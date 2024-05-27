Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report
Reporting Entity Name
NGEx Minerals Ltd.
Reporting Year
From
2023-01-01
To:
2023-12-31
Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification Number
E050291
Original Submission
Amended Report
Other Subsidiaries Included (optional field)
Not Consolidated
Not Substituted
Attestation by Reporting Entity
Date submitted
2024-05-27
In accordance with the requirements of the ESTMA, and in particular section 9 thereof, I attest I have reviewed the information contained in the ESTMA report for the entity(ies) listed above. Based on my knowledge, and having exercised reasonable diligence, the information in the ESTMA report is true, accurate and complete in all material respects for the purposes of the Act, for the reporting year listed above.
Full Name of Director or Officer of Reporting Entity
Jeff Yip
Date
2024-05-27
Position Title
Chief Financial Officer
Reporting Year Reporting Entity Name Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification Number
Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if necessary)
Country
Chile
Chile
From:
2023-01-01
To:
2023-12-31
NGEx Minerals Ltd.
Currency of the Report
CAD
E050291
Payments by Payee
Departments, Agency, etc…
Infrastructure
Total Amount paid to
Payee Name1
within Payee that Received
Taxes
Royalties
Fees
Production Entitlements
Bonuses
Dividends
Notes34
Payments2
Improvement Payments
Payee
Reported amounts relate to the Company's payment to Servicios de Impuestos
Internos (ie. Internal Revenue Services of Chile) of permitting and licenses fees in
Chile for the Los Helados properties during the reporting year noted above.
Amounts were paid in Chilean pesos, and converted into Canadian dollars using
Government of Chile
Internal Revenue Service of Chile
150,154
150,154
an average annual exchange rate of 0.00161 Canadian dollars per Chilean peso
for the year ended December 31, 2023, which is consistent with the method
utilized by the Company in its consolidated financial statements for the same
period.
Reported amounts relate to the Company's payment to Servicios de Impuestos
Internos (ie. Internal Revenue Services of Chile) of income taxes paid (ie.
Impuesto a la Renta ) with respect to capital gains/inflationary adjustments
recognized in Chile for tax/accounting puroses on the capital contribution made
from Canada to Chile in support of the Los Helados project during the reporting
year noted above.
Government of Chile
Internal Revenue Service of Chile
465,824
465,824 Amounts were paid in Chilean pesos, and converted into Canadian dollars using
an average annual exchange rate of 0.00161 Canadian dollars per Chilean peso
for the year ended December 31, 2023, which is consistent with the method
utilized by the Company in its consolidated financial statements for the same
period.
Additional Notes:
Payments by Project
Country
Project Name1
Taxes
Royalties
Fees
Production Entitlements
Bonuses
Dividends
Infrastructure
Total Amount paid by
Notes23
Improvement Payments
Project
Chile
Los Helados
-
150,154
150,154
Chile
Los Helados
465,824
465,824
Reported amounts relate to the Company's payment to Servicios de Impuestos Internos (ie. Internal Revenue Services of Chile) of permitting and licenses fees in Chile for the Los Helados properties during the reporting year noted above.
Amounts were paid in Chilean pesos, and converted into Canadian dollars using an average annual exchange rate of 0.00161 Canadian dollars per Chilean peso for the year ended December 31, 2023, which is consistent with the method utilized by the Company in its consolidated financial statements for the same period.
Reported amounts relate to the Company's payment to Servicios de Impuestos Internos (ie. Internal Revenue Services of Chile) of income taxes paid (ie. Impuesto a la Renta ) with respect to capital gains/inflationary adjustments recognized in Chile for tax/accounting puroses on the capital contribution made from Canada to Chile in support of the Los Helados project during the reporting year noted above.
Amounts were paid in Chilean pesos, and converted into Canadian dollars using an average annual exchange rate of 0.00161 Canadian dollars per Chilean peso for the year ended December 31, 2023, which is consistent with the method utilized by the Company in its consolidated financial statements for the same period.
Additional Notes3:
