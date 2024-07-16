NGK INSULATORS, LTD. (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") won the Sensors Converge 2024 Best of Sensors Awards Power category for the EnerCera Pouch ET series ultra-thin, lightweight rechargeable battery. [...]

