NGEx Minerals Ltd. is a Canada-based copper and gold exploration company with projects in Chile and Argentina. The Company is principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The Company holds the large-scale Los Helados copper-gold deposit, as well as the Potro Cliffs and Valle Ancho Projects located in Argentina. The Company operates through three segments: Los Helados Project, Valle Ancho, and Corporate. The Los Helados deposit is located in the Andes Mountains of the Atacama Region, Chile. Mineralization at Los Helados is primarily hosted by a Miocene magmatic-hydrothermal breccia that forms a roughly circular pipe-like body. The Valle Ancho Project is a significant land package held by the Province of Catamarca that covers approximately 1,000 square kilometers (km2) of highly prospective ground on the Argentinian side of Chile's Maricunga Gold Belt.

Sector Diversified Mining