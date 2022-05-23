Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  NGL Energy Partners LP
  News
  Summary
    NGL   US62913M1071

NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP

(NGL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/20 04:00:02 pm EDT
1.910 USD   -2.05%
06:31aNGL Energy Partners Announces Earnings Call
BU
04/28Wells Fargo Raises NGL Energy Partners Price Target to $2 From $1.75, Maintains Underweight Rating
MT
03/16INSIDER BUY : NGL Energy Partners
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NGL Energy Partners Announces Earnings Call

05/23/2022 | 06:31am EDT
NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) announced today that NGL plans to issue its fiscal fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2022 earnings press release post-market close on Monday, June 6, 2022. Members of NGL’s management team intend to host an earnings call following this release on Monday, June 6, 2022 at 4:00 pm CT to discuss its financial results and guidance for fiscal 2023. Analysts, investors, and other interested parties may join the webcast via the event link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2808/45661 or by dialing (888) 506-0062 and providing access code: 956840. An archived audio replay of the call will be available for 14 days, which can be accessed by dialing (877) 481-4010 and providing replay passcode 45661.

About NGL Energy Partners LP

NGL Energy Partners LP, a Delaware limited partnership is a diversified midstream energy company that transports, stores, markets and provides other logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids and other products and transports, treats and disposes of produced water generated as part of the oil and natural gas production process. For further information, visit the Partnership’s website at www.nglenergypartners.com.

This release is a qualified notice under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b). Brokers and nominees should treat 100% of NGL Energy Partner LP’s distributions to foreign investors as being attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Therefore, distributions to foreign investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest applicable effective tax rate.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 843 M - -
Net income 2022 -188 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 249 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,55x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 248 M 248 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,45x
EV / Sales 2023 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 997
Free-Float 93,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,91 $
Average target price 2,42 $
Spread / Average Target 26,5%
EPS Revisions
