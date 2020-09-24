NGK Insulators : Notice Regarding Revisions to Consolidated Financial Results Forecasts

September 24, 2020 Company Name: NGK INSULATORS, LTD. Listing Code: 5333 Stock Exchange Listings: Tokyo and Nagoya Representative: President Taku Oshima (Mr.) Contact: Vice President, General Manager Finance & Accounting Dept. Hideaki Shindo (Mr.) (TEL) +81-52-872-7230

Notice Regarding Revisions to Consolidated Financial Results Forecast s

NGK INSULATORS, LTD. ("NGK") hereby announces that, in light of the recent business conditions, it has revised the consolidated financial results forecasts for the year ending March 31, 2021 announced on June 11, 2020.

1. Consolidated Financial Results Forecasts

(1) Consolidated financial results forecasts for the six months ending September 30, 2020 (April 1, 2020 to September 30, 2020)

Net sales Operating Ordinary Profit attributable to Profit per share (Millions of yen) income income owners of parent (yen) Previous forecast (A) 190,000 3,000 1,500 1,000 3.16 Revised forecast (B) 195,000 10,000 10,000 5,000 15.80 Change (B-A) 5,000 7,000 8,500 4,000 - Change (%) 2.6% 233.3% 566.7% 400.0% - For Reference: Resul ts from the sam e peri od of the 219,766 31,643 29,679 21,244 66.02 previ ous year (the si x m onths ended Septem ber 30, 2019)

(2) Consolidated financial results forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

Net sales Operating Ordinary Profit attributable to Profit per share (Millions of yen) income income owners of parent (yen) Previous forecast (A) 420,000 30,000 29,000 17,000 53.71 Revised forecast (B) 420,000 33,000 34,000 21,000 66.35 Change (B-A) - 3,000 5,000 4,000 - Change (%) - 10.0% 17.2% 23.5% - For Reference: Resul ts from the previ ous year 441,956 55,000 51,952 27,135 84.73 (the fiscal year ended M arch 31, 2020)

2. Reason for revisions

(1) Reason for revisions to the consolidated financial results forecasts for the six months ending September 30, 2020 Despite there are variations in the regions, the recent global economy has been showing signs of recovery after

hitting the bottom in the first three months of the fiscal year, supported by monetary and financial measures set out by countries in response to the spread of COVID -19. Under these circumstances, net sales for the six months ending September 30, 2020 on a consolidated basis are expected to exceed the previous forecast. This is on the back of signs of a recovery in passenger car sales and productions in China and other markets in the Ceramics Business and growing demand for electronic parts driven by the advancement of digitization under the COVID -19 pandemic. In terms of income, operating income, ordinary income, and profit are all expected to exceed the previous forecasts. This is thanks to higher revenues, reduced costs, and improved non -operating income and expenses such as a foreign exchange gain.