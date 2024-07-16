NGK Insulators : Lithium-ion rechargeable battery EnerCera wins Sensors Converge 2024 Best of Sensors Awards Power Category
July 15, 2024 at 10:12 pm EDT
NGK INSULATORS, LTD. (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") won the Sensors Converge 2024 Best of Sensors Awards Power category for the EnerCera Pouch ET series ultra-thin, lightweight rechargeable battery.
NGK Insulators, Ltd. specializes in the design, manufacturing and marketing of electric and electronic components and equipments. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- ceramic products (57.3%): for automotive and industrial applications;
- components and equipment for industrial manufacturing processes (24.2%): components for semiconductor manufacturing equipment, corrosion-resistant ceramic apparatuses for chemical industries, gas analyzer, industrial heating systems, refractory products and radioactive waste treatment systems;
- electronic components (10.5%): especially for semiconductors manufacturing and special metals processing;
- electric equipments (8%): insulators and electric devices, batteries for electric power storage, etc.
Net sales break down geographically as follows: Japan (24.5%), Asia (30.4%), North America (21.7%), Europe (21.3%) and other (2.1%).