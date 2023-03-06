Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. NGL Energy Partners LP
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NGL   US62913M1071

NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP

(NGL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-03 pm EST
3.530 USD   -0.56%
06:31aNGL Energy Partners LP Signs Agreements to Sell Marine Assets for $111.65MM
BU
02/23Ngl Energy Partners Lp : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/23NGL Energy Partners LP Announces Redemption of 7.5% Senior Notes due 2023
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NGL Energy Partners LP Signs Agreements to Sell Marine Assets for $111.65MM

03/06/2023 | 06:31am EST
NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) (“NGL,” “our,” “we,” or the “Partnership”) announced the signing of two definitive agreements to sell all of its marine assets for $111.65 million in cash in the aggregate. NGL provided waterborne transportation of refined products and crude oil for a diversified group of customers which include major oil refineries on the Gulf Coast with these assets. NGL’s marine fleet consists of 13 towboats and 25 tank barges. The transaction is expected to close at the end of this month, subject to customary closing conditions.

“I want to thank our Marine employees for their hard work and service over the years to build one of the best fleets in the business. This non-core asset sale should allow NGL to further reduce leverage by March 31, 2023, as these proceeds will be used for debt reduction.” stated Mike Krimbill, NGL’s CEO. “Our near-term focus continues to be reducing absolute debt and leverage.” Krimbill concluded.

BofA Securities, Inc. is serving as NGL’s financial advisor; and McAfee & Taft of Tulsa, Oklahoma is serving as NGL’s outside legal counsel.

About NGL Energy Partners LP

NGL Energy Partners LP, a Delaware limited partnership, is a diversified midstream energy company that transports, stores, markets and provides other logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids and other products and transports, treats and disposes of produced water generated as part of the oil and natural gas production process.

For further information, visit the Partnership’s website at www.nglenergypartners.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements.” All statements other than statements of historical facts included or incorporated herein may constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results could vary significantly from those expressed or implied in such statements and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. While NGL believes such forward-looking statements are reasonable, NGL cannot assure they will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that affect operations, financial performance, and other factors as discussed in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Other factors that could impact any forward-looking statements are those risks described in NGL’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other public filings. You are urged to carefully review and consider the cautionary statements and other disclosures made in those filings, specifically those under the heading “Risk Factors.” NGL undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

NGL provides Adjusted EBITDA guidance that does not include certain charges and costs, which in future periods are generally expected to be similar to the kinds of charges and costs excluded from Adjusted EBITDA in prior periods, such as income taxes, interest and other non-operating items, depreciation and amortization, net unrealized gains and losses on derivatives, lower of cost or net realizable value adjustments, gains and losses on disposal or impairment of assets, gains and losses on early extinguishment of liabilities, equity-based compensation expense, acquisition expense, revaluation of liabilities and items that are unusual in nature or infrequently occurring. The exclusion of these charges and costs in future periods will have a significant impact on the Partnership’s Adjusted EBITDA, and the Partnership is not able to provide a reconciliation of its Adjusted EBITDA guidance to net income (loss) without unreasonable efforts due to the uncertainty and variability of the nature and amount of these future charges and costs and the Partnership believes that such reconciliation, if possible, would imply a degree of precision that would be potentially confusing or misleading to investors.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 9 054 M - -
Net income 2023 18,8 M - -
Net Debt 2023 3 126 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,79x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 464 M 464 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,40x
EV / Sales 2024 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 842
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP
Duration : Period :
NGL Energy Partners LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 3,53 $
Average target price 2,50 $
Spread / Average Target -29,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
H. Michael Krimbill Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brad Cooper Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jennifer Kingham Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Stephen L. Cropper Independent Director
Bryan K. Guderian Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP191.74%464
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION2.28%459 248
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-6.35%185 362
BP PLC16.93%119 387
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION15.38%82 869
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION14.70%59 481