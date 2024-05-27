Reported amounts relate to the Company's payment to Servicios de Impuestos Internos (ie. Internal Revenue Services of Chile) of permitting and licenses fees in Chile for the Los Helados properties during the reporting year noted above.

Amounts were paid in Chilean pesos, and converted into Canadian dollars using an average annual exchange rate of 0.00161 Canadian dollars per Chilean peso for the year ended December 31, 2023, which is consistent with the method utilized by the Company in its consolidated financial statements for the same period.

Reported amounts relate to the Company's payment to Servicios de Impuestos Internos (ie. Internal Revenue Services of Chile) of income taxes paid (ie. Impuesto a la Renta ) with respect to capital gains/inflationary adjustments recognized in Chile for tax/accounting puroses on the capital contribution made from Canada to Chile in support of the Los Helados project during the reporting year noted above.

