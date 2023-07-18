NGEx Minerals Ltd. reported results from the final four holes drilled this year at the Los Helados copper-gold project located in Region III, Chile. The drill holes were part of the successful 2023 drill program that extended and helped to define the Fenix and Alicanto Zones discovered during the preceding campaign. The Company is also pleased to report on the results of geological and geophysical surveys that have generated new exploration targets around Los Helados.

Highlights and detailed results are shown below with accompanying figures: Drillhole LHDH085: Gap between Fenix and Condor Zones - 568m at 0.53% copper equivalent ("CuEq") from 402m including: 234m at 0.65% CuEq from 668m, which includes; 86m at 0.76% CuEq from 732m, Drillhole LHDH086-1: Alicanto Zone - 678m at 0.53% CuEq from 472m including; 160m at 0.82% CuEq from 572m, which includes; 4m at 11.16 g/t Au from 572m Drillhole LHDH086-2: Alicanto Zone - 874m at 0.47% CuEq from 442m including 374m at 0.55% CuEq from 848m, which includes; 40m at 0.83% CuEq from 1182m, Drillhole LHDH087:Fenix Zone - 912m at 0.35% CuEq from 590m including; 4m at 17.93 g/t Au from 1130m; and 246m at 0.47% CuEq from 1218m, which includes; 94m at 0.59% CuEq from 1370m. Hole LHDH085 was intended to test for the eastern extension of the Fenix Zone towards the Condor Zone. It appears to have just clipped the eastern edge of the Fenix Zone between 668m and 902m, including a section from 732m to 818m that returned 0.76% CuEq.

The rest of the hole intersected grades typical of the Los Helados breccia surrounding the high-grade breccia zones, with over 1,000m at 0.43% CuEq. Hole LHDH086-1 was a daughter hole kicked off from LHDH086 at a depth of 420m and angled towards the east. It intersected the edge of the Alicanto Zone starting at about 860m, between 30 and 40m southeast from the intersection in LHDH083 (122m at 1.05% CuEq ?

see News Release dated January 26, 2023). Shallower in the hole, LHDH086-1 intersected a gold-rich section of 160m at 0.80 g/t Au, anchored by a 4m section of 11.16 g/t Au. This gold-rich zone was also intersected in holes LHDH083 and LHDH086-2 and its full extent, orientation and size remain to be determined.

Hole LHDH086-2 was kicked off LHDH086 at a depth of 430m in order to test the Alicanto Zone extension at depth beneath LHDH078. The hole intersected a 26m interval of elevated gold grades from 574m to 600m at 0.46 g/t Au which corresponds to the aforementioned gold zone in LHDH086-1. From 848m to 1,222m the hole intersected mineralized breccia, with a 40m section of 0.83% CuEq from 1,182m corresponding to the main high-grade zone 260m below the intersection in LHDH078. This interval also contained elevated molybdenum consistent with the molybdenum grades typical of the Alicanto Zone.

Below this depth the hole encountered a series of late-mineral dykes which are typically low grade, including a dyke from 1,324m to the end of the hole. The true width of these dykes is much less than the drilled width, as they are sub-vertical. The full extent of the Alicanto Zone in this area remains untested.

Hole LHDH087 was planned to test the western extension of the Fenix Zone, to the west of intersections in holes LHDH076, LHDH081-2 and LHDH084. The breccia was intersected from 1,219m to 1,464m but at 0.47% CuEq was lower grade than the eastern holes. From 1,464m to the end of the hole at 1,523.6m the hole intersected a low-grade, late-mineral dyke and it ended before reaching the depth of the high-grade zone at the end of LHDH081-2 (63.8m at 1.25% CuEq ?

see News Release dated April 13, 2003). Hole 87 also intersected a high-grade gold vein, returning 4m at 17.93 g/t Au from 1,130m. Although this hole appears to have passed to the west of the Fenix Zone, it remains open to the north, south, at depth and there remains an undrilled gap to the east towards the Condor Zone at depth.

Hole LHDH088 was lost above its target in the Fenix zone at a depth of 300m. This hole was not analyzed. The Fenix zone remains open and delineation of the size and grade of this zone will require additional drilling.