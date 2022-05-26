NGE Capital : AGM Presentation 26 May 2022

The information in this presentation is in summary form and should not be relied upon as a complete and
Company snapshot
• NGE Capital Limited (NGE or Company) is a Listed Investment Company (LIC) which offers
investors exposure to an actively managed, concentrated portfolio of high conviction investments.
• Broad investment mandate, not restricted by geography, asset class, or security type.
• Focus primarily on listed ASX and international equities.
• Employ a bottom-up, fundamental approach to investment selection.
•
Aim to generate strong risk-adjusted returns over the medium to long term.
Fundamental
Concentrated,
Broad investment
Target strong
Heavily aligned
Actively
managed
analysis
high conviction
mandate
risk-adjusted
management
portfolio
returns
Company snapshot (cont.)
Summary as at 30 April 2022 Top shareholders1Board of directors
NGE
David Lamm
11.11%
David Lamm
Chief Investment Officer
Ticker
Share price
$0.890
Raphael Lamm
8.81%
Adam Saunders
Portfolio Manager
Shares outstanding
36.0m
Kuridale Nominees Pty Ltd
5.20%
Ilan Rimer
Non-Executive Director
Market cap
$32.0m
Adam Saunders
4.38%
NTA per share before tax
$1.087
1 Shareholders above 5% and Directors.
$1.152
NTA per share after tax
NTA before tax
$39.1m
NTA after tax
$41.5m
Significant management shareholding in the Company: backing our investment decisions, and aligned with shareholders.
Investment philosophy
1
Target investments that can generate strong returns with an adequate margin of safety
•
Individual securities can and do significantly deviate away from their fair value.
•
Potential to generate strong risk-adjusted returns by investing in select securities at opportune times.
•
Event-driven special situations can provide strong risk-reward opportunities (e.g. M&A, asset sales, strategic reviews,
corporate actions such as spinoffs/demergers, changes in leadership, changes in strategy, and capital management
announcements such as buybacks/return of capital/increased dividends/special dividends).
2
Aim to hold a high conviction, concentrated portfolio
use
•
Only invest in a compelling opportunity, otherwise hold cash.
•
Prefer to invest heavily in a small number of high conviction opportunities, than invest small amounts in a large
number of less compelling investments.
Invest based on fundamental analysis
3
•
Bottom up stock selection, focusing on the fundamentals of individual companies whilst keeping abreast of macroeconomic
indicators and conditions that may directly impact those fundamentals.
•
Conduct extensive proprietary research with a focus on: