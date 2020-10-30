Log in
NGK INSULATORS, LTD.

(5333)
NGK Insulators : Notice Concerning the Difference between Consolidated Financial Forecasts and Actual Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2020 and Revisions to the Full-Year Consolidated Financial Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021

10/30/2020 | 03:30am EDT

October 30, 2020

Company Name:

NGK INSULATORS, LTD.

Listing Code:

5333

Stock Exchange Listings: Tokyo and Nagoya

Representative:

President Taku Oshima (Mr.)

Contact:

Vice President, General Manager Finance & Accounting Dept.

Hideaki Shindo (Mr.)

(TEL) +81-52-872-7230

Notice Concerning the Difference between Consolidated Financial Forecasts and Actual Results

for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2020 and Revisions to the Full-Year Consolidated

Financial Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021

NGK INSULATORS, LTD. ("NGK") hereby announce that there is a difference between the consolidated financial forecasts for the six months ended September 30, 2020, announced on September 24, 2020, and the actual results we announced today. We also announce that, in light of recent earnings trends, we have revised the full -year consolidated financial forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021.

1. Differences between the consolidated financial forecasts and the actual consolidated financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2020 (April 1, 2020 to September 30, 2020)

Net sales

Operating

Ordinary

Profit attributable to

Profit per share

(Millions of yen)

income

income

owners of parent

(yen)

Previous forecast (A)

195,000

10,000

10,000

5,000

15.80

Actual result (B)

194,942

11,573

12,218

7,267

22.96

Change (B-A)

(57)

1,573

2,218

2,267

-

Change (%)

(0.0)%

15.7%

22.2%

45.3%

-

For Reference:

Resul ts from the sam e peri od of the

219,766

31,643

29,679

21,244

66.02

previ ous year

(the si x m onths ended Septem ber 30,

2019)

2. Revisions to the consolidated financial forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

Net sales

Operating

Ordinary

Profit attributable to

Profit per share

(Millions of yen)

income

income

owners of parent

(yen)

Previous forecast (A)

420,000

33,000

34,000

21,000

66.35

Revised forecast (B)

435,000

42,000

43,000

28,000

88.45

Change (B-A)

15,000

9,000

9,000

7,000

-

Change (%)

3.6%

27.3%

26.5%

33.3%

-

For Reference:

Resul ts from the previ ous year

441,956

55,000

51,952

27,135

84.73

(the fiscal year ended M arch 31,

2020)

3. Reason for differences and revisions

For the first six months of the fiscal year under review, net sales were almost in line with the previous forecast. In terms of profits, however, cost reductions progressed more than expected and non -operating income and expenses including foreign exchange gain and loss improved at overseas subsidiaries. This meant that operating income, ordinary income and profit attributable to owners of parent all exceeded the p revious forecast.

For the full year ending March 31, 2021, the automobile market, including China, is predicted to recover at a faster - than-expected pace although concern remains about a second wave of the COVID -19 pandemic. As such the year -on- year rate of decline is expected to be shorter than the previous forecast. Demand for our automotive -related products is expected to exceed the previous forecast as we believe the automobile industry will maintain its supply chain recovery in the second half as well.

For the full-year forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, both corporate sales and profits are estimated to beat the previous forecast due to the effect of corporate -wide cost reductions, increased sales in the Ceramics Business and improved capacity utilization.

The assumed exchange rates for the second half of the fiscal year are ¥105 to the U.S. dollar and ¥115 to the euro. The dividend forecast remains unchanged at the year -end dividend of ¥20 per share.

Financial results forecasts are based on information available at the time of the release, but are subject to many uncertainties. Actual results therefore may vary from forecasts due to changes in business conditions and other factors. Your understanding is appreciated.

(Reference)

October 30, 2020

NGK INSULATORS, LTD.

Consolidated Results - Segment Information

After Elimination of Inter-Segment Transactions

FY2020 1st half

Total

Previous Forecast

Result

Consolidated Sales

195.0

194.9

Consolidated Op. Income

10.0

11.6

Op. Income Ratio

5%

6%

Energy Infrastructure Business

Consolidated Sales

20.0

19.1

Consolidated Op. Income

(2.5)

(2.3)

Op. Income Ratio

-

-

Ceramics Business

Consolidated Sales

98.0

98.3

Consolidated Op. Income

6.0

6.6

Op. Income Ratio

6%

7%

Electronics Business

Consolidated Sales

27.0

26.8

Consolidated Op. Income

0.5

0.6

Op. Income Ratio

2%

2%

Process Technology Business

Consolidated Sales

50.0

50.7

Consolidated Op. Income

6.0

6.6

Op. Income Ratio

12%

13%

(Billions of yen)

FY2020 YTD

Previous Forecast

Revised Forecast

420.0

435.0

33.0

42.0

8%

10%

43.0

43.0

(4.5)

(4.5)

-

-

210.0

225.0

25.0

33.0

12%

15%

57.0

57.0

1.5

2.0

3%

4%

110.0

110.0

11.0

11.5

10%

10%

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NGK Insulators Ltd. published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2020 07:29:07 UTC

