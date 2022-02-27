NGE Capital : Appendix 4E and 2021 Annual Report

For personal use only

NGE CAPITAL LIMITED

APPENDIX 4E

Results for announcement to the market

For the year ended 31 December 2021

All comparisons to year ended 31 December 2020. Result Information $'000 Up/Down % change Revenue from ordinary activities 8,299 Up 663.8% Profit/(loss) after tax for the year - ordinary 7,337 Up 383.6% activities Total comprehensive income for the year after tax 7,337 Up 383.6% attributable to members of the parent entity

Dividend information

No dividends or distributions have been paid or provided during the year.

There are no dividend or distribution reinvestment plans in operation.

Net Tangible Asset Information 31 Dec 2021 31 Dec 2020 Movement Net tangible asset backing per ordinary share $0.979 $0.783 25.1% before tax

Additional Appendix 4E disclosure requirements can be found in the notes to the Annual Report attached hereto.

This report is based on the consolidated financial statements which have been audited by Grant Thornton.

This announcement is approved and authorised for release by the NGE Capital Limited Board.

NGE Capital Limited

