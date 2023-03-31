NGEx Minerals : Year End Report - Dec 31, 2022

NGEX MINERALS LTD.

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022

(Amounts in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise indicated)

The following management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") of NGEx Minerals Ltd. ("NGEx Minerals" or the "Company") should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 and related notes therein. The financial information in this MD&A is reported in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated and is derived from the Company's annual consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. The effective date of this MD&A is March 31, 2023. Additional information about the Company and its business activities is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.comand the Company's website www.ngexminerals.com.

Some of the statements in this MD&A are forward-looking statements that are subject to risk factors set out in the cautionary note contained herein.

CORE BUSINESS

NGEx Minerals is a mineral exploration company with copper-gold and gold exploration projects in Argentina and Chile. The Company's strategy is to create value for its shareholders through prudent management and deployment of its capital resources, by expanding and increasing the quality of its mineral resources through successful exploration and acquisitions and by advancing the engineering and other studies that are required to prepare its projects for eventual development by the Company and its partners or by third parties. The overall objective is to position the Company as a top tier mineral exploration-development investment opportunity.

The Company has a strong management team and board with extensive experience in the resource sector, particularly in Chile and Argentina. The board and management team have an appropriate mix of geological, engineering, financial, and business skills to advance the Company's projects and to generate value for its shareholders.

The Company's current flagship asset is its Los Helados copper-gold deposit, located in Region III of Chile ("Los Helados", the "Los Helados Property" or the "Los Helados Project"). The Company is the majority partner and operator of the Los Helados Project, which is subject to a Joint Exploration Agreement (the "JEA") with its partner, Nippon Caserones Resources Co. Ltd. ("NCR"). NCR became the Company's partner on April 1, 2020, when Pan Pacific Copper ("PPC") transferred its interest in the Los Helados Property to NCR. NCR is a subsidiary of JX Nippon Mining and Metals Corporation, a Tokyo-based mining and smelting company that also currently operates the Caserones Mine, located approximately 15km from Los Helados. NCR's interest in the Caserones Mine is held through a subsidiary that is subject to a recently announced agreement whereby Lundin Mining Corporation will acquire a controlling stake.

The JEA stipulates that when a party (the "first party") thereto funds less than its pro rata share of expenditures related to Los Helados, resulting in the other party (the "second party") funding in excess of its respective pro rata share, the first party's interest shall be reduced with a corresponding increase to the second party's interest.

Accordingly, due to NCR having funded less than its pro rata share of expenditures related to Los Helados for the period from September 1, 2015 to August 31, 2022, the Company's interest has increased to approximately 69%. For the period from September 1, 2022, to August 31, 2023, which encompasses the current exploration and drill program currently underway at the Los Helados Project, NCR elected to fund its pro rata share of qualifying expenditures and the Company's interest in the Los Helados Property remains at 69% as at the date of this MD&A.

The Company's most recent Mineral Resource estimate for the Los Helados Project, with an effective date of April 26, 2019, is summarized in the following table:

