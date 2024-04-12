NGK Insulators : is exhibiting NAS Battery Systems and Sub-nano ceramic membrane at World Future Energy Summit (WFES 2024)
April 11, 2024 at 08:27 pm EDT
Share
to be held from April 16 to 18, 2024 in Abu Dhabi, UAE. We are expecting many visitors coming to our booth! The World Future Energy Summit is the leading international event accelerating sustainability and the global transition to clean energy.
[...]
This is an abstract of the document. To keep reading, click here and get access to the original version.
Attachments
Original Link
Permalink
Disclaimer
NGK Insulators Ltd. published this content on
12 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
12 April 2024 00:26:04 UTC.
NGK Insulators, Ltd. specializes in the design, manufacturing and marketing of electric and electronic components and equipments. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- ceramic products (57.3%): for automotive and industrial applications;
- components and equipment for industrial manufacturing processes (24.2%): components for semiconductor manufacturing equipment, corrosion-resistant ceramic apparatuses for chemical industries, gas analyzer, industrial heating systems, refractory products and radioactive waste treatment systems;
- electronic components (10.5%): especially for semiconductors manufacturing and special metals processing;
- electric equipments (8%): insulators and electric devices, batteries for electric power storage, etc.
Net sales break down geographically as follows: Japan (24.5%), Asia (30.4%), North America (21.7%), Europe (21.3%) and other (2.1%).