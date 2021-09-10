Log in
NGK Insulators : Notice Regarding Completion of Cancellation of Treasury Shares

09/10/2021 | 03:22am EDT
September 10, 2021

Company Name:

NGK INSULATORS, LTD.

Listing Code:

5333

Stock Exchange Listings: Tokyo and Nagoya

Representative:

President Shigeru Kobayashi (Mr.)

Contact:

General Manager Finance & Accounting Dept.

Hideaki Tsukui (Mr.)

(TEL) +81-52-872-7230

Notice Regarding Completion of Cancellation of Treasury Shares

(Cancellation of treasury shares pursuant to the provisions of Article 178 of the Companies Act)

NGK INSULATORS, LTD. ("NGK") hereby announces that NGK completed cancellation of treasury shares pursuant to the provisions of Article 178 of the Companies Act on September 10, 2021, which was resolved at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on April 28, 2021.

1.

Types of shares cancelled

Shares of common stock

2.

Total number of shares cancelled

5,000,000 shares

3.

Effective date of the cancellation

September 10, 2021

(Reference)

Total number of issued shares after the cancellation

317,211,996 shares

Disclaimer

NGK Insulators Ltd. published this content on 10 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2021 07:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
