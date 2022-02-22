Log in
    NGEX   CA65343P1036

NGEX MINERALS LTD.

(NGEX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NGEx Minerals : Corporate Presentation

02/22/2022 | 02:33pm EST
NGEx Minerals Ltd. published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 19:32:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -5,89 M -4,62 M -4,62 M
Net cash 2020 0,90 M 0,71 M 0,71 M
P/E ratio 2020 -8,63x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 432 M 340 M 339 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart NGEX MINERALS LTD.
Duration : Period :
NGEx Minerals Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,17 $
Average target price 1,97 $
Spread / Average Target -8,84%
Managers and Directors
Wojtek Alexander Wodzicki President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Jeffrey Yip Chief Financial Officer
William Archibald Rand Chairman
David Frederick Mullen Independent Director
Cheri Lynn Pedersen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NGEX MINERALS LTD.49.19%339
BHP GROUP LIMITED16.24%176 015
RIO TINTO PLC16.39%128 861
GLENCORE PLC11.44%74 431
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC18.50%59 027
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.8.32%37 126