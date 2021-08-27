NGEx Minerals : Second Quarter Report - Jun 30, 2021 08/27/2021 | 05:32pm EDT Send by mail :

NGEX MINERALS LTD. 2021 SECOND QUARTER REPORT Management's Discussion and Analysis and Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 (UNAUDITED) NGEX MINERALS LTD. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 (Amounts in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise indicated) The following management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") of NGEx Minerals Ltd. ("NGEx Minerals" or the "Company") should be read in conjunction with the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and related notes therein. The financial information in this MD&A is reported in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated and is derived from the Company's condensed interim consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, applicable to the preparation of interim financial statements, including IAS 34, Interim Financing Reporting. The effective date of this MD&A is August 27, 2021. Additional information about the Company and its business activities is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.comand the Company's website www.ngexminerals.com. NGEx Minerals was incorporated on February 21, 2019 under the Canada Business Corporations Act in connection with a plan of arrangement to reorganize the business of Josemaria Resources Inc. ("Josemaria"), which was completed on July 17, 2019 (the "Josemaria Arrangement"). Accordingly, certain comparative information presented in this MD&A has been prepared on a continuity of interest basis of accounting, which requires that prior to July 17, 2019, the assets, liabilities and results of operations and cash flows of NGEx Minerals be on a 'carve-out' basis from the consolidated financial statements and accounting records of Josemaria, in accordance with the financial reporting framework specified in subsection 3.11(6) of National Instrument 52-107,Acceptable Accounting Principles and Auditing Standards, for carve-out financial statements. As the carve-out entity did not operate as a separate legal entity prior to July 17, 2019, the financial position, results of operations and cash flows do not necessarily reflect the financial position, results of operations and cash flows had the carve-out entity operated as an independent entity during the comparative periods presented. Some of the statements in this MD&A are forward-looking statements that are subject to risk factors set out in the cautionary note contained herein. CORE BUSINESS NGEx Minerals is a mineral exploration company with current exploration projects in Argentina and Chile. While the Company currently holds copper-gold and gold projects in South America, going forward it may also consider other jurisdictions and commodities with an emphasis on the quality and value-creation potential of each opportunity rather than a strict commodity or geographic focus. The Company's current flagship asset is its large Los Helados copper-gold deposit, located in Region III of Chile. The Company is the majority partner and operator of the Los Helados Project, which is subject to a Joint Exploration Agreement with its partner, Nippon Caserones Resources Co. Ltd. ("NCR"). NCR became the Company's partner on April 1, 2020 when Pan Pacific Copper ("PPC") transferred its interest in Los Helados to NCR. NCR is a subsidiary of JX Nippon Mining and Metals Corporation, a Tokyo-based mining and smelting company that also owns the Caserones Mine, located approximately 12 km from Los Helados. The Company's strategy is to create value for its shareholders through prudent management and deployment of its capital resources, by expanding and increasing the quality of its mineral resources through successful exploration and acquisitions and by advancing the engineering and other studies that are required to prepare its projects for eventual development by the Company and its partners or by third parties. The overall objective is to position the Company as a top tier mineral exploration-development investment opportunity. 1 The Company has a strong management team and board with extensive experience in the resource sector, particularly in Chile and Argentina, where the Company's current exploration projects are located. The board and management team have an appropriate mix of geological, engineering, financial, and business skills to advance the Company's projects and to generate value for its shareholders. The Company's most recent Mineral Resource estimate for the Los Helados Project, with an effective date of April 26, 2019, is summarized in the following table: Los Helados Mineral Resource (0.33% CuEq Cutoff) Tonnage Resource Grade Contained Metal (million Cu Au Ag CuEq Cu Au Ag Class (billion (million (million tonnes) (%) (g/t) (g/t) (%) lbs) oz) oz) Indicated 2,099 0.38 0.15 1.37 0.48 17.6 10.1 92.5 Inferred 827 0.32 0.10 1.32 0.39 5.8 2.7 35.1 The key assumptions, parameters, and methods used to estimate the mineral resources are contained in the 43-101 technical report for the project, entitled "Technical Report on the Los Helados Porphyry Copper-GoldDeposit, Chile", dated August 6, 2019 and authored by F. Devine, P.Geo., G. Zandonai, RMCMC, and G. Di Prisco, P.Geo. This report is available on the Company's website at www.ngexminerals.com or under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. The Company's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NGEX". Q2 2021 OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS AND OUTLOOK During the second quarter of 2021, the Company continued its business development initiatives, with the objective of adding a quality asset to complement its current exploration portfolio. As of the date of this MD&A, no discussions with counterparties have progressed to the execution of contractual agreements, and the Company continues to be patient and diligent in its search for its next cornerstone asset. While at any given time discussions and activities may be in progress on a number of these potential acquisition targets, there is no assurance that these corporate activities will ever progress to the stage where a potential acquisition might be successfully completed. In addition, during the second quarter of 2021, the Company began planning a field and drill program at its Valle Ancho Project, located in the Argentine Province of Catamarca. The Company is party to an option agreement with the Province of Catamarca, whereby it may earn a 100% interest in Valle Ancho by making US$8.2 million in total project expenditures by the end of 2022. As of the date of this MD&A, approximately US$6.5 million remains to be spent on the earn-in, which the Company intends to meet with an exploration campaign commencing in the third quarter of 2021. The 2021/2022 campaign will include airborne geophysics as well as diamond drilling to test several targets including following up on unverified, historical drill intersections from the 1990's, including 62 metres at 1.0 g/t gold and 108 metres at 1.0 g/t gold. The Valle Ancho Project consists of a significant land package, covering approximately 1,000 km2 of underexplored and highly prospective ground, located on the Argentine side of Chile's renowned Maricunga Gold Belt. An initial exploration program was undertaken at Valle Ancho during the 2019/2020 field season, which consisted of a review of historical data, mapping and surface sampling, and the undertaking of an airborne geophysical survey over the project area to identify, develop and prioritize targets for further evaluation. The 2019/2020 field program was successful in outlining a number of targets for further work including: two large targets with outcropping porphyry copper mineralization, two targets with outcropping epithermal gold mineralization; and a copper skarn target. 2 As the Company continues to monitor developments with respect to COVID-19, both globally and within its operating jurisdictions, it may implement changes to its business as may be deemed appropriate to mitigate any potential impacts to its business and its employees, contractors, visitors, and stakeholders (collectively, "Stakeholders"). Such changes may include, but are not limited to, temporary closures of the Company's project sites or offices, and deviations from the timing and nature of previous operating plans. Moreover, sustained COVID-19 outbreaks globally have resulted in operational and supply chain delays and disruption as a result of governmental regulation and preventative measures being implemented worldwide, including in Argentina and Chile. The Company could also be required to close, curtail or otherwise limit its operating activities as a result of the implementation of any such governmental regulation or preventative measures in the jurisdictions in which the Company operates, or as a result of sustained COVID-19 outbreaks at its project site or facilities. Any such closures or curtailments could have an adverse impact on the business of the Company. All non-critical business travel continues to be curtailed and this has delayed site visits related to the Company's review of potential business development targets. RESULTS FROM OPERATIONS NGEx Minerals is a junior exploration company and, as such, its net losses are largely driven by its exploration and project investigation activities and there is no expectation of generating operating profits until it identifies and develops a commercially viable mineral deposit. Key financial results for the last eight quarters are provided in the table below. Three Months Ended Jun-21 Mar-21 Dec-20 Sep-20 Jun-20 Mar-20 Dec-19 Sep-191 Exploration costs ($000's) 356 402 563 390 484 1,867 1,092 604 Operating loss ($000's) 810 833 1,302 1,684 829 2,272 1,533 1,085 Net loss ($000's) 784 793 1,302 1,678 843 2,070 1,549 1,074 Net loss per share, basic and 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.01 0.01 diluted ($) Amounts presented in the table relating to periods prior to July 17, 2019, the completion date of the Josemaria Arrangement, have been prepared and presented in accordance with the continuity of interest basis of accounting. Due to the geographic location of the Company's mineral properties, the Company's business activities generally fluctuate with the seasons, through increased exploration activities during the summer months in South America. As a result, a general recurring trend is the increase in exploration expenditures, and therefore net losses, for the fourth quarter and first quarter of a fiscal year, relative to the second and third quarters. In addition, other relevant factors, such as the financial position of the Company, other corporate initiatives, as well as the type and scope of planned exploration/project work, could affect the level of exploration activities and net loss in a particular period. NGEx Minerals incurred net losses of $0.8 million and $1.6 million, respectively, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 (2020: $0.8 million and $2.9 million), including operating losses of $0.8 million and $1.6 million, respectively (2020: $0.8 million and $3.1 million). Exploration and project investigation costs accounted for approximately 44% and 46% of the respective operating losses for the three and six months June 30, 2021 (2020: 58% and 76%). This is reflective of the Company's accounting policy to expense its exploration costs through the consolidated statement of comprehensive loss, except for mineral property option payments and mineral property acquisition costs, which are capitalized. 3 Exploration and project investigation costs for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 were $0.4 million and $0.8 million, respectively (2020: $0.5 million and $2.4 million). The primary driver of this decrease is the cessation of field activity since April 2020 as a result of COVID-19 and related travel restrictions and safety concerns. By comparison, during the first half of 2020, the Company completed an initial reconnaissance program at the Valle Ancho Project. Namely, during the 2019/2020 field season, which ran until March 2020, the Company completed an initial exploration campaign at Valle Ancho, including field examination, surface sampling and mapping of existing prospects, and the undertaking of an airborne geophysical survey. Excluding share-based compensation, administration costs for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 totaled $0.3 million and $0.7 million, respectively (2020: $0.3 million and $0.6 million). Share-based compensation, a non-cash cost, reflects the amortization of the estimated fair value of options over their vesting period and is based to a large degree on the Company's share price and its volatility. The actual future value to the option holders may differ materially from these estimates as it depends on the trading price of the Company's shares if and when the options are exercised. In addition, as the granting of options and their vesting is at the discretion of the Board, the related expense is unlikely to be uniform across quarters or financial years. Administration costs, exclusive of share-based compensation costs, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 were consistent with the 2020 comparative periods on an overall basis. Also, the Company recognized net monetary gains of $852 and $4,649, respectively, during the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 (2020: gain of $6,116 and loss of $17,588), in relation to the application of hyperinflationary accounting for the Company's Argentine subsidiaries. The monetary gains recognized are the result of changes in the Argentine price indices and changes to the Company's net monetary position during the period. Further discussion regarding the application of hyperinflationary accounting has been provided in the notes to the consolidated financial statements. From time to time, the Company acquires and transfers marketable securities as a mechanism to facilitate intragroup funding transfers between its Canadian parent and its Argentine operating subsidiaries. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company recognized gains of $52,122 and $94,802, respectively (2020: $nil and $246,882) on the use of marketable securities for this purpose, which represents the net benefit of having used this funding mechanism over traditional methods. The decreases in the gain are the result of less funding provided to its Argentine subsidiaries during the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to the 2020 comparative periods, as a result of the temporary cessation of field work in Argentina since April 2020. No tax recovery is recognized as a result of the nature of the Company's activities and the lack of reasonably expected taxable profits in the near term. In other comprehensive income, the Company reported foreign currency translation losses of $100,905 and $214,694, respectively, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 (2020: gain of $13,581 and loss of $227,937) on translation of subsidiary company accounts from their functional currency to the Canadian dollar presentation currency. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, the foreign currency translation losses are primarily the result of fluctuations of the Canadian dollar relative to the Chilean peso over the period. In addition, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, the impacts of hyperinflation were losses of $694 and $9,562, respectively (2020: $178,965 and $72,885), and consists of adjustments recognized on the continuing inflation of opening non-monetary balances during the respective periods and the ongoing translation of the Company's Argentine subsidiaries into the Canadian dollar presentation currency. 4 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

