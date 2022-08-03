NGK Insulators : Notice Regarding Completion of Payment for New Shares as Restricted Stock Compensation
08/03/2022 | 01:32am EDT
The following statement is an English translation of the original Japanese document provided for your convenience.
In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the original is presumed to be correct.
August 3, 2022
Company Name:
NGK INSULATORS, LTD.
Listing Code:
5333
Stock Exchange Listings: Tokyo and Nagoya
Representative:
President Shigeru Kobayashi (Mr.)
Contact:
General Manager Finance & Accounting Dept.
Hideaki Tsukui (Mr.)
(TEL) +81-52-872-7230
Notice Regarding Completion of Payment for New Shares as Restricted Stock Compensation
NGK INSULATORS, LTD. (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") hereby announces that it has completed the payment procedure regarding the issuance of new shares as restricted stock compensation, which was resolved at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on July 4, 2022. For details, please refer to "Notice Regarding issuance of New Shares as Restricted Stock Compensation, " released July 4, 2022.
Overview of issuance
(1)
Class and number of
The Company's common stock: 118,000 shares
shares to be issued
(2)
Issue price
1,801 yen per share
(3)
Aggregate issue amount
212,518,000 yen
Persons eligible for the
The Company's Directors (excluding Outside Directors):
6 persons, 43,000 shares
allotment of the shares
Corporate Officers who do not concurrently serve as the
(4)
and the number thereof,
Company's Directors:
as well as the number of
21 persons, 75,000 shares
shares to be allotted
(excluding Corporate Officers who are overseas residents on a
