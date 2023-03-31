NGEx Minerals : Year End Report - Dec 31, 2022

(Amounts in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise indicated)
The following management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") of NGEx Minerals Ltd. ("NGEx Minerals" or the "Company") should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 and related notes therein. The financial information in this MD&A is reported in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated and is derived from the Company's annual consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. The effective date of this MD&A is March 31, 2023. Additional information about the Company and its business activities is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.comand the Company's website www.ngexminerals.com.
Some of the statements in this MD&A are forward-looking statements that are subject to risk factors set out in the cautionary note contained herein.
CORE BUSINESS
NGEx Minerals is a mineral exploration company with copper-gold and gold exploration projects in Argentina and Chile. The Company's strategy is to create value for its shareholders through prudent management and deployment of its capital resources, by expanding and increasing the quality of its mineral resources through successful exploration and acquisitions and by advancing the engineering and other studies that are required to prepare its projects for eventual development by the Company and its partners or by third parties. The overall objective is to position the Company as a top tier mineral exploration-development investment opportunity.
The Company has a strong management team and board with extensive experience in the resource sector, particularly in Chile and Argentina. The board and management team have an appropriate mix of geological, engineering, financial, and business skills to advance the Company's projects and to generate value for its shareholders.
The Company's current flagship asset is its Los Helados copper-gold deposit, located in Region III of Chile ("Los Helados", the "Los Helados Property" or the "Los Helados Project"). The Company is the majority partner and operator of the Los Helados Project, which is subject to a Joint Exploration Agreement (the "JEA") with its partner, Nippon Caserones Resources Co. Ltd. ("NCR"). NCR became the Company's partner on April 1, 2020, when Pan Pacific Copper ("PPC") transferred its interest in the Los Helados Property to NCR. NCR is a subsidiary of JX Nippon Mining and Metals Corporation, a Tokyo-based mining and smelting company that also currently operates the Caserones Mine, located approximately 15km from Los Helados. NCR's interest in the Caserones Mine is held through a subsidiary that is subject to a recently announced agreement whereby Lundin Mining Corporation will acquire a controlling stake.
The JEA stipulates that when a party (the "first party") thereto funds less than its pro rata share of expenditures related to Los Helados, resulting in the other party (the "second party") funding in excess of its respective pro rata share, the first party's interest shall be reduced with a corresponding increase to the second party's interest.
Accordingly, due to NCR having funded less than its pro rata share of expenditures related to Los Helados for the period from September 1, 2015 to August 31, 2022, the Company's interest has increased to approximately 69%. For the period from September 1, 2022, to August 31, 2023, which encompasses the current exploration and drill program currently underway at the Los Helados Project, NCR elected to fund its pro rata share of qualifying expenditures and the Company's interest in the Los Helados Property remains at 69% as at the date of this MD&A.
The Company's most recent Mineral Resource estimate for the Los Helados Project, with an effective date of April 26, 2019, is summarized in the following table:
Los Helados Mineral Resource (0.33% CuEq Cutoff)
Tonnage
Resource Grade
Contained Metal
(million
Cu
Au
Ag
CuEq
Cu
Au
Ag
Class
(billion
(million
(million
tonnes)
(%)
(g/t)
(g/t)
(%)
lbs)
oz)
oz)
Indicated
2,099
0.38
0.15
1.37
0.48
17.6
10.1
92.5
Inferred
827
0.32
0.10
1.32
0.39
5.8
2.7
35.1
The key assumptions, parameters, and methods used to estimate the mineral resources are contained in the 43-101 technical report for the Los Helados Project, entitled "Technical Report on the Los Helados PorphyryCopper-GoldDeposit, Chile", dated August 6, 2019 and authored by F. Devine, P.Geo., G. Zandonai, RMCMC, and G. Di Prisco, P.Geo. This report is available on the Company's website at www.ngexminerals.comor under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.
The Company's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NGEX".
2022 OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS AND OUTLOOK
H1 2022 Los Helados Drill Program Successfully Confirms Multiple High-grade Centres; 2022-2023Follow-up Campaign Continues to Extend High-grade Mineralization
The Company undertook a drill program at Los Helados between January to June 2022 (the "H1 2022 Los Helados Program"), which completed 10,312 metres and successfully:
Expanded, and demonstrated continuity of, mineralization associated with the high-grade breccia phase at the core of the current Mineral Resource at Los Helados, now called the Condor Zone. The Condor Zone was the main target of the H1 2022 Los Helados Program, and drilling sought to confirm continuity through infill drilling, and test the potential for extension as guided by a reinterpretation of the Los Helados geological model in 2021;
Confirmed the existence of a second high-grade centre to the Los Helados deposit, the Fenix Zone, located at the western edge of the current Mineral Resource. The Fenix Zone remains open at depth, towards the surface, and laterally. Most importantly, the identification and confirmation of the Fenix Zone as a separate and distinct mineralized feature from the Condor Zone validates the Company's recently revised geological interpretation, which hypothesizes that the Los Helados deposit hosts multiple centres of high-grade mineralization and that elevated grades do not necessarily dissipate away from the Condor Zone; and
Discovered a third distinct, high-grade centre to the Los Helados deposit, the Alicanto Zone, located 550m north of the Condor Zone, which further affirms the Company's reinterpreted geological model. The Alicanto Zone was discovered by drillhole LHDH078, which returned 474.8m at 0.61% copper equivalent ("CuEq"), including 100.0m at 1.20% CuEq. This newly discovered zone of high-grade mineralization remains open in all directions.
Assay results received, analyzed and released by the Company in relation to the H1 2022 Los Helados Program are summarized as follows:
From
To
Length
Cu
Hole-ID
(m)
(m)
(m)
(%)
LHDH073
124.0
1,000.0
876.0
0.56
incl.
216.0
912.0
696.0
0.60
incl.
314.0
524.0
210.0
0.76
LHDH074
42.0
1,058.3
1,016.3
0.45
incl.
136.0
890.0
754.0
0.52
and incl.
210.0
504.0
294.0
0.60
and incl.
606.0
746.0
140.0
0.64
and incl.
816.0
890.0
74.0
0.58
LHDH075
14.0
922.0
908.0
0.39
incl.
88.0
652.0
564.0
0.47
incl.
222.0
602.0
380.0
0.51
incl.
222.0
378.0
156.0
0.59
LHDH076
110.0
1,400.0
1290.0
0.60
incl.
138.0
922.0
784.0
0.63
incl.
138.0
542.0
404.0
0.77
and incl.
1,166.0
1,400.0
234.0
0.80
incl.
1,166.0
1,308.0
142.0
1.14
incl.
1,384.0
1,400.0
16.0
0.86
LHDH077
0.0
989.0
989.0
0.51
incl.
42.0
778.0
736.0
0.58
incl.
328.0
548.0
220.0
0.69
incl.
328.0
452.0
124.0
0.71
Upper ext.
42.0
150.0
108.0
0.53
Lower ext.
526.0
778.0
252.0
0.57
LHDH078
566.0
1,040.8
474.8
0.55
incl.
700.0
1,040.8
340.8
0.67
incl.
844.0
944.0
100.0
1.10
Au
Ag
CuEq1
Zones
(g/t)
(g/t)
(%)
Intersected
0.28
2.1
0.74
0.31
2.2
0.80
Condor Zone
0.45
2.8
1.06
0.31
1.9
0.65
0.30
2.0
0.71
0.41
2.1
0.87
Condor Zone
0.29
2.5
0.83
0.25
2.5
0.74
0.24
1.3
0.55
0.29
1.4
0.65
Condor Zone
0.31
1.6
0.70
0.42
1.7
0.86
0.21
2.3
0.74
0.25
1.9
0.80
Condor Zone
0.35
2.2
1.00
0.24
4.5
0.97
0.35
3.8
1.38
Fenix Zone
0.19
23.4
1.11
0.27
1.7
0.69
0.32
1.9
0.79
0.41
2.4
0.95
Condor Zone
0.47
2.6
1.02
0.38
1.6
0.77
0.20
2.0
0.71
0.08
1.7
0.61
Alicanto
0.09
2.0
0.73
Zone
0.14
2.1
1.20
CuEq for drill intersections is calculated based on US$ 3.50/lb Cu, US$ 1,700/oz Au and US$ 20/oz Ag, with metallurgical recoveries of 88% for copper, 76% for gold and 60% for silver based on a comprehensive program of metallurgical testwork. The formula is: CuEq % = Cu % + (0.6117 * Au g/t) + (0.0057 * Ag g/t).
Los Helados hosts large-scale porphyry and associated breccia mineralization and drilled lengths are interpreted to be approximate true widths.
The Company launched a follow-up extension drill campaign at Los Helados in November 2022, which will continue through April 2023 (the "2022/2023 Los Helados Program"). The 2022/2023 Los Helados Program has focused on testing for extensions of the high-grade mineralization intercepted in the Fenix and Alicanto Zones. The drill program has deployed directional drilling to optimize drilling efficiency and reduce the number of total metres required to effectively test the targets at depth. Directional drilling uses specialized down hole tools to direct the drill bit toward multiple target areas from a single pilot hole, allowing for different targets to be tested from a single drill collar.
As of the date of this MD&A, results to date from the 2022/2023 Los Helados Program have further extended the Condor Zone, as well as the high-grade mineralization within the Fenix and Alicanto Zones, with all three zones remaining open to further expansion. Of particular interest are the results from the Alicanto Zone, where the current program has returned some of the highest-grade intercepts to date at Los Helados, and support the notion that this zone is a distinct high-grade centre at the northern edge of the current drill pattern. The Alicanto Zone is adjacent to the boundary shared with the Caserones properties, which are owned and operated by the Company's partner at Los Helados.
Highlights to date from the 2022/2023 Los Helados Program include:
LHDH083, which intersected 122.1m at 1.05% CuEq from 884.0m, within a broader intersection of 626.0m at 0.59% CuEq from 514.0m. LHDH083 was the first step out hole of the current program completed into the Alicanto Zone, and the intersection is 90m east of the zone's discovery intersection in LHDH078;
LHDH081, which was drilled across the Fenix Zone and returned 1,168.8m at 0.43% CuEq, including 220.0m at 0.72% CuEq. This hole successfully extends the mineralization of the zone 130m to the northwest; and
Drilling at the Condor Zone continued to provide extension and confirmation of continuity, with holes LHDH079 returning 1,215.2m at 0.43% CuEq, including 256.9m at 0.65% CuEq and 100.2m at 0.64% CuEq, and LHDH082 intersecting 981.3m at 0.48% CuEq, including 826.0m at 0.73% CuEq within a broader intersection of 489.7m at 0.60% CuEq.
Assay results received, analyzed and released by the Company in relation to the 2022/2023 Los Helados Program are summarized as follows:
From
To
Length
Cu
Au
Ag
CuEq1
Zones
Hole-ID
(m)
(m)
(m)
(%)
(g/t)
(g/t)
(%)
Intersected
LHDH079
148.0
1,363.2
1,215.2
0.32
0.18
1.5
0.43
incl.
676.0
932.9
256.9
0.54
0.16
2.6
0.65
Condor Zone
and incl.
985.8
1,086.0
100.2
0.53
0.17
1.4
0.64
LHDH081
436.0
1,604.8
1,168.8
0.37
0.08
1.8
0.43
Fenix Zone
incl.
1,144.0
1,364.0
220.0
0.63
0.12
2.6
0.72
LHDH082
152.0
1,133.3
981.3
0.38
0.15
1.7
0.48
incl.
550.0
1,039.7
489.7
0.46
0.20
1.9
0.60
Condor Zone
incl.
826.0
968.0
142.0
0.55
0.26
2.3
0.73
LHDH083
514.0
1,140.0
626.0
0.46
0.20
1.9
0.59
Alicanto
incl.
678.0
724.0
46.0
0.28
0.96
1.2
0.87
Zone
and incl.
884.0
1,006.1
122.1
0.94
0.14
2.7
1.05
CuEq for drill intersections is calculated based on US$ 3.50/lb Cu, US$ 1,700/oz Au and US$ 20/oz Ag, with metallurgical recoveries of 88% for copper, 76% for gold and 60% for silver based on a comprehensive program of metallurgical testwork. The formula is: CuEq % = Cu % + (0.6117 * Au g/t) + (0.0057 * Ag g/t).
Los Helados hosts large-scale porphyry and associated breccia mineralization and drilled lengths are interpreted to be approximate true widths.
The ongoing 2022/2023 Los Helados Program will continue to be focused on defining the geometry and size of the Alicanto and Fenix Zones, with the majority of the remaining holes of the program allocated to this objective. Several additional holes have now been completed, with assays underway. Results will be released as they are received, analyzed and confirmed by the Company.
Maiden Exploration Program Launched at Potro Cliffs
During the latter half of 2022, the Company applied for permits and began making preparations for the undertaking of a drill campaign at its Potro Cliffs copper-gold exploration target ("Potro Cliffs"), located in San Juan Province, Argentina. Potro Cliffs is the largest untested hydrothermal system in the emerging Vicuña District, which hosts several sizeable copper-gold deposits, such as Josemaria, Filo del Sol, and the Company's Los Helados Project. The Potro Cliffs target lies along the same major north-northeast structural trend that controls the Filo del Sol deposit located approximately 8 km to the south and Los Helados located approximately 9 km to the north.
