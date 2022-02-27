NGE Capital : Appendix 4E and 2021 Annual Report
NGE CAPITAL LIMITED
APPENDIX 4E
Results for announcement to the market
For the year ended 31 December 2021
All comparisons to year ended 31 December 2020.
Result Information
$'000
Up/Down
% change
Revenue from ordinary activities
8,299
Up
663.8%
Profit/(loss) after tax for the year - ordinary
7,337
Up
383.6%
activities
Total comprehensive income for the year after tax
7,337
Up
383.6%
attributable to members of the parent entity
Dividend information
No dividends or distributions have been paid or provided during the year.
There are no dividend or distribution reinvestment plans in operation.
Net Tangible Asset Information
31 Dec 2021
31 Dec 2020
Movement
Net tangible asset backing per ordinary share
$0.979
$0.783
25.1%
before tax
Additional Appendix 4E disclosure requirements can be found in the notes to the Annual Report attached hereto.
This report is based on the consolidated financial statements which have been audited by Grant Thornton.
This announcement is approved and authorised for release by the NGE Capital Limited Board.
NGE Capital Limited
ABN 31 112 618 238 Level 4, 100 Albert Road South Melbourne VIC 3205 +61 3 9648 2290
admin@ngecapital.com.au
www.ngecapital.com.au
CONTENTS
For personal use only
NGE
Capital
Limited
ABN 31 112 618 238
Annual Report 2021
CONTENTS
Overview
Corporate Directory
Chairman's Letter
Directors' Report
Auditor's Independence Declaration
Corporate Governance Statement
Financial Statements
Notes to the Financial Statements Directors' Declaration Independent Auditor's Report Additional Information
3
4
5
10
22
23
24
28
49
50
53
NGE Capital Limited and Controlled Entities
2
Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2021
OVERVIEW
NGE Capital Limited (ASX:NGE) is a Listed Investment Company which allows investors to gain exposure to a concentrated, high conviction, actively managed portfolio of financial assets.
We primarily focus on listed ASX and international equities, with the aim of generating strong risk-adjusted returns over the medium to long term.
25.1%
39.1%
KEY METRICS AS AT 31 DEC 2021
Share Price
$0.765
2021 NTA PER SHARE
2021 SHARE PRICE
Shares Outstanding
36.07m
INCREASE
INCREASE
Market Cap
$27.6m
13.7%
p.a.
91.9%
NTA per share before tax
$0.979
NTA PER SHARE
AGGREGATE NTA PER
NTA per share after tax
$1.043
INCREASE SINCE
SHARE INCREASE
Net Tangible Asset Value
$35.3m
INCEPTION (p.a.)
(1)
SINCE INCEPTION
(1)
Directors' Shareholding
14.6%
Note: Investment returns are net of all expenses.
1 From 30 November 2016, the date on which NGE became a Listed Investment Company.
INVESTMENT PHILOSOPHY
TARGET STRONG RETURNS WITH ADEQUATE MARGIN OF SAFETY
Individual securities can and do significantly deviate away from their fair value.
Potential to generate strong risk-adjusted returns by investing in select securities at opportune times.
HOLD A HIGH CONVICTION, CONCENTRATED PORTFOLIO
Only invest in a compelling opportunity, otherwise hold cash.
Prefer to invest heavily in a small number of high conviction opportunities than invest small amounts in a large number of less compelling opportunities.
INVEST BASED ON FUNDAMENTAL ANALYSIS
Bottom up stock selection, focusing on the fundamentals of individual companies rather than market trends.
Conduct extensive proprietary research with a focus on:
Board and management - track record, skin in the game.
Credit risk - gearing, debt profile, interest coverage.
Earnings - free cash flows including timing and likelihood, margins, payout ratio, and growth potential.
Valuation - multiples, discounted cash flow analysis, break-up value.
Competition - market share, industry position, market dynamics.
NGE Capital Limited and Controlled Entities
3
Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2021
CORPORATE DIRECTORY
DIRECTORS
David Lamm
Executive Chairman and Chief Investment Officer
Ilan Rimer
Non-Executive Director
Adam Saunders
Executive Director and Portfolio Manager
COMPANY SECRETARY
Leslie Smith
REGISTERED OFFICE
Level 4
100 Albert Road
South Melbourne VIC 3205
Telephone:
03 9648 2290
Facsimile:
03 7000 5077
Email:
office@ngecapital.com.au
WEBSITE
www.ngecapital.com.au
STOCK EXCHANGE LISTINGS
ASX Limited
OTC Markets
20 Bridge Street
304 Hudson Street, 3rd Floor
Sydney NSW 2000
New York, NY 10013
USA
ASX CODE:
NGE
OTC CODE:
NGELF
SHARE REGISTRY
Boardroom Pty Limited
Level 12, 225 George Street
Sydney NSW 2000
Telephone:
1300 737 760
02 9290 9600
Facsimile:
1300 653 459
02 9290 0644
Website:
www.boardroomlimited.com.au
AUDITORS
SOLICITORS
Grant Thornton
Clayton Utz
Collins Square, Tower 5
Level 18
727 Collins Street
333 Collins Street
Docklands VIC 3008
Melbourne VIC 3000
NGE Capital Limited and Controlled Entities
4
Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2021
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
NGE Capital Ltd. published this content on 27 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2022 22:11:10 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about NGE CAPITAL LIMITED
Sales 2020
0,34 M
0,25 M
0,25 M
Net income 2020
-2,59 M
-1,87 M
-1,87 M
Net cash 2020
29,2 M
21,1 M
21,1 M
P/E ratio 2020
-7,90x
Yield 2020
-
Capitalization
28,3 M
20,5 M
20,5 M
EV / Sales 2019
-16,8x
EV / Sales 2020
-25,7x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
50,9%
Chart NGE CAPITAL LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.