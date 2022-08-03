Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  NGK Insulators, Ltd
  News
  Summary
NGK INSULATORS, LTD

Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:23 2022-08-03 am EDT
NGK Insulators : Notice Regarding Completion of Payment for New Shares as Restricted Stock Compensation

08/03/2022 | 01:32am EDT
The following statement is an English translation of the original Japanese document provided for your convenience.

In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the original is presumed to be correct.

August 3, 2022

Company Name:

NGK INSULATORS, LTD.

Listing Code:

5333

Stock Exchange Listings: Tokyo and Nagoya

Representative:

President Shigeru Kobayashi (Mr.)

Contact:

General Manager Finance & Accounting Dept.

Hideaki Tsukui (Mr.)

(TEL) +81-52-872-7230

Notice Regarding Completion of Payment for New Shares as Restricted Stock Compensation

NGK INSULATORS, LTD. (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") hereby announces that it has completed the payment procedure regarding the issuance of new shares as restricted stock compensation, which was resolved at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on July 4, 2022. For details, please refer to "Notice Regarding issuance of New Shares as Restricted Stock Compensation, " released July 4, 2022.

Overview of issuance

(1)

Class and number of

The Company's common stock: 118,000 shares

shares to be issued

(2)

Issue price

1,801 yen per share

(3)

Aggregate issue amount

212,518,000 yen

Persons eligible for the

The Company's Directors (excluding Outside Directors):

6 persons, 43,000 shares

allotment of the shares

Corporate Officers who do not concurrently serve as the

(4)

and the number thereof,

Company's Directors:

as well as the number of

21 persons, 75,000 shares

shares to be allotted

(excluding Corporate Officers who are overseas residents on a

non-temporary basis)

(5)

Payment date

August 3, 2022

Disclaimer

NGK Insulators Ltd. published this content on 03 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2022 05:31:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
