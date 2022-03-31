NFTY FY 2021 Earnings

Consolidated statement, audited (€M) H1 2021 H2 2021 FY 2021 FY 2020 Revenue 4.74 3.35 8.09 10.24 EBITDA (0.31) 0.27 (0.04) 0.77 Operating result (0.44) (0.14) (0.58) 0.79 Financial result (0.01) (0.74) (0.76) (0.08) Exceptional result (3.80) 0.06 (3.73) (0.02) Net income, Group share (4.24) (1.04) (5.27) 0.69

NFTY ( ENXTPA:ALNFT ), listed on Euronext Growth Paris, group E2, under the new symbol "ALNFT" since January 18, 2022, published today its annual consolidated results, ended December 31, 2021. After announcing an EBITDA of -€314K in the first half of 2021, NFTY demonstrates a return to an EBITDA close to profitability, at -€41K, over the full year.

The group's revenue, announced on February 8, amounts to €8.1M, down 20.9% compared to the 2020 financial year.

Profitability over the period was impacted by the termination of a major partnership within Agency activities, to which a significant gross margin was linked. On the other hand, Performance activities did not reach the expected level of activity at the end of the year. Nevertheless, the gross margin rate reached 44%.

Operating expenses amounted to €9.26M as of December 31, 2021 compared to €9.62M during the previous financial year, including compensation for several layoffs. EBITDA stood at -€0.04M and operating income (EBIT) at -€0.58M. The adjustment of the workforce should generate full-year savings of more than €600K. The number of employees fell from 34 on December 31, 2020 to 22 employees at the end of December 2021.

As already announced at the time of earnings for the first half of 2021, the annual results are impacted by the depreciation linked to a provision of €3.70M in connection with the sale of Orchidia Marketing. Taking this non-cash impairment into account, NFTY's net income as of December 31, 2021 stands at -€5.27M.

The NFTY group closes this financial year with gross cash of €0.92M as of December 31, 2021, compared with gross financial debt of €2.08M, for a net financial debt of €1.16M.

In 2022, NFTY is pursuing its new development strategy in blockchain, NFT and metaverse marketing activities, while expanding the innovative solutions of its historical activities. In particular with the outdoor digital display "DOOH" which has convinced several customers, a web-to-store solution in full growth, but also the "Web Push Notification" proposed by AdAccess and adopted by Larousse, making it possible to effectively relay the campaigns of the group's advertisers.

Performance activities, despite encouraging results at the start of the year, have not yet returned to a satisfactory level of activity, but development efforts are maintained.

NFTY's H1 2022 revenue will be released on July 28, 2022.

About NFTY

NFTY is the brands NFT and blockchain marketing platform. With 20 years of digital marketing expertise and thousands of clients served, NFTY now supports its clients in product innovation and development, digital advertising, influencer marketing and monetization in new decentralized universes.

The NFTY group is based in Lyon and has 22 employees at the end of December 2021. Its 2021 revenue amounts to 8.1 million euros. NFTY is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market, group E2 (ALADM / FR0010457531) and is eligible to the French PEA and PEA-PME.

Learn more at: nfty.inc/investors

Follow us on: linkedin.com/company/nfty

Listing Sponsor: In Extenso, Hervé Guyot, Phone: +33 145-636-860, email: herve.guyot@inextenso-finance.fr

