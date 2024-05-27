Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Entity Name

NGEx Minerals Ltd.

Reporting Year

From

2023-01-01

To:

2023-12-31

Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification Number

E050291

Original Submission

Amended Report

Other Subsidiaries Included (optional field)

Not Consolidated

Not Substituted

Attestation by Reporting Entity

Date submitted

2024-05-27

In accordance with the requirements of the ESTMA, and in particular section 9 thereof, I attest I have reviewed the information contained in the ESTMA report for the entity(ies) listed above. Based on my knowledge, and having exercised reasonable diligence, the information in the ESTMA report is true, accurate and complete in all material respects for the purposes of the Act, for the reporting year listed above.

Full Name of Director or Officer of Reporting Entity

Jeff Yip

Date

2024-05-27

Position Title

Chief Financial Officer

Payments by Payee

Departments, Agency, etc…

Infrastructure

Total Amount paid to

Payee Name1

within Payee that Received

Taxes

Royalties

Fees

Production Entitlements

Bonuses

Dividends

Notes34

Payments2

Improvement Payments

Payee

Reported amounts relate to the Company's payment to Servicios de Impuestos

Internos (ie. Internal Revenue Services of Chile) of permitting and licenses fees in

Chile for the Los Helados properties during the reporting year noted above.

Amounts were paid in Chilean pesos, and converted into Canadian dollars using

Government of Chile

Internal Revenue Service of Chile

150,154

150,154

an average annual exchange rate of 0.00161 Canadian dollars per Chilean peso

for the year ended December 31, 2023, which is consistent with the method

utilized by the Company in its consolidated financial statements for the same

period.

Reported amounts relate to the Company's payment to Servicios de Impuestos

Internos (ie. Internal Revenue Services of Chile) of income taxes paid (ie.

Impuesto a la Renta ) with respect to capital gains/inflationary adjustments

recognized in Chile for tax/accounting puroses on the capital contribution made

from Canada to Chile in support of the Los Helados project during the reporting

year noted above.

Government of Chile

Internal Revenue Service of Chile

465,824

465,824 Amounts were paid in Chilean pesos, and converted into Canadian dollars using

an average annual exchange rate of 0.00161 Canadian dollars per Chilean peso

for the year ended December 31, 2023, which is consistent with the method

utilized by the Company in its consolidated financial statements for the same

period.

Additional Notes:

Additional Notes3:

Disclaimer

