    GASX   CA62931J1021

NG ENERGY INTERNATIONAL CORP.

(GASX)
  Report
NG Energy International : Annual Oil and Gas Filings 51-101 F3

03/25/2022 | 06:53pm EDT
NG ENERGY INTERNATIONAL CORP.

Suite 3123 - 595 Burrard Street

Vancouver, BC V7X 1J1

Tel: (604) 609-6110

REPORT OF MANAGEMENT AND DIRECTORS

ON OIL AND GAS DISCLOSURE

(FORM 51-101F3)

Management of NG Energy International Corp. (the "Company") are responsible for the preparation and disclosure of information with respect to the Company's oil and gas activities in accordance with securities regulatory requirements. This information includes reserves data.

Independent qualified reserves evaluators have evaluated the Company's reserves data. The report of the independent qualified reserves evaluators will be filed with securities regulatory authorities concurrently with this report.

The Reserves Committee of the board of directors of the Company has

  • (a) reviewed the Company's procedures for providing information to the independent qualified reserves evaluators;

  • (b) met with the independent qualified reserves evaluators to determine whether any restrictions affected the ability of the independent qualified reserves evaluators to report without reservation; and

  • (c) reviewed the reserves data with management and the independent qualified reserves evaluators.

The Reserves Committee of the board of directors has reviewed the Company's procedures for assembling and reporting other information associated with oil and gas activities and has reviewed that information with management. The board of directors has, on the recommendation of the Reserves Committee, approved

  • (a) the content and filing with securities regulatory authorities of Form 51-101F1 containing reserves data and other oil and gas information;

  • (b) the filing of Form 51-101F2 which is the report of the independent qualified reserves evaluators on the reserves data, contingent resources data, or prospective resources data; and

  • (c) the content and filing of this report.

Because the reserves data are based on judgements regarding future events, actual results will vary, and the variations may be material.

"Serafino Iacono"

Serafino Iacono, Chief Executive Officer and Director

"Marianella Bernal"

Marianella Bernal, Chief Financial Officer

"Ronald Pantin"

Ronald Pantin, Chairman and Director

"Federico Restrepo"

Federico Restrepo-Solano, Director

March 25, 2022

Disclaimer

NG Energy International Corp. published this content on 25 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2022 22:49:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
