ADTHINK : Transfer of NFTY (Adthink) shares to the Public Offering compartment
PU
2021GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Apple, Volkswagen, Uber, Rolls-Royce, Gamestop...
2021ADTHINK : becomes NFTY
PU
2021ADTHINK : and Atayen join forces to monetize social networks with the blockchain
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 10,8 M 12,1 M 12,1 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4,29 M 4,76 M 4,79 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,40x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 32
Free-Float 59,7%
Chart NFTY
Duration : Period :
NFTY Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NFTY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,71 €
Average target price 0,95 €
Spread / Average Target 33,4%
Managers and Directors
Jonathan Métillon Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sami Djeffal Chief Information Officer
Bertrand Gros Director
Nathalie Fayolle Director
Charlotte Vedel Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NFTY-52.37%5
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.18.44%17 868
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA-3.31%16 192
WPP PLC-5.94%15 459
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-2.54%14 421
CYBERAGENT, INC.-18.70%6 452