NGK Insulators : and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to Jointly Develop Membrane Dehydration Systems for Bioethanol and e-MethanolThe Systems will Improve Efficiency Against Existing Dehydration Processes, Further Promoting the Widespread Use of Clean Fuel
May 22, 2024 at 12:19 am EDT
Share
NGK INSULATORS, LTD. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. - NGK and MHI aim to achieve the real-world realization of systems using membrane separation system in the dehydration processes for Bioethanol, a promising alternative to gasoline and raw material for Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), and e-Methanol, a next-generation clean marine fuel.
[...]
This is an abstract of the document. To keep reading, click here and get access to the original version.
Attachments
Original Link
Permalink
Disclaimer
NGK Insulators Ltd. published this content on
22 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
22 May 2024 04:18:06 UTC.
NGK Insulators, Ltd. specializes in the design, manufacturing and marketing of electric and electronic components and equipments. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- ceramic products (57.3%): for automotive and industrial applications;
- components and equipment for industrial manufacturing processes (24.2%): components for semiconductor manufacturing equipment, corrosion-resistant ceramic apparatuses for chemical industries, gas analyzer, industrial heating systems, refractory products and radioactive waste treatment systems;
- electronic components (10.5%): especially for semiconductors manufacturing and special metals processing;
- electric equipments (8%): insulators and electric devices, batteries for electric power storage, etc.
Net sales break down geographically as follows: Japan (24.5%), Asia (30.4%), North America (21.7%), Europe (21.3%) and other (2.1%).
NGK Insulators : and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to Jointly Develop Membrane Dehydration Systems for Bioethanol and e-MethanolThe Systems will Improve Efficiency Against Existing Dehydration Processes, Further Promoting the Widespread Use of Clean Fuel