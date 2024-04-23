NGK Insulators : Receives Order for NAS Batteries for large-scale green hydrogen production project
April 22, 2024 at 10:24 pm EDT
NGK INSULATORS, LTD. (hereinafter "NGK") has received an order from BASF Stationary Energy Storage GmbH (hereinafter "BSES"), a subsidiary of German chemical manufacturer BASF SE, for NAS Batteries for a large-scale green hydrogen production project, developed by HH2E, a German green hydrogen producer.
NGK Insulators, Ltd. specializes in the design, manufacturing and marketing of electric and electronic components and equipments. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- ceramic products (57.3%): for automotive and industrial applications;
- components and equipment for industrial manufacturing processes (24.2%): components for semiconductor manufacturing equipment, corrosion-resistant ceramic apparatuses for chemical industries, gas analyzer, industrial heating systems, refractory products and radioactive waste treatment systems;
- electronic components (10.5%): especially for semiconductors manufacturing and special metals processing;
- electric equipments (8%): insulators and electric devices, batteries for electric power storage, etc.
Net sales break down geographically as follows: Japan (24.5%), Asia (30.4%), North America (21.7%), Europe (21.3%) and other (2.1%).