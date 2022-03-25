NG Energy International : Annual Oil and Gas Filings 51-101 F1

NG Energy International Corp.

Form 51-101 F1

Statement of Reserves Data and Other Oil and Gas Information

As of December 31, 2021

Table of Contents

Page Part 1 Date of Statement 11 Part 2 Disclosure of Reserves Data 12 Part 3 Pricing Assumptions 15 Part 4 Reconciliation of Changes in Reserves 18 Part 5 Additional Information Relating to Reserves Data 22 Part 6 Other Oil and Gas Information 24

ABBREVIATIONS, CONVERSIONS AND CONVENTIONS

Abbreviations

The abbreviations set forth below have the following meanings:

Oil and Natural Gas Liquids

Natural Gas

bbls bbls/d Mbbls boe boe/d

Mboe NGLsbarrels barrels per day thousand barrels barrels of oil equivalent barrels of oil equivalent per day thousand barrels of oil equivalent natural gas liquids

Mcf Mcf/d MMcf MMBtu m3

thousand cubic feet thousand cubic feet per day million cubic feet one million British thermal units cubic metres

GJ

gigajoule

Other WTI M$

Conversions

West Texas Intermediate crude oil, a benchmark oil price determined at Cushing, Oklahoma thousands of dollars

The following table sets forth certain Standard Imperial Units and International System of Units conversions:

Convention

From To Multiply By Mcf cubic metres 28.174 Mcf GJ 1.055 cubic metres cubic feet 35.494 bbls cubic metres 0.159 acres hectares 0.405 sections acres 640 sections hectares 256

Unless otherwise indicated, references herein to "$" or "dollars" are to United States dollars.

Caution Regarding Use of Barrels of Oil Equivalent (BOEs)

BOEs/boes may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of six Mcf to one bbl is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. As the value ratio between natural gas and crude oil based on the current prices of natural gas and crude oil is significantly different from the energy equivalency of 6:1, utilizing a conversion on a 6:1 basis may be misleading as an indication of value.

NOTES AND DEFINITIONS

The determination of oil and gas reserves and resources involves the preparation of estimates that have an inherent degree of associated uncertainty. Categories of Proved, Probable and Possible reserves and prospective resources have been established to reflect the level of these uncertainties and to provide an indication of the probability of recovery.

The estimation and classification of reserves and resources requires the application of professional judgment combined with geological and engineering knowledge to assess whether or not specific reserves and resources classification criteria have been satisfied. Knowledge of concepts including uncertainty and risk, probability and statistics, and deterministic and probabilistic estimation methods is required to properly use and apply reserves and resources definitions.

The following terms used in preparing the Petrotech Report and this Statement have the following meanings:

"COGE Handbook" means the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook maintained by The Society of Petroleum Evaluation Engineers (Calgary Chapter), as amended from time to time.

"Company" means NG Energy International Corp.

"Conventional natural gas" means natural gas that has been generated elsewhere and has migrated as a result of hydrodynamic forces and is trapped in discrete accumulations by seals that may be formed by localized structural, depositional or erosional geological features.

"Crude oil" or "oil" means a mixture consisting mainly of pentanes and heavier hydrocarbons that exists in the liquid phase in reservoirs and remains liquid at atmospheric pressure and temperature. Crude oil may contain small amounts of sulphur and other non-hydrocarbons but does not include liquids obtained from the processing of natural gas.

"CSA 51-324" means CSA Staff Notice 51-324 - Revised Glossary to NI 51-101 Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

"Developed Producing" reserves are those reserves that are expected to be recovered from completion intervals open at the time of the estimate. These reserves may be currently producing or, if shut-in, they must have previously been on production, and the date of resumption of production must be known with reasonable certainty.

"Developed Non-Producing" reserves are those reserves that either have not been on production, or have previously been on production, but are shut-in, and the date of resumption of production is unknown.

"Development Costs" means costs incurred to obtain access to reserves and to provide facilities for extracting, treating, gathering and storing the oil and gas from the reserves. More specifically, development costs, including applicable operating costs of support equipment and facilities and other costs of development activities, are costs incurred to:

(a)gain access to and prepare well locations for drilling, including surveying well locations for the purpose of determining specific development drilling sites, clearing ground, draining, road building, and relocating public roads, gas lines and power lines, to the extent necessary in developing the reserves;

(b) drill and equip development wells, development type stratigraphic test wells and service wells, including the costs of platforms and of well equipment such as casing, tubing, pumping equipment and the wellhead assembly;

(c) acquire, construct and install production facilities such as flow lines, separators, treaters, heaters, manifolds, measuring devices and production storage tanks, natural gas cycling and processing plants, and central utility and waste disposal systems; and

(d) provide improved recovery systems.

"Development well" means a well drilled inside the established limits of an oil or gas reservoir, or in close proximity to the edge of the reservoir, to the depth of a stratigraphic horizon known to be productive.

"Exploration costs" means costs incurred in identifying areas that may warrant examination and in examining specific areas that are considered to have prospects that may contain oil and gas reserves, including costs of drilling exploratory wells and exploratory type stratigraphic test wells. Exploration costs may be incurred both before acquiring the related property (sometimes referred to in part as "prospecting costs") and after acquiring the property.

Exploration costs, which include applicable operating costs of support equipment and facilities and other costs of exploration activities, are:

(a) costs of topographical, geochemical, geological and geophysical studies, rights of access to properties to conduct those studies, and salaries and other expenses of geologists, geophysical crews and others conducting those studies (collectively sometimes referred to as "geological and geophysical costs");

(b) costs of carrying and retaining unproved properties, such as delay rentals, taxes (other than income and capital taxes) on properties, legal costs for title defense, and the maintenance of land and lease records;

(c) dry hole contributions and bottom hole contributions;

(d) costs of drilling and equipping exploratory wells; and

(e) costs of drilling exploratory type stratigraphic test wells.

"Exploratory well" means a well that is not a development well, a service well or a stratigraphic test well.

"Field" means a defined geographical area consisting of one or more individual and separate accumulations of petroleum in a reservoir.

"Forecast prices and costs" means future prices and costs that are:

(a) generally accepted as being a reasonable outlook of the future; and

(b) if, and only to the extent that, there are fixed or presently determinable future prices or costs to which the Company is legally bound by a contractual or other obligation to supply a physical product, including those for an extension period of a contract that is likely to be extended, those prices or costs rather than the prices and costs referred to in paragraph (a).

"Future net revenue" or "FNV" means a forecast of revenue estimated using forecast prices and costs or constant prices and costs, arising from the anticipated development and production of