High-grade copper in the heart of the emerging giant Vicuña District
Lunahuasi, Argentina
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements made and information contained herein in the presentation constitutes "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking information"). The forward-looking information contained in this presentation is based on information available to the company as of the date of this presentation. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information. Generally, this forward-looking information can frequently, but not always, be identified by use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans",
"expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "targets", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotations thereof. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements.
By their nature, forward-looking statements involve assumptions, inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict, and are usually beyond the control of management, that could cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed by these forward- looking. NGEX Minerals believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. In particular, forward-looking statements contained in this presentation include statements regarding, potential exploration upside at Lunahuasi, timing and objectives for 2023-2024 drill program at Lunahuasi, runway of value creation, optionality and synergies in district, potential to create value through exploration, leverage of the Company to the copper price. Information concerning mineral resource estimates are also forward-looking statements in that they reflect a prediction of the mineralization that would be encountered, and the results of mining, if a mineral deposit were developed and mined, the nature, scope and timing of the work to be undertaken to advance the Companies projects. While the Company anticipates continuing its drill program until May, it may encounter unexpected drilling and other challenges, costs, or delays that could prevent the Company from completing the program on the expected timeline or at all. Any drilling next season is dependent on pending results from this year's program and the Company securing additional funding. This program could be delayed or not be carried out at all. Although NGEX Minerals believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward- looking statements since NGEX Minerals can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in NGEX Minerals periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators, available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.
These factors are not, and should not be construed as being, exhaustive. Although the company has attempted to identify important factors that would cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. All of the forward-looking information contained in
this document is qualified by these cautionary statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information due to the inherent uncertainty thereof.
Estimates of Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources
Information regarding reserve and resource estimates has been prepared in accordance with Canadian standards under applicable Canadian securities laws and may not be comparable to similar information for United States companies. The terms "Mineral Resource", "Measured Mineral Resource", "Indicated Mineral Resource" and "Inferred Mineral Resource" used in this presentation are Canadian mining terms as defined in accordance with NI 43-101 under guidelines set out in the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves adopted by the CIM Council on May 10, 2014. While the terms "Mineral Resource", "Measured Mineral Resource", "Indicated Mineral Resource" and "Inferred Mineral Resource" are recognized and required by Canadian regulations, they are not defined terms under standards of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Under United States standards, mineralization may not be classified as a "reserve" unless the determination has been made that the mineralization could be economically and legally produced or extracted at the time the reserve calculation is made. As such, certain information contained in this presentation concerning descriptions of mineralization and resources under Canadian standards is not comparable to similar information made public by United States companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. An "Inferred Mineral Resource" has a great amount of uncertainty as to its existence and as to its economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that
all or any part of an "Inferred Mineral Resource" will ever be upgraded to a higher category. Under Canadian rules, estimates of Inferred Mineral Resources may not form the basis of feasibility or other economic studies. Readers are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of Measured or Indicated Resources will ever be converted into Mineral Reserves. Readers are also cautioned not to assume that all or any part of an "Inferred Mineral Resource" exists or is economically or legally mineable. In addition, the definitions of "Proven Mineral Reserves" and "Probable Mineral Reserves" under CIM standards differ in certain respects from the standards of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.
Qualified Persons
The disclosure of scientific and technical information regarding the Company's properties in this presentation was prepared by or reviewed Bob Carmichael, B.A.Sc., P.Eng., who is the Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Carmichael is Vice President, Exploration for the Company.
Technical Reports
For details on data verification, sample, analytical and testing results and further details regarding methods used to estimate mineral reserves in respect of the Los Helados project , refer to the technical report on the "Los Helados Porphyry Copper-Gold Deposit Chile" dated August 6, 2019 (effective date April 26, 2019), which incorporates the mineral resources statement for Los Helados is available on SEDAR.
Giant metal districts are the Holy Grail of the mining industry
They are made up of regional clusters of giant deposits
Our leadership has helped discover three giants in the emerging
Vicuña District, creating more than $5B in market value
We have now discovered a fourth
Rig drilling the Lunahuasi discovery hole
DPDH002 60.0m at 7.52% CuEq*
*See slide 6 for CuEq formula
GREAT LEVERAGE TO WORLD'S
NEXT COPPER DISTRICT
Two assets at perfect inflection points for value creation:
- Lunahuasi: discovery stage; newest growth project
- Los Helados: large defined M&I resource proximal to Caserones mine
District builders invested in region:
- Lundin Mining
- BHP
- JX Metals
AN EMERGING DISTRICT CONTROLLED BY
LUNDIN GROUP COMPANIES
- The Vicuña District comprises a portfolio of world-classCu-Au-Ag
assets from exploration through to mine development and production.
- Several prospect- to resource-stage exploration projects, all within ~150 sq.km. area.
- Significant optionality and synergies to advance assets in district.
13 km
Chile
Caserones
Los Helados
Lunahuasi
Josemaria
Filo del Sol
Argentina
Main Access Roads
Secondary Roads
Resource Outlines
Alteration zones
5
