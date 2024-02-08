NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) (“NGL,” “we,” “us,” “our,” or the “Partnership”) today reported its third quarter Fiscal 2024 financial results. Highlights include:

  • Net income for the third quarter of Fiscal 2024 of $45.8 million, compared to net income of $59.0 million for the third quarter of Fiscal 2023 which included income of $29.5 million from the settlement of a dispute
  • Adjusted EBITDA(1) for the third quarter of Fiscal 2024 of $151.7 million, compared to $193.3 million for the third quarter of Fiscal 2023
  • Total leverage at the end of the quarter was 4.26 times, versus 5.28 times at the end of the third quarter of Fiscal 2023
  • On December 6, 2023, we announced an open season for the Grand Mesa Pipeline. This open season ended at the close of business on January 5, 2024, and resulted in a new shipper with a five-year minimum volume commitment contract.
  • NGL now expects total asset sales in Fiscal 2025 of $150 million plus, versus previous guidance of $100 million plus.

Highlights for the period subsequent to December 31, 2023 included:

  • On January 19, 2024, we delivered notice to the holders of our 2025 and 2026 senior unsecured notes and to the holders of our 2026 senior secured notes of our intention to redeem all of the existing notes. The 2026 senior secured notes were redeemed on February 6, 2024, and the 2025 and 2026 senior unsecured notes will be redeemed on February 20, 2024 and April 14, 2024, respectively.
  • On January 22, 2024, we announced that our Water Solutions business is commencing expansion of its Lea County Express Pipeline System from a capacity of 140,000 barrels of water per day to 340,000 barrels per day in 2024, with the ability to expand the capacity to 500,000 barrels of water per day. This project is fully underwritten by a recently executed minimum volume commitment contract that includes an acreage dedication extension with an investment grade oil and gas producer. We expect the pipeline expansion to be completed during the second half of our 2025 fiscal year.
  • On February 2, 2024, we closed a debt refinancing transaction of $2.9 billion consisting of a private offering of $2.2 billion of senior secured notes, which includes $900.0 million of 8.125% senior secured notes due 2029 and $1.3 billion of 8.375% senior secured notes due 2032. We also entered into a new seven-year $700.0 million senior secured term loan “B” credit facility. The net proceeds from these transactions were used and will primarily be used to fund the redemption of the 2026 senior secured notes and the 2025 and 2026 senior unsecured notes.
  • On February 6, 2024, the Board of Directors of our general partner declared a distribution of 50% of the outstanding arrearages earned for Class B, Class C, and Class D preferred unit holders through December 31, 2023. The distribution will be made on February 27, 2024 to the holders of record at the close of trading on February 16, 2024.

“The Partnership has achieved many significant accomplishments since our previous quarter ended September 30, 2023. First, Crude Oil Logistics completed a successful open season on Grand Meas Pipeline. Second, Water Solutions is expanding its Lea County Express Pipeline system, which is fully underwritten by an executed minimum volume commitment contract that includes an acreage dedication extension with an investment grade oil and gas producer. Third, we completed a $2.9 billion global refinancing extending maturities and amending and extending the ABL Facility to 2029. Fourth, the Board of Directors approved a 50% arrearage distribution payment for the Class B, Class C, and Class D preferred units as of December 31, 2023.” stated Mike Krimbill NGL’s CEO. “All of these actions taken have positioned the Partnership to continue to optimize the capital structure, and increase future Adjusted EBITDA(1), which benefits all stakeholders. We are also reaffirming our Fiscal 2024 Adjusted EBITDA(2) guidance for Water Solutions of $500 million plus and consolidated Adjusted EBITDA(2) of $645 million,” Krimbill concluded.

_______________________________________

(1)

See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this release for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA (as used herein) and a discussion of this non-GAAP financial measure.

(2)

Certain of the forward-looking financial measures are provided on a non-GAAP basis. A reconciliation of forward-looking financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP is potentially misleading and not practical given the difficulty of projecting event driven transactional and other non-core operating items in any future period. The magnitude of these items, however, may be significant..

 

Quarterly Results of Operations

The following table summarizes operating income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA(1) by reportable segment for the periods indicated:

 

 

Quarter Ended

 

 

December 31, 2023

 

December 31, 2022

 

 

Operating

Income (Loss)

 

Adjusted

EBITDA(1)

 

Operating

Income (Loss)

 

Adjusted

EBITDA(1)

 

 

(in thousands)

Water Solutions

 

$

74,270

 

 

$

121,285

 

 

$

59,721

 

 

$

121,712

Crude Oil Logistics

 

 

17,010

 

 

 

17,044

 

 

 

35,096

 

 

 

33,260

Liquids Logistics

 

 

22,449

 

 

 

26,302

 

 

 

20,513

 

 

 

18,763

Corporate and Other

 

 

(11,940

)

 

 

(12,961

)

 

 

(12,660

)

 

 

19,521

Total

 

$

101,789

 

 

$

151,670

 

 

$

102,670

 

 

$

193,256

 

Water Solutions

Operating income for the Water Solutions segment increased $14.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The Partnership processed approximately 2.38 million barrels of produced water per day during the quarter ended December 31, 2023, a 2.0% decrease when compared to approximately 2.43 million barrels of water per day processed during the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The decrease in produced water volumes processed was primarily due to certain producers in the Delaware Basin reusing their water in their operations. Though the produced water volumes processed declined in the quarter, water disposal service fee revenue increased due primarily to increased fees from new contracts entered into during fiscal year 2023 and higher fees charged for interruptible spot volumes. In addition, there was also an increase in payments made by certain producers for committed volumes not delivered.

Revenues from recovered skim oil, including the impact from realized skim oil hedges, totaled $24.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, a decrease of $6.3 million from the prior year period. The decrease was due primarily to a decrease in skim oil barrels sold as a result of lower skim oil recovered from decreased produced water processed and lower realized crude oil prices received from the sale of skim oil barrels.

Operating expenses in the Water Solutions segment decreased $0.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2022 due primarily to lower chemical expense, lower generator rental expense, lower utilities expense and lower severance taxes due to a decrease in revenue from recovered crude oil. These decreases were partially offset by higher repairs and maintenance expense due to the timing of repairs, preventative maintenance and tank cleaning. Operating expense per produced barrel processed was $0.25 for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, unchanged when compared to the same quarter in the prior year.

Crude Oil Logistics

Operating income for the Crude Oil Logistics segment decreased $18.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Product margin for crude oil sales decreased due to lower crude oil prices, which lowered contracted rates with certain producers, and lower contract differentials negatively impacted certain other sales contracts. In addition, volume decreased due to lower production on acreage dedicated to us in the DJ Basin. During the quarter ended December 31, 2023, physical volumes on the Grand Mesa Pipeline averaged approximately 70,000 barrels per day, compared to approximately 77,000 barrels per day for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The decrease in operating income was also impacted by the sale of our marine assets on March 30, 2023.

Liquids Logistics

Operating income for the Liquids Logistics segment increased by $1.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Product margins (excluding the impact of derivatives) increased for butane in the current quarter primarily due to the higher demand for butane blending. This was offset by lower propane margins due to lower volumes, lower margins from refined products as the supply issues seen in certain markets in the prior year, resulting in higher margins, were resolved and supply and demand were more in balance and lower margins from the sale of other products due to lower biodiesel prices and lower natural gas liquid volumes due to the loss of certain supply contracts. Additionally, we recorded net derivative losses of $0.5 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to derivative losses of $6.1 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Corporate and Other

The operating loss for Corporate and Other was lower by $0.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Results for the current period include gains from derivatives of $1.8 million as we have entered into economic hedges to protect our liquidity positions and leverage from a significant increase in commodity prices. All of these hedges matured as of December 31, 2023, and there were no open hedge positions. These gains were offset by an increase in expenses due to lower allocations of expense to the other business segments.

Capitalization and Liquidity

Total liquidity (cash plus available capacity on our asset-based revolving credit facility (“ABL Facility”)) was approximately $415.6 million as of December 31, 2023. Borrowings on the Partnership’s ABL Facility totaled approximately $55.0 million as of December 31, 2023. The decrease from March 31, 2023 was primarily due to cash generated during the quarter being used to pay down the outstanding balance under the ABL Facility rather than to retire other indebtedness.

The Partnership is in compliance with all of its debt covenants and has no upcoming debt maturities.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We define EBITDA as net income (loss) attributable to NGL Energy Partners LP, plus interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), and depreciation and amortization expense. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA excluding net unrealized gains and losses on derivatives, lower of cost or net realizable value adjustments, gains and losses on disposal or impairment of assets, gains and losses on early extinguishment of liabilities, equity-based compensation expense, acquisition expense, revaluation of liabilities, certain legal settlements and other. We also include in Adjusted EBITDA certain inventory valuation adjustments related to certain refined products businesses within our Liquids Logistics segment as discussed below. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to net income, income before income taxes, cash flows from operating activities, or any other measure of financial performance calculated in accordance with GAAP, as those items are used to measure operating performance, liquidity or the ability to service debt obligations. We believe that EBITDA provides additional information to investors for evaluating our ability to make quarterly distributions to our unitholders and is presented solely as a supplemental measure. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides additional information to investors for evaluating our financial performance without regard to our financing methods, capital structure and historical cost basis. Further, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, as we define them, may not be comparable to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, or similarly titled measures used by other entities.

Other than for certain businesses within our Liquids Logistics segment, for purposes of our Adjusted EBITDA calculation, we make a distinction between realized and unrealized gains and losses on derivatives. During the period when a derivative contract is open, we record changes in the fair value of the derivative as an unrealized gain or loss. When a derivative contract matures or is settled, we reverse the previously recorded unrealized gain or loss and record a realized gain or loss. We do not draw such a distinction between realized and unrealized gains and losses on derivatives of certain businesses within our Liquids Logistics segment. The primary hedging strategy of these businesses is to hedge against the risk of declines in the value of inventory over the course of the contract cycle, and many of the hedges cover extended periods of time. The “inventory valuation adjustment” row in the reconciliation table reflects the difference between the market value of the inventory of these businesses at the balance sheet date and its cost. We include this in Adjusted EBITDA because the unrealized gains and losses associated with derivative contracts associated with the inventory of this segment, which are intended primarily to hedge inventory holding risk and are included in net income, also affect Adjusted EBITDA. In our Crude Oil Logistics segment, we purchase certain crude oil barrels using the West Texas Intermediate (“WTI”) calendar month average (“CMA”) price and sell the crude oil barrels using the WTI CMA price plus the Argus CMA Differential Roll Component (“CMA Differential Roll”) per our contracts. To eliminate the volatility of the CMA Differential Roll, we entered into derivative instrument positions in January 2021 to secure a margin of approximately $0.20 per barrel on 1.5 million barrels per month from May 2021 through December 2023. Due to the nature of these positions, the cash flow and earnings recognized on a GAAP basis differed from period to period depending on the current crude oil price and future estimated crude oil price which were valued utilizing third-party market quoted prices. We recognized in Adjusted EBITDA the gains and losses from the derivative instrument positions entered into in January 2021 to properly align with the physical margin we hedged each month through the term of this transaction. This representation aligns with management’s evaluation of the transaction. The derivative instrument positions we entered into related to the CMA Differential Roll expired as of December 31, 2023, and we have not entered into any new derivative instrument positions related to the CMA Differential Roll.

Distributable Cash Flow is defined as Adjusted EBITDA minus maintenance capital expenditures, income tax expense, cash interest expense, preferred unit distributions and other. Maintenance capital expenditures represent capital expenditures necessary to maintain the Partnership’s operating capacity. For the CMA Differential Roll transaction, as discussed above, we have included an adjustment to Distributable Cash Flow to reflect, in the period for which they relate, the actual cash flows for the positions that settled that are not being recognized in Adjusted EBITDA. Distributable Cash Flow is a performance metric used by senior management to compare cash flows generated by the Partnership (excluding growth capital expenditures and prior to the establishment of any retained cash reserves by the Board of Directors of our general partner) to the cash distributions expected to be paid to unitholders. Using this metric, management can quickly compute the coverage ratio of estimated cash flows to planned cash distributions. This financial measure also is important to investors as an indicator of whether the Partnership is generating cash flow at a level that can sustain, or support an increase in, quarterly distribution rates. Actual distribution amounts are set by the Board of Directors of our general partner.

We do not provide a reconciliation for non-GAAP estimates on a forward-looking basis where we are unable to provide a meaningful calculation or estimation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing or amount of various items that would impact the most directly comparable forward-looking U.S. GAAP financial measure that have not yet occurred, are out of the Partnership’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures provided without the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures may vary materially from the corresponding U.S. GAAP financial measures.

About NGL Energy Partners LP

NGL Energy Partners LP, a Delaware limited partnership, is a diversified midstream energy company that transports, stores, markets and provides other logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids and other products and transports, treats and disposes of produced water generated as part of the oil and natural gas production process.

For further information, visit the Partnership’s website at www.nglenergypartners.com.

 
 
 
 

NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP AND SUBSIDIARIES
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in Thousands, except unit amounts) 

 

 

December 31, 2023

 

March 31, 2023

ASSETS

 

 

 

CURRENT ASSETS:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

738

 

 

$

5,431

 

Accounts receivable-trade, net of allowance for expected credit losses of $1,928 and $1,964, respectively

 

999,503

 

 

 

1,033,956

 

Accounts receivable-affiliates

 

15,459

 

 

 

12,362

 

Inventories

 

201,575

 

 

 

142,607

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

123,292

 

 

 

98,089

 

Total current assets

 

1,340,567

 

 

 

1,292,445

 

PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, net of accumulated depreciation of $945,414 and $898,184, respectively

 

2,137,386

 

 

 

2,223,380

 

GOODWILL

 

707,583

 

 

 

712,364

 

INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net of accumulated amortization of $371,703 and $580,860, respectively

 

999,636

 

 

 

1,058,668

 

INVESTMENTS IN UNCONSOLIDATED ENTITIES

 

19,535

 

 

 

21,090

 

OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS

 

101,549

 

 

 

90,220

 

OTHER NONCURRENT ASSETS

 

56,231

 

 

 

57,977

 

Total assets

$

5,362,487

 

 

$

5,456,144

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

 

 

 

CURRENT LIABILITIES:

 

 

 

Accounts payable-trade

$

831,991

 

 

$

927,591

 

Accounts payable-affiliates

 

28

 

 

 

65

 

Accrued expenses and other payables

 

195,427

 

 

 

133,616

 

Advance payments received from customers

 

27,727

 

 

 

14,699

 

Operating lease obligations

 

32,839

 

 

 

34,166

 

Total current liabilities

 

1,088,012

 

 

 

1,110,137

 

LONG-TERM DEBT, net of debt issuance costs of $21,729 and $30,117, respectively

 

2,683,918

 

 

 

2,857,805

 

OPERATING LEASE OBLIGATIONS

 

70,830

 

 

 

58,450

 

OTHER NONCURRENT LIABILITIES

 

107,806

 

 

 

111,226

 

 

 

 

 

CLASS D 9.00% PREFERRED UNITS, 600,000 and 600,000 preferred units issued and outstanding, respectively

 

551,097

 

 

 

551,097

 

 

 

 

 

EQUITY:

 

 

 

General partner, representing a 0.1% interest, 132,645 and 132,059 notional units, respectively

 

(52,562

)

 

 

(52,551

)

Limited partners, representing a 99.9% interest, 132,512,766 and 131,927,343 common units issued and outstanding, respectively

 

549,600

 

 

 

455,564

 

Class B preferred limited partners, 12,585,642 and 12,585,642 preferred units issued and outstanding, respectively

 

305,468

 

 

 

305,468

 

Class C preferred limited partners, 1,800,000 and 1,800,000 preferred units issued and outstanding, respectively

 

42,891

 

 

 

42,891

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(457

)

 

 

(450

)

Noncontrolling interests

 

15,884

 

 

 

16,507

 

Total equity

 

860,824

 

 

 

767,429

 

Total liabilities and equity

$

5,362,487

 

 

$

5,456,144

 

 
 
 
 

NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP AND SUBSIDIARIES
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in Thousands, except unit and per unit amounts) 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Nine Months Ended December 31,

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

REVENUES:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Water Solutions

 

$

179,301

 

 

$

180,242

 

 

$

557,847

 

 

$

511,231

 

Crude Oil Logistics

 

 

425,294

 

 

 

531,613

 

 

 

1,379,397

 

 

 

1,971,767

 

Liquids Logistics

 

 

1,265,182

 

 

 

1,427,385

 

 

 

3,389,733

 

 

 

4,163,072

 

Total Revenues

 

 

1,869,777

 

 

 

2,139,240

 

 

 

5,326,977

 

 

 

6,646,070

 

COST OF SALES:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Water Solutions

 

 

(2,573

)

 

 

2,534

 

 

 

7,420

 

 

 

13,679

 

Crude Oil Logistics

 

 

386,418

 

 

 

471,891

 

 

 

1,266,644

 

 

 

1,808,460

 

Liquids Logistics

 

 

1,224,059

 

 

 

1,385,943

 

 

 

3,290,784

 

 

 

4,057,360

 

Corporate and Other

 

 

(1,772

)

 

 

 

 

 

(939

)

 

 

 

Total Cost of Sales

 

 

1,606,132

 

 

 

1,860,368

 

 

 

4,563,909

 

 

 

5,879,499

 

OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating

 

 

79,115

 

 

 

81,353

 

 

 

233,185

 

 

 

237,371

 

General and administrative

 

 

17,934

 

 

 

17,216

 

 

 

55,721

 

 

 

50,601

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

65,597

 

 

 

69,327

 

 

 

200,102

 

 

 

204,105

 

(Gain) loss on disposal or impairment of assets, net

 

 

(790

)

 

 

8,306

 

 

 

14,221

 

 

 

15,791

 

Operating Income

 

 

101,789

 

 

 

102,670

 

 

 

259,839

 

 

 

258,703

 

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

 

 

838

 

 

 

1,213

 

 

 

1,780

 

 

 

3,094

 

Interest expense

 

 

(57,221

)

 

 

(75,920

)

 

 

(175,370

)

 

 

(211,528

)

Gain on early extinguishment of liabilities, net

 

 

 

 

 

2,667

 

 

 

6,871

 

 

 

6,808

 

Other income, net

 

 

515

 

 

 

28,100

 

 

 

1,131

 

 

 

28,731

 

Income Before Income Taxes

 

 

45,921

 

 

 

58,730

 

 

 

94,251

 

 

 

85,808

 

INCOME TAX (EXPENSE) BENEFIT

 

 

(154

)

 

 

252

 

 

 

(636

)

 

 

(113

)

Net Income

 

 

45,767

 

 

 

58,982

 

 

 

93,615

 

 

 

85,695

 

LESS: NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS

 

 

(85

)

 

 

(448

)

 

 

(604

)

 

 

(790

)

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP

 

$

45,682

 

 

$

58,534

 

 

$

93,011

 

 

$

84,905

 

NET INCOME (LOSS) ALLOCATED TO COMMON UNITHOLDERS - BASIC

 

$

10,244

 

 

$

26,007

 

 

$

(10,947

)

 

$

(5,571

)

NET INCOME (LOSS) ALLOCATED TO COMMON UNITHOLDERS - DILUTED

 

$

10,244

 

 

$

26,123

 

 

$

(10,947

)

 

$

(5,571

)

BASIC INCOME (LOSS) PER COMMON UNIT

 

$

0.08

 

 

$

0.20

 

 

$

(0.08

)

 

$

(0.04

)

DILUTED INCOME (LOSS) PER COMMON UNIT

 

$

0.08

 

 

$

0.19

 

 

$

(0.08

)

 

$

(0.04

)

BASIC WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON UNITS OUTSTANDING

 

 

132,220,055

 

 

 

131,015,658

 

 

 

132,025,268

 

 

 

130,802,920

 

DILUTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON UNITS OUTSTANDING

 

 

132,498,734

 

 

 

134,485,325

 

 

 

132,025,268

 

 

 

130,802,920

 

 
 
 
 

EBITDA, ADJUSTED EBITDA AND DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW RECONCILIATION
(Unaudited) 

 

The following table reconciles NGL’s net income to NGL’s EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow for the periods indicated: 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Nine Months Ended December 31,

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

(in thousands)

Net income

 

$

45,767

 

 

$

58,982

 

 

$

93,615

 

 

$

85,695

 

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

 

(85

)

 

 

(448

)

 

 

(604

)

 

 

(790

)

Net income attributable to NGL Energy Partners LP

 

 

45,682

 

 

 

58,534

 

 

 

93,011

 

 

 

84,905

 

Interest expense

 

 

57,274

 

 

 

75,934

 

 

 

175,452

 

 

 

211,573

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

 

154

 

 

 

(252

)

 

 

636

 

 

 

113

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

65,582

 

 

 

69,308

 

 

 

200,005

 

 

 

204,025

 

EBITDA

 

 

168,692

 

 

 

203,524

 

 

 

469,104

 

 

 

500,616

 

Net unrealized losses (gains) on derivatives

 

 

47,558

 

 

 

4,800

 

 

 

56,617

 

 

 

(56,930

)

CMA Differential Roll net losses (gains) (1)

 

 

(64,381

)

 

 

(8,678

)

 

 

(71,285

)

 

 

19,424

 

Inventory valuation adjustment (2)

 

 

709

 

 

 

(2,650

)

 

 

(5,391

)

 

 

(6,765

)

Lower of cost or net realizable value adjustments

 

 

(575

)

 

 

(12,568

)

 

 

3,269

 

 

 

(11,711

)

(Gain) loss on disposal or impairment of assets, net

 

 

(1,107

)

 

 

8,290

 

 

 

13,904

 

 

 

15,775

 

Gain on early extinguishment of liabilities, net

 

 

 

 

 

(2,667

)

 

 

(6,871

)

 

 

(6,808

)

Equity-based compensation expense

 

 

214

 

 

 

890

 

 

 

1,098

 

 

 

1,866

 

Acquisition expense (3)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

47

 

 

 

 

Other (4)

 

 

560

 

 

 

2,315

 

 

 

2,047

 

 

 

3,907

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

151,670

 

 

$

193,256

 

 

$

462,539

 

 

$

459,374

 

Less: Cash interest expense (5)

 

 

53,042

 

 

 

71,751

 

 

 

162,936

 

 

 

198,972

 

Less: Income tax expense (benefit)

 

 

154

 

 

 

(252

)

 

 

636

 

 

 

113

 

Less: Maintenance capital expenditures

 

 

8,780

 

 

 

11,464

 

 

 

41,665

 

 

 

41,050

 

Less: CMA Differential Roll (6)

 

 

(9,118

)

 

 

(15,147

)

 

 

(27,165

)

 

 

(13,213

)

Less: Other (7)

 

 

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

222

 

 

 

171

 

Distributable Cash Flow

 

$

98,812

 

 

$

125,439

 

 

$

284,245

 

 

$

232,281

 

_______________________________________

(1)

Adjustment to align, within Adjusted EBITDA, the net gains and losses of the Partnership’s CMA Differential Roll derivative instruments positions with the physical margin being hedged. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section above for a further discussion.

(2)

Amounts represent the difference between the market value of the inventory at the balance sheet date and its cost. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section above for a further discussion.

(3)

Amounts represent expenses we incurred related to legal and advisory costs associated with acquisitions. 

(4)

Amounts represent unrealized gains/losses on marketable securities and accretion expense for asset retirement obligations. Also, the amount for the nine months ended December 31, 2022 includes non-cash operating expenses related to our Grand Mesa Pipeline. 

(5)

Amounts represent interest expense payable in cash, excluding changes in the accrued interest balance. 

(6)

Amounts represent the cash portion of the adjustments of the Partnership’s CMA Differential Roll derivative instrument positions, as discussed above, that settled during the period. 

(7)

Amounts represent cash paid to settle asset retirement obligations. 

 
 
 
 

ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION BY SEGMENT 

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31, 2023

 

Water

Solutions

 

Crude Oil

Logistics

 

Liquids

Logistics

 

Corporate

and Other

 

Consolidated

 

(in thousands)

Operating income (loss)

$

74,270

 

 

$

17,010

 

 

$

22,449

 

 

$

(11,940

)

 

$

101,789

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

52,643

 

 

 

9,545

 

 

 

2,438

 

 

 

971

 

 

 

65,597

 

Amortization recorded to cost of sales

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

65

 

 

 

 

 

 

65

 

Net unrealized (gains) losses on derivatives

 

(6,440

)

 

 

51,984

 

 

 

3,581

 

 

 

(1,567

)

 

 

47,558

 

CMA Differential Roll net losses (gains)

 

 

 

 

(64,381

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(64,381

)

Inventory valuation adjustment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

709

 

 

 

 

 

 

709

 

Lower of cost or net realizable value adjustments

 

 

 

 

785

 

 

 

(1,360

)

 

 

 

 

 

(575

)

(Gain) loss on disposal or impairment of assets, net

 

(478

)

 

 

2,042

 

 

 

(1,639

)

 

 

(715

)

 

 

(790

)

Equity-based compensation expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

214

 

 

 

214

 

Other income (expense), net

 

488

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

(8

)

 

 

34

 

 

 

515

 

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to unconsolidated entities

 

715

 

 

 

 

 

 

7

 

 

 

42

 

 

 

764

 

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interest

 

(362

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(362

)

Other

 

449

 

 

 

58

 

 

 

60

 

 

 

 

 

 

567

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

121,285

 

 

$

17,044

 

 

$

26,302

 

 

$

(12,961

)

 

$

151,670

 

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

 

Water

Solutions

 

Crude Oil

Logistics

 

Liquids

Logistics

 

Corporate

and Other

 

Consolidated

 

(in thousands)

Operating income (loss)

$

59,721

 

 

$

35,096

 

 

$

20,513

 

 

$

(12,660

)

 

$

102,670

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

52,591

 

 

 

11,664

 

 

 

3,417

 

 

 

1,655

 

 

 

69,327

 

Amortization recorded to cost of sales

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

68

 

 

 

 

 

 

68

 

Net unrealized (gains) losses on derivatives

 

 

 

 

(1,810

)

 

 

6,610

 

 

 

 

 

 

4,800

 

CMA Differential Roll net losses (gains)

 

 

 

 

(8,678

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(8,678

)

Inventory valuation adjustment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(2,650

)

 

 

 

 

 

(2,650

)

Lower of cost or net realizable value adjustments

 

 

 

 

(3,321

)

 

 

(9,247

)

 

 

 

 

 

(12,568

)

Loss (gain) on disposal or impairment of assets, net

 

7,959

 

 

 

277

 

 

 

(1

)

 

 

71

 

 

 

8,306

 

Equity-based compensation expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

890

 

 

 

890

 

Other income (expense), net

 

2

 

 

 

59

 

 

 

(1,481

)

 

 

29,520

 

 

 

28,100

 

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to unconsolidated entities

 

1,357

 

 

 

 

 

 

21

 

 

 

45

 

 

 

1,423

 

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interest

 

(747

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(747

)

Other

 

829

 

 

 

(27

)

 

 

1,513

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,315

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

121,712

 

 

$

33,260

 

 

$

18,763

 

 

$

19,521

 

 

$

193,256

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023

 

Water

Solutions

 

Crude Oil

Logistics

 

Liquids

Logistics

 

Corporate

and Other

 

Consolidated

 

(in thousands)

Operating income (loss)

$

202,719

 

 

$

48,795

 

 

$

53,857

 

 

$

(45,532

)

 

$

259,839

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

159,119

 

 

 

28,864

 

 

 

8,035

 

 

 

4,084

 

 

 

200,102

 

Amortization recorded to cost of sales

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

195

 

 

 

 

 

 

195

 

Net unrealized (gains) losses on derivatives

 

(1,969

)

 

 

61,673

 

 

 

(1,908

)

 

 

(1,179

)

 

 

56,617

 

CMA Differential Roll net losses (gains)

 

 

 

 

(71,285

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(71,285

)

Inventory valuation adjustment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(5,391

)

 

 

 

 

 

(5,391

)

Lower of cost or net realizable value adjustments

 

 

 

 

785

 

 

 

2,484

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,269

 

Loss (gain) on disposal or impairment of assets, net

 

21,840

 

 

 

2,471

 

 

 

(9,375

)

 

 

(715

)

 

 

14,221

 

Equity-based compensation expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,098

 

 

 

1,098

 

Acquisition expense

 

(28

)

 

 

 

 

 

84

 

 

 

(9

)

 

 

47

 

Other income, net

 

916

 

 

 

106

 

 

 

7

 

 

 

102

 

 

 

1,131

 

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to unconsolidated entities

 

1,974

 

 

 

 

 

 

(19

)

 

 

137

 

 

 

2,092

 

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interest

 

(1,450

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1,450

)

Other

 

1,747

 

 

 

139

 

 

 

168

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,054

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

384,868

 

 

$

71,548

 

 

$

48,137

 

 

$

(42,014

)

 

$

462,539

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022

 

Water

Solutions

 

Crude Oil

Logistics

 

Liquids

Logistics

 

Corporate

and Other

 

Consolidated

 

(in thousands)

Operating income (loss)

$

160,454

 

 

$

87,012

 

 

$

48,806

 

 

$

(37,569

)

 

$

258,703

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

153,766

 

 

 

35,193

 

 

 

10,194

 

 

 

4,952

 

 

 

204,105

 

Amortization recorded to cost of sales

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

205

 

 

 

 

 

 

205

 

Net unrealized (gains) losses on derivatives

 

(4,464

)

 

 

(57,390

)

 

 

4,924

 

 

 

 

 

 

(56,930

)

CMA Differential Roll net losses (gains)

 

 

 

 

19,424

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

19,424

 

Inventory valuation adjustment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(6,765

)

 

 

 

 

 

(6,765

)

Lower of cost or net realizable value adjustments

 

 

 

 

(2,247

)

 

 

(9,464

)

 

 

 

 

 

(11,711

)

Loss (gain) on disposal or impairment of assets, net

 

17,935

 

 

 

(1,279

)

 

 

51

 

 

 

(916

)

 

 

15,791

 

Equity-based compensation expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,866

 

 

 

1,866

 

Other income (expense), net

 

10

 

 

 

390

 

 

 

(1,665

)

 

 

29,996

 

 

 

28,731

 

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to unconsolidated entities

 

3,569

 

 

 

 

 

 

(3

)

 

 

134

 

 

 

3,700

 

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interest

 

(1,652

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1,652

)

Other

 

1,915

 

 

 

98

 

 

 

1,894

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,907

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

331,533

 

 

$

81,201

 

 

$

48,177

 

 

$

(1,537

)

 

$

459,374

 

 
 
 
 

OPERATIONAL DATA
(Unaudited) 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

 

(in thousands, except per day amounts)

Water Solutions:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Produced water processed (barrels per day)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Delaware Basin

2,097,428

 

2,128,673

 

2,135,677

 

2,001,242

Eagle Ford Basin

136,185

 

131,551

 

135,887

 

114,191

DJ Basin

142,978

 

151,265

 

152,805

 

151,792

Other Basins

 

14,335

 

985

 

15,114

Total

2,376,591

 

2,425,824

 

2,425,354

 

2,282,339

Recycled water (barrels per day)

115,141

 

167,774

 

83,247

 

132,851

Total (barrels per day)

2,491,732

 

2,593,598

 

2,508,601

 

2,415,190

Skim oil sold (barrels per day)

3,663

 

4,099

 

3,918

 

3,757

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Crude Oil Logistics:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Crude oil sold (barrels)

5,087

 

5,955

 

16,730

 

19,428

Crude oil transported on owned pipelines (barrels)

6,473

 

7,062

 

19,520

 

20,832

Crude oil storage capacity - owned and leased (barrels) (1)

 

 

 

 

5,232

 

5,232

Crude oil inventory (barrels) (1)

 

 

 

 

790

 

892

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liquids Logistics:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Refined products sold (gallons)

201,796

 

192,340

 

631,802

 

566,997

Propane sold (gallons)

254,266

 

305,067

 

524,007

 

639,686

Butane sold (gallons)

207,544

 

177,061

 

394,118

 

409,137

Other products sold (gallons)

85,410

 

96,349

 

276,898

 

294,965

Natural gas liquids and refined products storage capacity - owned and leased (gallons) (1)

 

 

 

 

157,409

 

159,999

Refined products inventory (gallons) (1)

 

 

 

 

2,020

 

1,738

Propane inventory (gallons) (1)

 

 

 

 

92,861

 

97,283

Butane inventory (gallons) (1)

 

 

 

 

35,951

 

31,029

Other products inventory (gallons) (1)

 

 

 

 

19,526

 

13,360

_______________________________________

(1)

Information is presented as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.

 