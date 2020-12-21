Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  NGL Energy Partners LP    NGL

NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP

(NGL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

NGL Energy Partners LP : / Grand Mesa Pipeline Announce Settlement with Extraction Oil and Gas, Inc.

12/21/2020 | 06:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) and Grand Mesa Pipeline, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NGL (“Grand Mesa”), announced today that Grand Mesa has entered into a settlement agreement with Extraction Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE: XOG) as it relates to XOG’s bankruptcy proceedings. Under the settlement, NGL and Extraction entered into a new term supply agreement, retaining Extraction’s crude volumes for shipping on the Grand Mesa Pipeline; and Grand Mesa will receive an allowed unsecured claim which it expects to liquidate for cash proceeds. In consideration for this new supply agreement, Grand Mesa, has agreed to support confirmation of XOG’s bankruptcy plan, including through the withdrawal of its previously filed objection and pending appeals.

The agreements between XOG, NGL and Grand Mesa as described remain subject to approval by the Bankruptcy Court, among other conditions.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain matters contained in this press release include “forward-looking statements.” All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that these expectations will prove to be correct. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, the risk factors discussed from time to time in each of our documents and reports filed with the SEC.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, which reflect management’s opinions only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to any forward-looking statements.

About NGL Energy Partners LP

NGL Energy Partners LP, a Delaware limited partnership, is a diversified midstream energy company that transports, stores, markets and provides other logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids and other products and transports, treats and disposes of water generated as part of the oil and natural gas production process. For further information, visit the Partnership’s website at www.nglenergypartners.com.

This release is a qualified notice under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b). Brokers and nominees should treat 100% of NGL Energy Partner LP’s distributions to foreign investors as being attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Therefore, distributions to foreign investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest applicable effective tax rate.


© Business Wire 2020
All news about NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP
06:31aNGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP : / Grand Mesa Pipeline Announce Settlement with Extracti..
BU
12/17NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP : Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution for Class B and C..
BU
12/11NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP : Cushing® Asset Management and Swank Capital Announce Re..
PR
11/25NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP : National Transportation Safety Board - Docking Pilot's ..
AQ
11/24S&P Slashes NGL Energy Partners Rating To 'CCC+' From 'B+' On Heightened Refi..
MT
11/19NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP : to Participate in the 2020 RBC Midstream Energy Virtual..
AQ
11/18NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP : to Participate in the 2020 RBC Midstream Energy Virtual..
PU
11/18NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP : to Participate in the 2020 RBC Midstream Energy Virtual..
BU
11/10RBC Capital Adjusts NGL Energy Partners PT to $3 From $5, Maintains Sector Pe..
MT
11/09NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP : Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 146 M - -
Net income 2021 -65,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 603 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,10x
Yield 2021 17,8%
Capitalization 350 M 350 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,77x
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 1 400
Free-Float 95,2%
Chart NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP
Duration : Period :
NGL Energy Partners LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 2,67 $
Last Close Price 2,72 $
Spread / Highest target 47,1%
Spread / Average Target -1,96%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
H. Michael Krimbill Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert W. Karlovich Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jennifer Kingham Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Shawn W. Coady Non-Independent Director
Stephen L. Cropper Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP-76.01%350
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-38.76%180 672
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD32.79%171 940
BP PLC-42.46%73 850
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-26.23%71 321
NESTE OYJ86.65%54 369
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ