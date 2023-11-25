NGEx MINERALS LTD. 2023 THIRD QUARTER REPORT Management's Discussion and Analysis and Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 (UNAUDITED)

NGEX MINERALS LTD. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 (Amounts in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise indicated) The following management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") of NGEx Minerals Ltd. ("NGEx Minerals" or the "Company") should be read in conjunction with the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and related notes therein. The financial information in this MD&A is reported in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated and is derived from the Company's condensed interim consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IFRS"), applicable to the preparation of interim financial statements, including IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting. The effective date of this MD&A is November 24, 2023. Additional information about the Company and its business activities is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.caand the Company's website www.ngexminerals.com. Some of the statements in this MD&A are forward-looking statements that are subject to risk factors set out in the cautionary note contained herein. CORE BUSINESS NGEx Minerals is a mineral exploration company with copper-gold and gold exploration projects in Argentina and Chile. The Company's strategy is to create value for its shareholders through prudent management and deployment of its capital resources, by expanding and increasing the quality of its mineral resources through successful exploration and acquisitions, and by advancing engineering and other studies that are required to prepare its projects for eventual development by the Company, in collaboration with its partners, as applicable, or by third parties. The overall objective is to position the Company as a top tier mineral exploration-development investment opportunity. The Company has a strong management team and board with extensive experience in the resource sector, particularly in Chile and Argentina. The board and management team have an appropriate mix of geological, engineering, financial, and business skills to advance the Company's projects and to generate value for its shareholders. The Company's most advanced asset is its Los Helados copper-gold deposit, located in Region III of Chile ("Los Helados", the "Los Helados Property" or the "Los Helados Project"). The Company is the majority (approximately 69%) partner and operator of the Los Helados Project, which is subject to a Joint Exploration Agreement (the "JEA") with its partner (approximately 31%), Nippon Caserones Resources LLC ("NCR"), previously Nippon Caserones Resources Co. Ltd. NCR is a subsidiary of JX Nippon Mining and Metals Corporation, a Tokyo-based mining and smelting company that also has an indirect 49% ownership interest in the Caserones Mine, located approximately 17km from Los Helados. A 51% controlling interest in the Caserones Mine is held by Lundin Mining Corporation. The Company's most recent Mineral Resource estimate for the Los Helados Project, with an effective date of April 26, 2019, is summarized in the following table: 1

Los Helados Mineral Resource (0.33% CuEq Cutoff) Tonnage Resource Grade Contained Metal (million Cu Au Ag CuEq Cu Au Ag Class (billion (million (million tonnes) (%) (g/t) (g/t) (%) lbs) oz) oz) Indicated 2,099 0.38 0.15 1.37 0.48 17.6 10.1 92.5 Inferred 827 0.32 0.10 1.32 0.39 5.8 2.7 35.1 The key assumptions, parameters, and methods used to estimate the mineral resources are contained in the 43 -101 technical report for the Los Helados Project, entitled "Technical Report on the Los Helados Porphyry Copper-GoldDeposit, Chile", dated August 6, 2019 and authored by F. Devine, P.Geo., G. Zandonai, RMCMC, and G. Di Prisco, P.Geo. This report is available on the Company's website at www.ngexminerals.comor under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. In addition, the Company owns a 100% interest in the Lunahuasi project, a high-gradecopper-gold-silver discovery located in San Juan Province, Argentina ("Lunahuasi" or the "Lunahuasi Project"). Lunahuasi is an exploration project located in the emerging Vicuña District, which hosts several sizeable copper-gold deposits, such as the Caserones Mine, the Josemaria deposit, the Filo del Sol deposit, and the Company's Los Helados Project. Lunahuasi lies along the same major north-northeast structural trend that controls the Filo del Sol deposit located approximately 6 km to the south and Los Helados located approximately 9 km to the north. Initial drill results from the maiden drill campaign at Lunahuasi undertaken during the first half of 2023 resulted in the discovery of a significant new zone of high-grade copper, gold and silver mineralization, which includes some of the highest copper grades drilled to date in the Vicuña District and intersected globally in recent years. This mineralization is interpreted to be indicative of a nearby porphyry copper-gold system and following up on these initial findings will be a focus for the Company moving forward. The Company's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NGEX". Q3 2023 OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS AND OUTLOOK 2023-2024 Drill Program Initiated at Lunahuasi to Follow-up Significant Discovery from Maiden Campaign Subsequent to the third quarter of 2023, the Company initiated the 2023-2024 field and drill campaign at the Lunahuasi Project. The drill program will target the new high-grade discovery made earlier this year during the maiden Lunahuasi campaign, which ran from January to May 2023 and completed 4,912 metres of diamond drilling in eight drill holes. The final assay results from the eight-hole 2023 campaign were received and released during the third quarter of 2023 and confirmed the presence of a large swarm of quartz-sulphide veins carrying high values of copper, gold and silver. The program's assay results were highlighted by: DPDH002, which returned 60.0m at 7.52% copper equivalent ("CuEq") from 212.0 metres and 10.0m at 7.08% CuEq from 574.0 metres;

DPDH005, which returned 33.4m at 3.50% CuEq from 636.0 metres; and

DPDH007, which returned 90.0m at 4.05% CuEq from 74.0 metres and 20.8m at 8.08% CuEq from 439.2 metres. 2

The headline intersections noted above relate to holes completed in the lower part of the system, which is located in a valley approximately 750 metres below a plateau that defines the upper part of the system. All six holes completed in the valley during the 2023 campaign (DPDH002, DPDH004, DPDH005, DPDH006, DPDH007, DPDH008) returned multiple high-grade vein intersections, while the two holes completed in the upper plateau (DPDH001 and DPDH003) appear to have drilled distal alteration on the periphery of the system and returned no significant values. Composited intervals from the 2023 drill campaign undertaken at Lunahuasi are summarized as follows: Estimated From To Length True Width Cu Au Ag CuEq1 Hole-ID (m) (m) (m) (m) (%) (g/t) (g/t) (%) DPDH001 No significant values DPDH002 150.0 154.0 4.0 1.4 5.81 2.62 81.5 8.44 plus 212.0 272.0 60.0 20.5 5.65 2.04 44.0 7.52 incl. 226.0 236.0 10.0 3.4 14.19 4.07 94.0 18.00 incl. 244.0 250.0 6.0 2.1 10.57 3.73 80.0 14.00 plus 308.0 312.0 4.0 1.4 3.99 0.26 44.5 4.57 plus 340.0 342.0 2.0 0.7 2.77 1.41 25.0 4.02 plus 520.0 524.0 4.0 1.4 2.53 0.52 112.0 3.89 plus 564.0 566.0 2.0 0.7 3.01 1.02 36.0 4.07 plus 574.0 584.0 10.0 3.4 3.70 1.51 259.4 7.08 incl. 580.0 582.0 2.0 0.7 11.81 4.70 1,165.0 25.49 plus 644.0 648.0 4.0 1.4 3.90 4.37 61.0 7.62 DPDH003 No significant values DPDH004 112.0 132.0 20.0 12.9 0.31 0.70 9.0 0.90 plus 148.0 180.0 32.0 20.6 0.28 0.31 13.2 0.62 plus 316.0 318.0 2.0 1.3 3.25 1.63 26.0 4.67 plus 334.0 386.0 52.0 33.4 0.51 0.61 6.8 1.01 incl. 334.0 342.0 8.0 5.1 1.05 0.59 11.3 1.58 incl. 350.0 356.0 6.0 3.9 0.70 1.38 8.0 1.78 incl. 364.0 386.0 22.0 14.1 0.56 0.68 8.6 1.13 plus 412.0 416.0 4.0 2.6 2.01 1.68 31.0 3.51 plus 438.0 444.0 6.0 3.9 1.87 0.38 36.3 2.47 plus 452.0 466.0 14.0 9.0 1.99 0.55 81.3 3.11 plus 501.8 503.0 1.3 0.8 3.81 2.44 112.0 6.57 DPDH005 109.2 185.0 75.8 25.9 0.86 0.92 41.5 1.90 incl. 129.0 142.0 13.0 4.4 0.87 2.33 141.5 3.81 incl. 160.3 166.4 6.2 2.1 2.61 1.40 69.0 4.23 incl. 176.5 185.0 8.5 2.9 1.66 1.27 46.3 2.99 plus 371.6 375.0 3.4 1.2 3.18 1.32 24.0 4.36 plus 461.6 465.0 3.4 1.2 4.83 2.23 75.5 7.12 plus 488.0 494.0 6.0 2.1 2.67 0.82 31.1 3.54 incl. 488.0 489.8 1.8 0.6 7.86 2.53 100.8 10.59 plus 521.6 525.2 3.6 1.2 5.64 0.39 111.6 6.9 plus 530.0 536.7 6.7 2.3 2.05 0.49 6.5 2.47 plus 572.9 578.4 5.5 1.9 3.93 1.24 47.0 5.25 plus 636.0 669.4 33.4 11.4 2.5 1.12 19.8 3.5 3

incl. 648.8 650.8 2.0 0.7 20.38 7.71 65.0 26.57 incl. 667.6 669.4 1.8 0.6 9.83 2.89 109.0 12.9 plus 692.0 735.0 43.0 14.7 1.26 0.48 16.3 1.75 incl. 719.0 724.0 5.0 1.7 5.34 0.84 22.2 6.15 incl. 719.0 735.0 16.0 5.5 2.4 0.56 11.1 2.91 plus 752.7 762.0 9.3 3.2 2.03 0.96 12.4 2.84 plus 940.1 958.0 18.0 6.1 2.66 0.48 18.1 3.17 incl. 942.5 946.7 4.3 1.5 9.58 1.64 61.4 11.32 DPDH006 174.0 184.0 10.0 1.7 0.40 1.04 9.0 1.24 plus 261.0 267.0 6.0 1.0 0.76 1.34 16.2 1.88 plus 338.5 342.4 3.9 0.7 2.79 1.53 48.3 4.33 DPDH007 74.0 164.0 90.0 51.6 2.05 2.46 23.2 4.05 incl. 74.0 94.0 20.0 11.5 5.49 6.31 57.7 10.60 incl. 91.8 94.0 2.2 1.3 6.54 35.07 60.4 32.64 incl. 101.6 112.0 10.5 6.0 5.73 4.98 53.3 9.83 plus 316.0 359.2 43.2 24.8 0.70 0.89 13.5 1.47 incl. 328.0 339.0 11.0 6.3 1.53 1.42 27.2 2.80 plus 380.0 388.0 8.0 4.6 5.19 2.44 36.8 7.29 incl. 384.2 388.0 3.9 2.2 9.33 4.17 50.8 12.82 plus 439.2 460.0 20.8 11.9 5.54 2.02 121.3 8.08 incl. 448.8 453.1 4.3 2.5 16.99 6.05 506.9 25.86 plus 482.5 486.2 3.7 2.1 4.13 1.72 127.5 6.51 plus 511.3 514.0 2.8 1.6 1.19 0.76 146.2 3.03 plus 524.0 526.0 2.0 1.1 0.22 4.98 23.0 4.05 plus 564.4 566.2 1.8 1.0 3.77 2.60 75.4 6.33 plus 589.5 598.4 8.9 5.1 2.83 2.90 278.8 7.39 incl. 589.5 593.3 3.8 2.2 3.25 3.31 323.6 8.51 plus 634.0 647.7 13.7 7.9 5.51 1.49 170.5 8.10 incl. 636.0 643.0 7.0 4.0 9.51 1.93 302.7 13.58 DPDH008 61.7 70.0 8.3 4.8 0.13 1.69 27.5 1.60 plus 142.0 160.0 18.0 10.3 1.25 2.39 31.0 3.27 incl. 148.0 156.0 8.0 4.6 1.96 3.97 50.1 5.30 plus 212.0 228.0 16.0 9.2 0.73 1.06 14.3 1.63 incl. 216.0 219.0 3.0 1.7 1.64 1.31 21.7 2.78 plus 276.0 280.0 4.0 2.3 1.29 0.76 11.5 1.95 1 CuEq for drill intersections is calculated based on US$ 3.00/lb Cu, US$ 1,500/oz Au and US$ 18/oz Ag, with 80% metallurgical recoveries assumed for all metals. The formula is: CuEq % = Cu % + (0.7292 * Au g/t) + (0.0088 * Ag g/t). The Company's current interpretation is that the veins and the surrounding 11km2 alteration zone were created by one or more porphyry copper-gold systems similar to the Filo del Sol system located 6 kilometres to the southwest. The grades and thickness of the mineralization observed within drill holes completed in the valley are positive indicators of the strength and potential of the system that is the source of these high-grade structures. Accordingly, the 2023-2024follow-up Lunahuasi program will initially focus on defining and expanding the zone of high-grade mineralization intersected in the maiden 2023 campaign, and as additional targeting work is completed, the Company will look to drill test other high potential targets, including zones of outcropping high-grade mineralization within the broader 11km2 alteration system. 4

The 2023-2024 Lunahuasi program began with two diamond rigs in mid-October 2023, with an additional two rigs added to the program by mid-November 2023. The Lunahuasi program currently underway will target approximately 15,000 metres of drilling, with optionality to expand the program to follow-up encouraging results. Initial results are expected toward the end of the fourth quarter of 2023 or early in 2024, but exact timing will depend on drilling rates and assay turn-around times. Extension of Los Helados High-grade Satellite Zones In July 2023, the Company received the final assay results from its 2022-2023 drill campaign at Los Helados, located in Region III, Chile, which ran from November 2022 to May 2023 completing 10,450 metres of diamond drilling in 11 holes. The Los Helados program successfully extended the Fenix and Alicanto Zones, high-grade hydrothermal breccias that were identified at the project in early 2022. These zones are distinct from, and in addition to, the Condor Zone, the high-grade breccia phase at the core of the deposit, around which the current Los Helados Mineral Resource estimate is centered. Of particular note, holes completed in the Fenix Zone have returned some of the highest grades ever encountered at Los Helados. Namely, LHDH081-2 intersected 343.8m at 0.90% CuEq, including 63.8m at 1.25% CuEq, LHDH081-3 intersected 234.0m at 0.90% CuEq, including 28.0m at 1.49% CuEq, and LHDH084 intersected 390.0m at 1.13% CuEq. These results illustrate the potential for the Fenix Zone to develop into a significant new centre of mineralization for the deposit, and also demonstrate the broader opportunity for new satellite zone discoveries to meaningfully increase the Mineral Resource at Los Helados. Intersections from the recently drilled holes in the Fenix and Alicanto Zones have also returned notable molybdenum (Mo) grades, which significantly exceed the averages observed at the deposit to date. Composited drill hole intervals from the 2022-2023 Los Helados program are summarized as follows: From To Length Cu Au Ag CuEq1 Mo Zones Hole-ID (m) (m) (m) (%) (g/t) (g/t) (%) (ppm) Intersected LHDH079 148.0 1,363.2 1,215.2 0.32 0.18 1.5 0.43 28 incl. 676.0 932.9 256.9 0.54 0.16 2.6 0.65 26 Condor Zone and incl. 985.8 1,086.0 100.2 0.53 0.17 1.4 0.64 21 LHDH081 436.0 1,604.8 1,168.8 0.37 0.08 1.8 0.43 32 Fenix Zone incl. 1,144.0 1,364.0 220.0 0.63 0.12 2.6 0.72 66 LHDH081-2 770.7 1,549.8 779.1 0.54 0.10 2.0 0.61 121 incl. 1,206.0 1,549.8 343.8 0.81 0.12 2.5 0.90 204 Fenix Zone incl. 1,486.0 1,549.8 63.8 1.14 0.14 3.6 1.25 741 LHDH081-3 814.0 1,266.0 452.0 0.54 0.15 1.3 0.64 57 incl. 1,032.0 1,266.0 234.0 0.76 0.22 1.7 0.90 69 Fenix Zone incl. 1,032.0 1,186.0 154.0 0.85 0.25 1.8 1.02 80 incl. 1,238.0 1,266.0 28.0 1.25 0.36 2.6 1.49 91 LHDH082 152.0 1,133.3 981.3 0.38 0.15 1.7 0.48 28 incl. 550.0 1,039.7 489.7 0.46 0.20 1.9 0.60 30 Condor Zone incl. 826.0 968.0 142.0 0.55 0.26 2.3 0.73 23 LHDH083 514.0 1,140.0 626.0 0.46 0.20 1.9 0.59 74 Alicanto incl. 678.0 724.0 46.0 0.28 0.96 1.2 0.87 30 Zone and incl. 884.0 1,006.1 122.1 0.94 0.14 2.7 1.05 190 LHDH084 728.0 1,500.0 772.0 0.67 0.11 1.7 0.74 119 Fenix Zone incl. 1,110.0 1,500.0 390.0 1.02 0.15 2.4 1.13 187 LHDH085 318.0 1,344.0 1,026.0 0.36 0.10 1.2 0.43 57 incl. 402.0 970.0 568.0 0.44 0.13 1.2 0.53 79 Fenix Zone incl. 668.0 902.0 234.0 0.54 0.16 1.1 0.65 96 5

incl. 732.0 818.0 86.0 0.64 0.19 1.2 0.76 123 and incl. 1,110.0 1,150.0 40.0 0.43 0.14 1.1 0.52 99 LHDH086 938.0 1,042.0 104.0 0.60 0.14 2.2 0.69 48 Alicanto incl. 998.0 1,042.0 44.0 0.75 0.22 2.7 0.90 50 Zone LHDH086-1 472.0 1,150.0 678.0 0.36 0.25 1.3 0.53 50 incl. 572.0 920.0 348.0 0.39 0.41 1.2 0.65 45 Alicanto incl. 572.0 732.0 160.0 0.32 0.80 1.2 0.82 33 Zone incl. 572.0 576.0 4.0 0.05 11.16 1.8 6.88 13 LHDH086-2 442.0 1,316.0 874.0 0.38 0.13 1.5 0.47 56 Alicanto incl. 848.0 1,222.0 374.0 0.49 0.08 2.2 0.55 79 Zone incl. 1,182.0 1,222.0 40.0 0.73 0.15 3.1 0.83 158 LHDH087 590.0 1,502.0 912.0 0.26 0.14 1.3 0.35 79 incl. 1,130.0 1,134.0 4.0 0.15 17.93 1.5 11.12 24 Fenix Zone and incl. 1,218.0 1,464.0 246.0 0.42 0.07 1.8 0.47 176 incl. 1,370.0 1,464.0 94.0 0.53 0.07 2.3 0.59 194 CuEq for drill intersections is calculated based on US$ 3.50/lb Cu, US$ 1,700/oz Au and US$ 20/oz Ag, with metallurgical recoveries of 88% for copper, 76% for gold and 60% for silver based on a comprehensive program of metallurgical testwork. The formula is: CuEq % = Cu % + (0.6117 * Au g/t) + (0.0057 * Ag g/t). Molybdenum grades are not included in the CuEq calculation. Los Helados hosts large-scale porphyry and associated breccia mineralization and drilled lengths are interpreted to be approximate true widths. In addition to drilling, the Company completed a comprehensive targeting exercise which used detailed geophysical surveys and geological mapping completed during the 2022-2023 field campaign to generate a number of new targets with signatures similar to those associated with the Condor, Fenix, and Alicanto Zones. With exploration at the Lunahuasi Project now underway, the Company has decided to defer further exploration at Los Helados in order to focus its field personnel and resources at Lunahuasi at this time. Nonetheless, the Company is currently updating the Los Helados Mineral Resource estimate and working on detailed compilation of all available geological and geophysical data in order to plan the next phase of exploration on the project. Q3 2023 CORPORATE HIGHLIGHTS Private Placement On August 11, 2023, the Company closed a non-brokered private placement, pursuant to which the Company sold an aggregate of 13,178,460 common shares at a price of $6.50 per common share, generating aggregate gross proceeds of $85.7 million (the "Financing"). Share issuance costs related to the Financing totaled $2.4 million, and included professional fees, regulatory fees, and 5% finders' fees payable in cash on approximately $20.6 million of the gross proceeds from the Financing. Pursuant to the Financing, Nemesia S.à.r.l. ("Nemesia") purchased 4,307,692 common shares pursuant to the terms outlined above, for gross proceeds of $30.0 million. Nemesia, Zebra Holdings and Investments S.à.r.l ("Zebra") and Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. ("Lorito") are companies controlled by a trust settled by the late Adolf H. Lundin, and report their respective security holdings in the Company as joint actors, as the term is defined by Canadian securities regulations, and are related parties by virtue of their combined shareholding in the Company in excess of 20%. In addition, pursuant to the Financing, directors of the Company purchased a total of 465,000 common shares pursuant to the terms outlined above, for gross proceeds of $3.0 million. The common shares issued under the Financing are subject to a hold period expiring on December 12, 2023. 6

The Company anticipates that it will deploy the majority of its treasury and capital resources, including the net proceeds resulting from the Financing, towards furthering exploration programs in Chile and Argentina, as well as for general corporate and working capital purposes. Appointment of VP Corporate Development & Investor Relations On September 5, 2023, the Company's Board of Directors appointed Mr. Brent Bonney as Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations. Mr. Bonney was previously the Vice President of Corporate Development for Maverix Metals Inc. ("Maverix"), a precious-metals focused royalty company that was acquired by Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. in 2023. Prior to Maverix, Mr. Bonney was a member of the investment banking group with Scotiabank Global Banking and Markets for 10 years, specializing in mergers and acquisitions, asset divestitures, strategic investments, and equity and debt financing, particularly in the metals and mining sector. Mr. Bonney holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) in Finance from the University of British Columbia. RESULTS FROM OPERATIONS NGEx Minerals is a junior exploration company and, as such, its net losses are largely driven by its exploration and project investigation activities and there is no expectation of generating operating profits until it identifies and develops a commercially viable mineral deposit. Key financial results for the last eight quarters are provided in the table below. Three Months Ended Sep-23 Jun-23 Mar-23 Dec-22 Sep-22 Jun-22 Mar-22 Dec-21 Exploration costs ($000's) 4,469 10,898 15,122 6,038 4,539 9,765 8,582 3,518 Operating loss ($000's) 8,675 12,116 16,483 8,384 6,243 10,497 9,296 4,213 Net loss ($000's) 4,218 9,719 15,167 8,020 6,068 9,651 8,676 2,390 Net loss per share, basic and 0.02 0.06 0.09 0.04 0.04 0.06 0.06 0.01 diluted ($) NGEx Minerals incurred net losses of $4.2 million and $29.1 million, respectively, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 (2022: $6.1 million and $24.4 million), including respective operating losses of $8.7 million $37.3 million (2022: $6.2 million and $26.0 million). As a result of the Company's accounting policy to expense its exploration costs through the consolidated statement of comprehensive loss, except for mineral property option payments and mineral property acquisition costs, exploration and project investigation costs are the most significant expenditure category of the Company and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, accounted for approximately 52% and 82% of the operating losses of the respective periods (2022: 73% and 88%). Due to the geographic location of the Company's mineral properties, the Company's business activities generally fluctuate with the seasons, through increased exploration activities during the summer months in South America. As a result, a general recurring trend is the increase in exploration expenditures, and therefore net losses, for the fourth quarter and first quarter of a fiscal year, relative to the second and third quarters. In addition, other relevant factors, such as the financial position of the Company, other corporate initiatives, a s well as the type and scope of planned exploration or project work, could affect the level of exploration activities and net loss in a particular period. 7

Exploration and project investigation costs for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, were $4.5 million and $30.5 million, respectively (2022: $4.5 million and $22.9 million). While exploration and project investigation costs for the three months ended September 30, 2023 were similar to the comparative 2022 period, their respective natures and compositions differed. Namely, for the three months ended September 30, 2023, a significant component of costs related to preparations made for the 2023 -2024 Lunahuasi program as discussed in the "Q3 2023 Operating Highlights and Outlook" section above. By comparison, for the comparative three months ended September 30, 2022, no work was undertaken with respect to Lunahuasi and exploration and project investigation costs related predominantly to the Company's efforts in maintaining road accesses to enable safe recovery of supplies and samples, and demobilization of equipment, following the conclusion of its 2022 drill campaign at the Los Helados properties in June 2022 with the onset of winter weather conditions. In addition, for the 2022 comparative period, technical consultation was undertaken to analyze the data generated by the 2022 Los Helados drill program in preparation for the resumption of drilling in November 2022 as discussed in the "Q3 2023 Operating Highlights and Outlook" section above. The increase for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, is due primarily to the significant drill campaigns undertaken simultaneously at Los Helados and Lunahuasi from January until May 2023, as discussed in the "Q3 2023 Operating Highlights and Outlook" section above. By comparison, for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the Company also conducted exploration programs at Los Helados and its Valle Ancho properties in the Province of Catamarca, Argentina, however, these programs were relatively smaller in scale, therefore resulting in lower exploration and project investigation costs. Excluding share-based compensation, administration costs for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 totaled $2.2 million and $3.8 million, respectively (2022: $0.5 million and $1.4 million). Share-based compensation, a non-cash cost, reflects the amortization of the estimated fair value of options over their vesting period and is based to a large degree on the Company's share price and its volatility. The actual future value to the option holders may differ materially from these estimates as it depends on the trading price of the Company's shares if and when the options are exercised. In addition, as the granting of options and their vesting is at the discretion of the Board, the related expense is unlikely to be uniform across quarters or financ ial years. Administration costs, exclusive of share-based compensation costs, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, were higher than the 2022 comparative periods primarily due to higher compensation costs. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, the Company granted short -term incentive awards to certain employees and officers, and the Company also had a higher average personnel headcount and base compensation levels, to provide incremental resources and support in response to the Company's recent growth. In addition, professional fees for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, were higher than the 2022 comparative periods due to increased legal and financial consultation incurred to explore strategic options with respect to potential transactions and financing. Lastly, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, the Company also incurred higher office and general administration costs due to a greater focus on improving information technology (IT) security, as well as the impact of the Company's share price appreciation during 2022, which has resulted in higher annual stock exchange and regulatory fees. The Company recognized net monetary losses of $590,861 and $463,649, respectively, during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 (2022: gains of $17,318 and $74,572), in relation to the application of hyperinflationary accounting for the Company's Argentine subsidiaries. The monetary gains recognized are the result of changes in the Argentine price indices and changes to the net monetary position of the Company's Argentine operating subsidiaries during the respective periods. Further discussion regarding the application of hyperinflationary accounting has been provided in the notes to the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements. 8