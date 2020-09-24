NGK Insulators : Notice Regarding Revisions to Consolidated Financial Results Forecasts

Log in
09/24/2020 | 03:05am EDT

September 24, 2020

Company Name:

NGK INSULATORS, LTD.

Listing Code:

5333

Stock Exchange Listings: Tokyo and Nagoya

Representative:

President Taku Oshima (Mr.)

Contact:

Vice President, General Manager Finance & Accounting Dept.

Hideaki Shindo (Mr.)

(TEL) +81-52-872-7230

Notice Regarding Revisions to Consolidated Financial Results Forecast s

NGK INSULATORS, LTD. ("NGK") hereby announces that, in light of the recent business conditions, it has revised the consolidated financial results forecasts for the year ending March 31, 2021 announced on June 11, 2020.

1. Consolidated Financial Results Forecasts

(1) Consolidated financial results forecasts for the six months ending September 30, 2020 (April 1, 2020 to September 30, 2020)

Net sales

Operating

Ordinary

Profit attributable to

Profit per share

(Millions of yen)

income

income

owners of parent

(yen)

Previous forecast (A)

190,000

3,000

1,500

1,000

3.16

Revised forecast (B)

195,000

10,000

10,000

5,000

15.80

Change (B-A)

5,000

7,000

8,500

4,000

-

Change (%)

2.6%

233.3%

566.7%

400.0%

-

For Reference:

Resul ts from the sam e peri od of the

219,766

31,643

29,679

21,244

66.02

previ ous year

(the si x m onths ended Septem ber 30,

2019)

(2) Consolidated financial results forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

Net sales

Operating

Ordinary

Profit attributable to

Profit per share

(Millions of yen)

income

income

owners of parent

(yen)

Previous forecast (A)

420,000

30,000

29,000

17,000

53.71

Revised forecast (B)

420,000

33,000

34,000

21,000

66.35

Change (B-A)

-

3,000

5,000

4,000

-

Change (%)

-

10.0%

17.2%

23.5%

-

For Reference:

Resul ts from the previ ous year

441,956

55,000

51,952

27,135

84.73

(the fiscal year ended M arch 31,

2020)

2. Reason for revisions

(1) Reason for revisions to the consolidated financial results forecasts for the six months ending September 30, 2020 Despite there are variations in the regions, the recent global economy has been showing signs of recovery after

hitting the bottom in the first three months of the fiscal year, supported by monetary and financial measures set out by countries in response to the spread of COVID -19. Under these circumstances, net sales for the six months ending September 30, 2020 on a consolidated basis are expected to exceed the previous forecast. This is on the back of signs of a recovery in passenger car sales and productions in China and other markets in the Ceramics Business and growing demand for electronic parts driven by the advancement of digitization under the COVID -19 pandemic. In terms of income, operating income, ordinary income, and profit are all expected to exceed the previous forecasts. This is thanks to higher revenues, reduced costs, and improved non -operating income and expenses such as a foreign exchange gain.

(2) Reason for revisions to the consolidated financial results forecasts for the full year ending March 31, 2021

As for full-year earnings, our previous forecast for net sales remains unchanged based on the same assumption that a recovery in second half mainly in the Ceramics Business, although there remain risks of another spread of COVID -19 and China-United States trade war. In terms of income, however, NGK expects that operating income, ordinary income and profit will all exceed the previous forecasts mainly due to cost reductions.

The assumed exchange rates for the first half of the fiscal year are ¥107 to the U.S. dolla r and ¥120 to the euro, while those for the second half of the fiscal year are ¥105 to the U.S. dollar and ¥115 to the euro.

The dividend forecast remains unchanged at a total annual dividend of ¥30 per share, consisting of the interim dividend of ¥10 per share and the year -end dividend of ¥20 per share.

Financial results forecasts are based on information available at the time of the release, but are subject to many uncertainties. Actual results therefore may vary from forecasts due to changes in business conditions and other factors. Your understanding is appreciated.

(Reference)

September 24, 2020

NGK INSULATORS, LTD.

Consolidated Results - Segment Information

After Elimination of Inter-Segment Transactions

FY2020 1Q

FY2020 1st half

Total

Result

Previous Forecast

Revised Forecast

Consolidated Sales

83.0

190.0

195.0

Consolidated Op. Income

(0.3)

3.0

10.0

Op. Income Ratio

-

2%

5%

Energy Infrastructure Business

Consolidated Sales

9.2

20.0

20.0

Consolidated Op. Income

(1.1)

(2.0)

(2.5)

Op. Income Ratio

-

-

-

Ceramics Business

Consolidated Sales

37.3

92.0

98.0

Consolidated Op. Income

(2.7)

2.0

6.0

Op. Income Ratio

-

2%

6%

Electronics Business

Consolidated Sales

12.7

25.0

27.0

Consolidated Op. Income

0.1

(1.5)

0.5

Op. Income Ratio

1%

-

2%

Process Technology Business

Consolidated Sales

23.8

53.0

50.0

Consolidated Op. Income

3.4

4.5

6.0

Op. Income Ratio

14%

8%

12%

(Billions of yen)

FY2020 YTD

Previous Forecast

Revised Forecast

420.0

420.0

30.0

33.0

7%

8%

43.0

43.0

(4.0)

(4.5)

-

-

210.0

210.0

23.0

25.0

11%

12%

57.0

57.0

1.0

1.5

2%

3%

110.0

110.0

10.0

11.0

9%

10%

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NGK Insulators Ltd. published this content on 24 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2020 07:04:01 UTC
