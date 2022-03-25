Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. NG Energy International Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GASX   CA62931J1021

NG ENERGY INTERNATIONAL CORP.

(GASX)
  Report
NG Energy International : Annual Oil and Gas Filings - 51-101 F2

03/25/2022 | 06:53pm EDT
Form 51-101 F2 - Report on Reserves Data by Independent Qualified Reserves Evaluator

To the board of directors of NG Energy International Corp. (the "Company"):

1. We have evaluated the Company's reserves data as at December 31, 2021. The reserves data are estimates of proved reserves and probable reserves and related future net revenue as at December 31, 2021, estimated using forecast prices and costs.

2. The reserves data are the responsibility of the Company's management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the reserves data based on our evaluation.

3. We carried out our evaluation in accordance with standards set out in the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook as amended from time to time (the "COGE Handbook") maintained by the Society of Petroleum Evaluation Engineers (Calgary Chapter).

4. Those standards require that we plan and perform an evaluation to obtain reasonable assurance as to whether the reserves data are free of material misstatement. An evaluation also includes assessing whether the reserves data are in accordance with principles and definitions presented in the COGE Handbook.

5. The following table shows the net present value of future net revenue (before deduction of income taxes) attributed to the proved plus probable reserves, estimated using forecast prices and costs and calculated using a discount rate of 10 percent, included in the reserves data of the Company for the effective date of December 31, 2021, and identifies the respective portions thereof that we have evaluated and reported on to the Company's board of directors:

Independent Qualified Reserves Evaluator

Description and Preparation

Date of Evaluation Report

Location of Reserves

Net Present Value of Future Net Revenue

(before income taxes @ NPV 10%)

Evaluated Total

Petrotech and Associates Ltd.

Evaluation of the Interests of NG Energy International Corp. in the

Gas Reserves of the Maria Conchita Block, Onshore Guajira

Basin, Colombia Effective December 31, 2021 dated March 25, 2022

Onshore Colombia

$49,960,000 US for Onshore Colombia

Total

$49,960,000 US

This amount must be the amount disclosed by the reporting issuer in its statement of reserves data filed under item 1 of section 2.1 of NI 51-101, as its future net revenue (before deducting future income tax expenses) attributed to the proved plus probable reserves, estimated using forecast prices and costs and calculated using a discount rate of 10 percent (required by section 2 of Item 2.1 of Form 51-101F1).

6. In our opinion, the reserves data respectively evaluated by us have, in all material respects, been determined and are in accordance with the COGE Handbook, consistently applied. We express no opinion on the reserves data that we reviewed but did not audit or evaluate.

7. We have no responsibility to update our reports referred to in paragraph 5 for events and circumstances occurring after the effective date of our reports.

8. Because the reserves data are based on judgments regarding future events, actual results will vary and the variations may be material.

Executed as to our report referred to above:

Timothy S. Kravinchuk, P. Eng.,

President of Petrotech and Associates Ltd., in Calgary, Alberta, Canada Execution Date: March 25, 2022.

Disclaimer

NG Energy International Corp. published this content on 25 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2022 22:49:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
