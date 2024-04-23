NGK INSULATORS, LTD. (hereinafter "NGK") has received an order from BASF Stationary Energy Storage GmbH (hereinafter "BSES"), a subsidiary of German chemical manufacturer BASF SE, for NAS Batteries for a large-scale green hydrogen production project, developed by HH2E, a German green hydrogen producer. [...]

This is an abstract of the document. To keep reading, click here and get access to the original version.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

NGK Insulators Ltd. published this content on 23 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2024 02:23:02 UTC.