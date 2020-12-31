NGL Energy Partners LP : Cushing® Asset Management and Swank Capital Announce Rebalancing of the Cushing® MLP High Income Index

DALLAS, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cushing® Asset Management, LP, and Swank Capital, LLC, announce today the upcoming rebalancing of The Cushing® MLP High Income Index (the "Index") as part of normal index operations. After the markets close on January 8, 2021, the 30 constituents of the Index will be rebalanced, and the following changes will become effective on January 11, 2021:

Constituents added:

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: BPMP)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN)

Constituents removed:

Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE: EVA)

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL)

ABOUT THE CUSHING® MLP HIGH INCOME INDEX

The Cushing® MLP High Income Index provides a benchmark that is designed to track the performance of 30 higher-yielding publicly traded midstream energy infrastructure companies, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and non-MLP energy midstream corporations (each, a "Midstream Company" and collectively, "Midstream Companies"). Constituents are chosen according to a three-tiered proprietary weighting system developed by Cushing® Asset Management, LP. The Cushing® MLP High Income Index is calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices and reported on a real-time basis under the Bloomberg ticker "MLPY".

ABOUT CUSHING® ASSET MANAGEMENT AND SWANK CAPITAL

Cushing® Asset Management, LP ("Cushing"), a subsidiary of Swank Capital, LLC, is an SEC-registered investment adviser headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Cushing serves as investment adviser to affiliated funds and managed accounts, providing active management in markets where inefficiencies exist.

Cushing is also dedicated to serving the needs of MLP and energy income investors by sponsoring a variety of industry benchmarks, including The Cushing® 30 MLP Index (Bloomberg Ticker: MLPX) and The Cushing® MLP Market Cap Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CMCI). For more information, please visit http://www.cushingasset.com/indices.

