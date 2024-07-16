NGK Insulators, Ltd. specializes in the design, manufacturing and marketing of electric and electronic components and equipments. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - ceramic products (57.3%): for automotive and industrial applications; - components and equipment for industrial manufacturing processes (24.2%): components for semiconductor manufacturing equipment, corrosion-resistant ceramic apparatuses for chemical industries, gas analyzer, industrial heating systems, refractory products and radioactive waste treatment systems; - electronic components (10.5%): especially for semiconductors manufacturing and special metals processing; - electric equipments (8%): insulators and electric devices, batteries for electric power storage, etc. Net sales break down geographically as follows: Japan (24.5%), Asia (30.4%), North America (21.7%), Europe (21.3%) and other (2.1%).

