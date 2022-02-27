Log in
    NGE   AU000000NGE5

NGE CAPITAL LIMITED

(NGE)
02/22 07:05:39 pm
0.79 AUD   +3.29%
05:22pNGE CAPITAL : Appendix 4G and Corporate Governance Statement 2021
PU
05:12pNGE CAPITAL : Appendix 4E and 2021 Annual Report
PU
01/17NGE CAPITAL : Notification of cancellation of shares - Form 484
PU
NGE Capital : Appendix 4E and 2021 Annual Report

02/27/2022 | 05:12pm EST
For personal use only

NGE CAPITAL LIMITED

APPENDIX 4E

Results for announcement to the market

For the year ended 31 December 2021

All comparisons to year ended 31 December 2020.

Result Information

$'000

Up/Down

% change

Revenue from ordinary activities

8,299

Up

663.8%

Profit/(loss) after tax for the year - ordinary

7,337

Up

383.6%

activities

Total comprehensive income for the year after tax

7,337

Up

383.6%

attributable to members of the parent entity

Dividend information

No dividends or distributions have been paid or provided during the year.

There are no dividend or distribution reinvestment plans in operation.

Net Tangible Asset Information

31 Dec 2021

31 Dec 2020

Movement

Net tangible asset backing per ordinary share

$0.979

$0.783

25.1%

before tax

Additional Appendix 4E disclosure requirements can be found in the notes to the Annual Report attached hereto.

This report is based on the consolidated financial statements which have been audited by Grant Thornton.

This announcement is approved and authorised for release by the NGE Capital Limited Board.

NGE Capital Limited

ABN 31 112 618 238 Level 4, 100 Albert Road South Melbourne VIC 3205 +61 3 9648 2290 admin@ngecapital.com.au www.ngecapital.com.au

CONTENTS

For personal use only

NGE

Capital

Limited

ABN 31 112 618 238

Annual Report 2021

For personal use only

CONTENTS

Overview

Corporate Directory

Chairman's Letter

Directors' Report

Auditor's Independence Declaration

Corporate Governance Statement

Financial Statements

Notes to the Financial Statements Directors' Declaration Independent Auditor's Report Additional Information

3

4

5

10

22

23

24

28

49

50

53

NGE Capital Limited and Controlled Entities

2

Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2021

For personal use only

OVERVIEW

NGE Capital Limited (ASX:NGE) is a Listed Investment Company which allows investors to gain exposure to a concentrated, high conviction, actively managed portfolio of financial assets.

We primarily focus on listed ASX and international equities, with the aim of generating strong risk-adjusted returns over the medium to long term.

25.1%

39.1%

KEY METRICS AS AT 31 DEC 2021

Share Price

$0.765

2021 NTA PER SHARE

2021 SHARE PRICE

Shares Outstanding

36.07m

INCREASE

INCREASE

Market Cap

$27.6m

13.7% p.a.

91.9%

NTA per share before tax

$0.979

NTA PER SHARE

AGGREGATE NTA PER

NTA per share after tax

$1.043

INCREASE SINCE

SHARE INCREASE

Net Tangible Asset Value

$35.3m

INCEPTION (p.a.) (1)

SINCE INCEPTION (1)

Directors' Shareholding

14.6%

Note: Investment returns are net of all expenses.

1 From 30 November 2016, the date on which NGE became a Listed Investment Company.

INVESTMENT PHILOSOPHY

TARGET STRONG RETURNS WITH ADEQUATE MARGIN OF SAFETY

  • Individual securities can and do significantly deviate away from their fair value.
  • Potential to generate strong risk-adjusted returns by investing in select securities at opportune times.

HOLD A HIGH CONVICTION, CONCENTRATED PORTFOLIO

  • Only invest in a compelling opportunity, otherwise hold cash.
  • Prefer to invest heavily in a small number of high conviction opportunities than invest small amounts in a large number of less compelling opportunities.

INVEST BASED ON FUNDAMENTAL ANALYSIS

  • Bottom up stock selection, focusing on the fundamentals of individual companies rather than market trends.
  • Conduct extensive proprietary research with a focus on:
    • Board and management - track record, skin in the game.
    • Credit risk - gearing, debt profile, interest coverage.
    • Earnings - free cash flows including timing and likelihood, margins, payout ratio, and growth potential.
    • Valuation - multiples, discounted cash flow analysis, break-up value.
    • Competition - market share, industry position, market dynamics.

NGE Capital Limited and Controlled Entities

3

Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2021

For personal use only

CORPORATE DIRECTORY

DIRECTORS

David Lamm

Executive Chairman and Chief Investment Officer

Ilan Rimer

Non-Executive Director

Adam Saunders

Executive Director and Portfolio Manager

COMPANY SECRETARY

Leslie Smith

REGISTERED OFFICE

Level 4

100 Albert Road

South Melbourne VIC 3205

Telephone:

03 9648 2290

Facsimile:

03 7000 5077

Email:

office@ngecapital.com.au

WEBSITE

www.ngecapital.com.au

STOCK EXCHANGE LISTINGS

ASX Limited

OTC Markets

20 Bridge Street

304 Hudson Street, 3rd Floor

Sydney NSW 2000

New York, NY 10013

USA

ASX CODE: NGE

OTC CODE: NGELF

SHARE REGISTRY

Boardroom Pty Limited

Level 12, 225 George Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Telephone:

1300 737 760

02 9290 9600

Facsimile:

1300 653 459

02 9290 0644

Website:

www.boardroomlimited.com.au

AUDITORS

SOLICITORS

Grant Thornton

Clayton Utz

Collins Square, Tower 5

Level 18

727 Collins Street

333 Collins Street

Docklands VIC 3008

Melbourne VIC 3000

NGE Capital Limited and Controlled Entities

4

Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2021

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NGE Capital Ltd. published this content on 27 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2022 22:11:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
