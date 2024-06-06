Investor Presentation
June 2024
Company Overview
Bakken Shale
Marcellus Shale
Green River Basin
DJ Basin
Jonah Field
Niobrara Shale
Watttenberg Field
Mississippi Lime
Granite Wash
Permian Basin
Eagle Ford
Water Solutions
Crude Oil Logistics
Liquids Logistics
- Provides water transportation, treating, recycling and handling services for upstream customers
- Largest integrated water solutions network of injection wells and large diameter pipe in the Delaware Basin
- Predictable cash flows supported by long-term fixed fee contracts, acreage dedications and minimum volume commitments
- Purchases crude oil from producers and marketers for sale at multiple refineries and trading hubs
- Network of owned storage, terminal and transportation services, including Grand Mesa Pipeline
- Supported by acreage dedications and minimum volume commitments
- Supplier of NGL's, refined products and biodiesel to a broad range of end-users across the United States and Canada
- Operations are conducted through 23 owned terminals, third-party storage and terminal facilities, nine common carrier pipelines and a fleet of leased railcars
- Provides marine exports of butane through owned facility located in Chesapeake, VA
- Owner of Ambassador Pipeline in Michigan, the largest retail propane demand state in the U.S
Pg 2
Recent Execution
- On February 6, 2024, the board of directors of our general partner declared a cash distribution of 50% of the outstanding distribution arrearages through December 31, 2023 for the Class B, Class C, and Class D preferred unit holders. The distributions were made on February 27, 2024 to the holders of record at the close of trading on February 16, 2024.
- On April 4, 2024, the board of directors of our general partner declared a cash distribution of 55.4% of the outstanding distribution arrearages through December 31, 2023 for the Class B, Class C and Class D preferred unit holders through the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The distributions were made on April 18, 2024 to the holders of record at the close of trading on April 12, 2024.
- On April 5, 2024, we closed on the sale of two ranches located in Eddy and Lea Counties, New Mexico for total consideration of, $69.3 million, including working capital.
- On April 9, 2024, the board of directors of our general partner declared a cash distribution to fully pay the remaining distribution arrearages and interest for the Class B, the Class C, and the Class D preferred unit holders. The total distributions were made on April 25, 2024 to the holders of record at the close of trading on April 19, 2024.
- On April 25, 2024, the final arrearage payment was made to the unit holders for all preferred classes (Class B, Class C, and Class D) making NGL current on all preferred units.
- On June 6, 2024, the board of directors of our general partner authorized a common unit repurchase program, under which we may repurchase up to $50.0 million of our outstanding common units from time to time in the open market or in other privately negotiated transactions. This program does not have a fixed expiration date.
Pg 3
WATER SOLUTIONS SEGMENT
Our Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles and disposes of produced and flowback water generated from crude oil and natural gas production. We also sell produced water for reuse and recycle and brackish non-potable water to our producer customers to be used in their crude oil exploration and production activities. As part of processing water, we aggregate and sell recovered crude oil, also known as skim oil. We dispose of solids, such as tank bottoms, drilling fluids and drilling muds and perform other ancillary services, such as truck and frac tank washouts.
- Owned water pipelines and third- party connections to NGL facilities
- Over 750 miles of large diameter water pipelines in the Northern Delaware Basin alone
- Producers required to connect from the wellhead into our water network
- During FY2024 NGL received ~90% of produced and flowback water via pipeline
Water
Pipelines
- 89 water handling facilities, 193 injection wells, over ~6.4 million bpd total permitted capacity
- NGL has high-volume produced water reuse and recycling capabilities in the Delaware Basin
- Sold 30.8 million barrels of recycled water in FY2024
Water
Handling &
Recycling
Processing Capacity by Region
Location
Number of
Number of
Permitted Processing Capacity (Bbls/d)
Facilities
Wells
Own
Lease
Total
Delaware Basin
56
127
1,429,000
3,582,300
5,011,300
(Texas & New Mexico)
Eagle Ford Basin
18
32
449,000
362,000
811,000
(Texas)
DJ Basin
13
31
373,000
162,500
535,500
(Colorado)
Other Basins
2
3
55,000
--
55,000
Total - All Facilities
89
193
2,306,000
4,106,800
6,412,800
Pg 4
Delaware Water Solutions Business - Competitive Advantages
Highly Differentiated Water Midstream Asset
Delaware Basin Produced Water System Overview
Produced
Water
Infrastructure
System
Long-Haul
Pipeline
Transportation
Model
Premier Asset
& Operator
- Over 750 miles of recently-built,in-service large diameter produced water pipelines connected to 56 active saltwater disposal facilities and 127 active disposal wells
- Significant cost, time, relationships, and expertise required to replicate NGL's infrastructure system
-
NGL intentionally built the system to provide substantial capacity in anticipation of significant Delaware Basin volume growth
o Supports adding new volumes, without investing in additional infrastructure, at lower rates than competitors to capture market share and/or to generate attractive incremental returns
- Current environment favors incumbents to meet new demand
o NGL acquired large-diameter,multi-line pipeline right-of-way in important transportation areas to accommodate future growth
o Increasingly limited offtake and disposal availability makes existing infrastructure and pore space more valuable
- NGL intentionally built the system to provide substantial capacity in anticipation of significant Delaware Basin volume growth
- NGL does not gather from the wellhead or have infield gathering obligations (producers build to NGL's trunklines), which significantly reduces NGL's capex spend vs. other competitors
- Connecting producers to the system via pipelines at custody transfer points enables NGL to maximize service, minimize transportation interruptions, and creates additional barriers to entry for competition
- Interconnected, Hub-and-Spoke system with significant redundancies across NGL's facilities, disposal wells, and equipment (pumps, tanks, etc.) provides reliability and capital efficiencies
- Ability to handle peak water volumes and provide flow assurance in early stage well lifecycles brings new, long-term volumes to NGL
- Automated control systems and remote operations monitoring maximizes system uptime and efficiency
- NGL has established a reputation as an industry leading operator, providing a full-service water midstream offering aligned with producers' growing preference for an integrated solution
Pg 5
One-of-a-Kind Delaware Water Business
- NGL owns and operates the largest, integrated network of large diameter produced water pipelines (over 750 miles) and disposal facilities (~5,000 MBbl/d of permitted disposal capacity) in the Delaware Basin
Hub-and-Spoke system purpose-built to provide significant redundancy, flexibility, and maximum
- reliability to customers, and capital efficiencies for NGL to accommodate future volume growth using existing disposal capacity or by adding incremental capacity at a fraction of the cost vs. competitors
Robust free cash flow generation driven by long-haul pipeline transportation model (no wellhead or
infield gathering capex obligations) and a fully built-out, large diameter pipeline and disposal
system constructed to provide substantial capacity in anticipation of future volume growth (1)
Asset supported by long-term,fixed-fee contracts underpinned by material MVCs and major
Delaware Water
acreage dedications with ~80% of current throughput from Investment Grade Counterparties
Solutions System
System spans six counties in New Mexico and Texas representing the most prolific crude oil
producing areas in the U.S. with the most economic resource (low- to mid-$30/BBL breakevens)
- High water-to-oil ratios (~3.0x - 4.0x+) and low percentage of flowback water on NGL's system gives an important advantage compared to those in other shale plays
- Established reputation as a best-in-the-business operator of produced water midstream infrastructure and a proven track record of reliability and excellence that other competitors are unable to offer
Pg 6
1. The majority of NGL's Delaware system pipelines are 16" - 30" diameters
Water Solutions Transformation - What We Have Accomplished
Commercial
Infrastructure
Financial
We believe NGL Water Solutions has materially transformed into the largest and highest quality Water Midstream asset,
underpinned by long-term MVCs and acreage dedications with the highest quality counterparties
FY 2021A
FY 2024A
Change
Growth
(as of 3/31/2021)
(as of 3/31/2024)
(FY 2024A vs. FY 2021A)
(FY 2024A vs. FY 2021A)
Dedicated Acres1
~325,000
~664,000
~339,000
+104%
% Volume from IG customers1
~63%
~80%
~17%
+27%
Average Contract Tenor1,2
~8 years
~9 years
~1 year
+13%
% Volume Contracted1,2
~87%
~91%
~4%
+5%
Miles of Pipe
~620
~750
~130
+21%
% Volume Piped
88% All Basins
90% All Basins
2%
+3%
95% Delaware
98% Delaware
3%
Produced Water Volumes
~1,365 Mb/d
~2,417 Mb/d
~1052 Mb/d
+77%
Adjusted EBITDA
$242mm
$508mm
$266mm
+110%
Revenue/BBL
$0.74
$0.83
$0.09
+12%
Margin/BBL3
$0.46
$0.59
$0.13
+28%
Pg 7
- Statistics shown are for the Delaware Basin
- Includes MVCs and dedications
- Reflects NGL Water Solutions revenues minus operating expenses per barrel of produced water
Large, Investment Grade Customers Underpin NGL's Core Asset
Delaware Water Solutions Customer Contract Overview2
- Preferred water solutions provider for leading oil and gas producers in the Delaware Basin
- Weighted average MVC contract life of ~10 years
- ~700 mbbl/d of minimum volume commitments ("MVCs")
- ~664,000 dedicated acres
- >15 long-term contracted customers
- Underpinned by long-term, fixed fee contracts and acreage dedications which include MVCs with large, investment grade customers
- >90% of volume is committed via acreage dedications and MVCs with average remaining tenor of ~9 years
- One-thirdof volume generated from MVCs
- Dedicated acreage position has more than doubled in the Delaware Basin over last two years
- ~80% of total disposal volumes from investment grade counterparties in FY 20241
- Long-termnature of contracts provides a high degree of operating Free Cash Flow reliability and predictability
FY 2024 Customers Type by Volume
Investment Grade
20%
Independent
Super-Majors
54%
26%
Others
Pg 8
- Investment grade counterparties include split rated entities (2 of 3 rating agencies)
- As of 3/31/2024
CRUDE OIL LOGISTICS SEGMENT
Our Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs, and provides storage, terminaling and transportation services through its owned assets.
- Operations are concentrated in and around four prolific crude oil producing regions in the United States - the DJ Basin in Colorado, the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, the Eagle Ford Basin in Texas and the United States Gulf Coast
Crude Oil
Logistics
- ~550 mile 20" crude oil pipeline from the DJ Basin to Cushing, OK
- 150,000 BPD capacity
- 16 total truck unloading bays
- 970,000 barrels of storage
Grand Mesa
Pipeline
- 3.6 MMbbls of storage in Cushing
- 1.6 MMbbls of storage in addition to Cushing, including storage at Grand Mesa
- Export terminal at Pt. Comfort, TX
- Blending terminal at Houma, LA
- Railcars (owned)
Crude Assets
Pg 9
LIQUIDS LOGISTICS SEGMENT
Our Liquids Logistics segment purchases propane, butane, gasoline, diesel, and other products from refiners, processing plants, producers and other parties, and sells the products to retailers, wholesalers, and refiners throughout the United States and Canada.
- Fleet of ~4,300 leased railcars
- 28 transloading units
- Diverse customer base with long-term relationships
- Shipper on 9 common carrier pipelines
- Approximately 2.9 million barrels of leased storage
Propane/Butane
Wholesale
- Propane pipeline connects Northern Michigan demand centers to Marysville storage and production complexes
- Michigan is the highest retail propane demand state in the United States
- NGL is the operator and sole shipper of propane
- Significant OPEX savings pipe vs trucking
- Pipe has bi-directional flow
Ambassador
Pipeline
- 23 owned terminals connected by pipelines
- Chesapeake Terminal is one of 3 active liquid export facilities on the East Coast
- Port Hudson terminal is located in proximity to other refined products infrastructure along the Colonial pipeline
NGL Terminals
Pg 10
