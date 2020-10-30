NGK Insulators : Notice Concerning the Difference between Consolidated Financial Forecasts and Actual Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2020 and Revisions to the Full-Year Consolidated Financial Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021

October 30, 2020 Company Name: NGK INSULATORS, LTD. Listing Code: 5333 Stock Exchange Listings: Tokyo and Nagoya Representative: President Taku Oshima (Mr.) Contact: Vice President, General Manager Finance & Accounting Dept. Hideaki Shindo (Mr.) (TEL) +81-52-872-7230 Notice Concerning the Difference between Consolidated Financial Forecasts and Actual Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2020 and Revisions to the Full-Year Consolidated Financial Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 NGK INSULATORS, LTD. ("NGK") hereby announce that there is a difference between the consolidated financial forecasts for the six months ended September 30, 2020, announced on September 24, 2020, and the actual results we announced today. We also announce that, in light of recent earnings trends, we have revised the full -year consolidated financial forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021. 1. Differences between the consolidated financial forecasts and the actual consolidated financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2020 (April 1, 2020 to September 30, 2020) Net sales Operating Ordinary Profit attributable to Profit per share (Millions of yen) income income owners of parent (yen) Previous forecast (A) 195,000 10,000 10,000 5,000 15.80 Actual result (B) 194,942 11,573 12,218 7,267 22.96 Change (B-A) (57) 1,573 2,218 2,267 - Change (%) (0.0)% 15.7% 22.2% 45.3% - For Reference: Resul ts from the sam e peri od of the 219,766 31,643 29,679 21,244 66.02 previ ous year (the si x m onths ended Septem ber 30, 2019) 2. Revisions to the consolidated financial forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021) Net sales Operating Ordinary Profit attributable to Profit per share (Millions of yen) income income owners of parent (yen) Previous forecast (A) 420,000 33,000 34,000 21,000 66.35 Revised forecast (B) 435,000 42,000 43,000 28,000 88.45 Change (B-A) 15,000 9,000 9,000 7,000 - Change (%) 3.6% 27.3% 26.5% 33.3% - For Reference: Resul ts from the previ ous year 441,956 55,000 51,952 27,135 84.73 (the fiscal year ended M arch 31, 2020)

3. Reason for differences and revisions For the first six months of the fiscal year under review, net sales were almost in line with the previous forecast. In terms of profits, however, cost reductions progressed more than expected and non -operating income and expenses including foreign exchange gain and loss improved at overseas subsidiaries. This meant that operating income, ordinary income and profit attributable to owners of parent all exceeded the p revious forecast. For the full year ending March 31, 2021, the automobile market, including China, is predicted to recover at a faster - than-expected pace although concern remains about a second wave of the COVID -19 pandemic. As such the year -on- year rate of decline is expected to be shorter than the previous forecast. Demand for our automotive -related products is expected to exceed the previous forecast as we believe the automobile industry will maintain its supply chain recovery in the second half as well. For the full-year forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, both corporate sales and profits are estimated to beat the previous forecast due to the effect of corporate -wide cost reductions, increased sales in the Ceramics Business and improved capacity utilization. The assumed exchange rates for the second half of the fiscal year are ¥105 to the U.S. dollar and ¥115 to the euro. The dividend forecast remains unchanged at the year -end dividend of ¥20 per share. Financial results forecasts are based on information available at the time of the release, but are subject to many uncertainties. Actual results therefore may vary from forecasts due to changes in business conditions and other factors. Your understanding is appreciated.

(Reference) October 30, 2020 NGK INSULATORS, LTD. Consolidated Results - Segment Information （After Elimination of Inter-Segment Transactions） FY2020 1st half Total Previous Forecast Result Consolidated Sales 195.0 194.9 Consolidated Op. Income 10.0 11.6 Op. Income Ratio 5% 6% Energy Infrastructure Business Consolidated Sales 20.0 19.1 Consolidated Op. Income (2.5) (2.3) Op. Income Ratio - - Ceramics Business Consolidated Sales 98.0 98.3 Consolidated Op. Income 6.0 6.6 Op. Income Ratio 6% 7% Electronics Business Consolidated Sales 27.0 26.8 Consolidated Op. Income 0.5 0.6 Op. Income Ratio 2% 2% Process Technology Business Consolidated Sales 50.0 50.7 Consolidated Op. Income 6.0 6.6 Op. Income Ratio 12% 13% (Billions of yen) FY2020 YTD Previous Forecast Revised Forecast 420.0 435.0 33.0 42.0 8% 10% 43.0 43.0 (4.5) (4.5) - - 210.0 225.0 25.0 33.0 12% 15% 57.0 57.0 1.5 2.0 3% 4% 110.0 110.0 11.0 11.5 10% 10%

