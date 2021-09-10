NGK Insulators : Notice Regarding Completion of Cancellation of Treasury Shares

September 10, 2021 Company Name: NGK INSULATORS, LTD. Listing Code: 5333 Stock Exchange Listings: Tokyo and Nagoya Representative: President Shigeru Kobayashi (Mr.) Contact: General Manager Finance & Accounting Dept. Hideaki Tsukui (Mr.) (TEL) +81-52-872-7230

Notice Regarding Completion of Cancellation of Treasury Shares

(Cancellation of treasury shares pursuant to the provisions of Article 178 of the Companies Act)

NGK INSULATORS, LTD. ("NGK") hereby announces that NGK completed cancellation of treasury shares pursuant to the provisions of Article 178 of the Companies Act on September 10, 2021, which was resolved at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on April 28, 2021.

1. Types of shares cancelled Shares of common stock 2. Total number of shares cancelled 5,000,000 shares 3. Effective date of the cancellation September 10, 2021