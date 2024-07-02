NGK Insulators : Invests in a Taiwan based Startup Engaged in Flat Panel LED Display and Semiconductor Related Businesses
NGK INSULATORS, LTD. (hereinafter "NGK") has invested in PanelSemi Corporation (Local company name: 方略電子股份有限公司; Head Office: New Taipei City; hereinafter, "PanelSemi"), a Taiwan-based startup engaged in the development and sale of flat-panel flexible LED displays and substrates for semiconductor modules.
NGK Insulators, Ltd. specializes in the design, manufacturing and marketing of electric and electronic components and equipments. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- ceramic products (57.3%): for automotive and industrial applications;
- components and equipment for industrial manufacturing processes (24.2%): components for semiconductor manufacturing equipment, corrosion-resistant ceramic apparatuses for chemical industries, gas analyzer, industrial heating systems, refractory products and radioactive waste treatment systems;
- electronic components (10.5%): especially for semiconductors manufacturing and special metals processing;
- electric equipments (8%): insulators and electric devices, batteries for electric power storage, etc.
Net sales break down geographically as follows: Japan (24.5%), Asia (30.4%), North America (21.7%), Europe (21.3%) and other (2.1%).