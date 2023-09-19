FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements made and information contained herein in the presentation constitutes "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking information"). The forward-looking information contained in this presentation is based on information available to the company as of the date of this presentation. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information. Generally, this forward-looking information can frequently, but not always, be identified by use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans",

"expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "targets", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotations thereof. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve assumptions, inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict, and are usually beyond the control of management, that could cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed by these forward- looking. NGEX Minerals believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. In particular, forward-looking statements contained in this presentation include statements regarding, potential exploration upside at Lunahuasi, timing and objectives for 2023-2024 drill program at Lunahuasi, runway of value creation, optionality and synergies in district, potential to create value through exploration, leverage of the Company to the copper price. Information concerning mineral resource estimates are also forward-looking statements in that they reflect a prediction of the mineralization that would be encountered, and the results of mining, if a mineral deposit were developed and mined, the nature, scope and timing of the work to be undertaken to advance the Companies projects. While the Company anticipates continuing its drill program until May, it may encounter unexpected drilling and other challenges, costs, or delays that could prevent the Company from completing the program on the expected timeline or at all. Any drilling next season is dependent on pending results from this year's program and the Company securing additional funding. This program could be delayed or not be carried out at all. Although NGEX Minerals believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward- looking statements since NGEX Minerals can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in NGEX Minerals periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators, available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

These factors are not, and should not be construed as being, exhaustive. Although the company has attempted to identify important factors that would cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. All of the forward-looking information contained in