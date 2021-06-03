NGL Energy Partners LP : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
06/03/2021 | 04:30pm EDT
NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) (“NGL,” “our,” “we,” or the “Partnership”) today reported its fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2021 results.
Highlights for the quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 include:
Loss from continuing operations for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 of $229.2 million, including a loss of $63.1 million related to the early repayment of the Partnership’s term loan facility, a one-time $40.0 million consent payment to the holders of the Partnership’s Class D Preferred Units and a non-cash impairment charge of $84.3 million for certain inactive or underutilized saltwater disposal facilities
Loss from continuing operations of $637.4 million for Fiscal 2021, which includes the $383.6 million write down of goodwill and certain intangibles related to the impact of the bankruptcy rejection of transportation contracts with Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (“Extraction”), certain costs associated with the re-financing of our credit facility and term loan facility and the impairment of certain assets
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2021 of $94.3 million, compared to $161.8 million for the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2020, driven by lower volumes in each of our operating segments
Fiscal Year 2021 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of $448.3 million compared to $589.5 million in the prior year
Completion of a private offering of $2.05 billion of 7.5% senior secured notes due 2026 (“2026 Secured Notes”) and a new $500.0 million asset-based revolving credit facility (“ABL Facility”) on February 4, 2021. These transactions significantly extended debt maturities as proceeds received were used to repay all outstanding amounts under the Partnership’s previous $1.915 billion revolving credit facility due in October 2021 and its $250.0 million term loan facility and terminate those agreements, as well as to pay all fees and expenses associated with the transactions.
Announced suspension of all common unit and preferred unit distributions until the Board of Directors of our general partner deems it prudent to resume distributions and such distributions are consistent with the terms of the Partnership’s various debt agreements
“The Partnership is well positioned going into its Fiscal 2022, as crude prices, producer volumes and demand for commodities have all increased following a challenging Fiscal 2021. Our Water Solutions segment continues to drive the growth of the Partnership and we look to fully capitalize on our Delaware Basin platform in the coming year. We are excited about rising and stabilizing crude oil prices and the return of production growth in the DJ Basin and expect to see increased producer demand for capacity on our Grand Mesa Pipeline as well,” stated Mike Krimbill, NGL’s CEO. “Fiscal 2021 was significant for the Partnership as we successfully extended our debt maturities and improved liquidity in a difficult banking environment for energy companies and provided a secure platform from which the Partnership can operate going forward. Once again, we are looking forward to seeing increased utilization of our existing asset platform to deliver excess free cash flow for deleveraging and the eventual reinstatement of our distributions,” Krimbill concluded.
Quarterly Results of Operations
The following table summarizes operating income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations by reportable segment for the periods indicated:
Quarter Ended
March 31, 2021
March 31, 2020
Operating
Income (Loss)
Adjusted
EBITDA
Operating
Income (Loss)
Adjusted
EBITDA
(in thousands)
Water Solutions
$
(79,217
)
$
57,979
$
(207,444
)
$
72,140
Crude Oil Logistics
6,303
22,176
16,750
56,938
Liquids Logistics
19,103
26,467
29,204
47,424
Corporate and Other
(16,166
)
(12,343
)
(15,872
)
(14,740
)
Total
$
(69,977
)
$
94,279
$
(177,362
)
$
161,762
Water Solutions
The Partnership processed approximately 1.4 million barrels of water per day during the quarter ended March 31, 2021, a 17.6% decrease when compared to approximately 1.7 million barrels of water per day processed during the quarter ended March 31, 2020. This decrease was primarily due to lower development activity and production volumes through the past year along with the impact from winter storm Uri and the slower recovery of volumes in the Delaware Basin. The decline was partially offset by new produced water volumes received upon the completion and commencement of the Partnership’s Poker Lake pipeline. The pipeline was successfully completed in October 2020 with capacity of over 400,000 barrels per day and connects into the Partnership’s integrated Delaware Basin produced water pipeline infrastructure network.
Operating expenses in the Water Solutions segment decreased to $0.29 per barrel compared to $0.38 per barrel in the comparative quarter last year. This includes certain costs incurred in February 2021 related to winter storm Uri, combined with lower volumes. The Partnership has taken significant steps to reduce operating costs and continues to evaluate cost saving initiatives.
Crude Oil Logistics
Operating income for the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2021 decreased compared to the same quarter in Fiscal 2020 due to lower activity on our Grand Mesa Pipeline, revenues from which decreased by $19.1 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2020. During the three months ended March 31, 2021, financial volumes on the Grand Mesa Pipeline averaged approximately 131,000 barrels per day during the prior year period, a decrease primarily due to the bankruptcy court’s approved rejection of the Extraction transportation agreement. Winter storm Uri in February 2021 reduced not only volumes at the lease in all areas of our operations, including the DJ Basin, but also refinery demand due to outages on the United States Gulf Coast. This was partially offset by an increase in prices during the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2021.
Liquids Logistics
Total product margin per gallon, excluding the impact of derivatives, was $0.060 for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 compared to $0.044 in the same quarter of the prior year. Liquids revenues increased due to increased commodity prices in the quarter ended March 31, 2021 as a result of winter storm Uri in February, which impacted the supply of natural gas liquids and refined products. Refined products volume sold decreased during the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and totaled approximately 188.4 million gallons, compared to 292.1 million gallons in the same period in the prior year, as demand for refined products has not fully rebounded from the pandemic. Butane volumes also continued to be impacted by a lack in demand. Propane volumes for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 were down approximately 5.0% from the same period last year due to less demand throughout the heating season in our core operating areas.
Capitalization and Liquidity
Total liquidity (cash plus available capacity on our revolving credit facility) was approximately $344.9 million as of March 31, 2021. The Partnership is in compliance with all of its debt covenants and has no significant current debt maturities before November 2023. The Partnership expects to generate excess cash flow in Fiscal 2022, which will be utilized to repay outstanding indebtedness and improve leverage.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
NGL defines EBITDA as net income (loss) attributable to NGL Energy Partners LP, plus interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), and depreciation and amortization expense. NGL defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA excluding net unrealized gains and losses on derivatives, lower of cost or net realizable value adjustments, gains and losses on disposal or impairment of assets, gains and losses on early extinguishment of liabilities, equity-based compensation expense, acquisition expense, revaluation of liabilities, certain legal settlements and other. NGL also includes in Adjusted EBITDA certain inventory valuation adjustments related to TransMontaigne Product Services, LLC (“TPSL”), our refined products business in the mid-continent region of the United States (“Mid-Con”) and our gas blending business in the southeastern and eastern regions of the United States (“Gas Blending”), which are included in discontinued operations, and certain refined products businesses within NGL’s Liquids Logistics segment, as discussed below. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered alternatives to net loss, loss from continuing operations before income taxes, cash flows from operating activities, or any other measure of financial performance calculated in accordance with GAAP, as those items are used to measure operating performance, liquidity or the ability to service debt obligations. NGL believes that EBITDA provides additional information to investors for evaluating NGL’s ability to make quarterly distributions to NGL’s unitholders and is presented solely as a supplemental measure. NGL believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides additional information to investors for evaluating NGL’s financial performance without regard to NGL’s financing methods, capital structure and historical cost basis. Further, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, as NGL defines them, may not be comparable to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, or similarly titled measures used by other entities.
Other than for the TPSL, Mid-Con, and Gas Blending businesses, which are included in discontinued operations, and certain businesses within NGL’s Liquids Logistics segment, for purposes of the Adjusted EBITDA calculation, NGL makes a distinction between realized and unrealized gains and losses on derivatives. During the period when a derivative contract is open, NGL records changes in the fair value of the derivative as an unrealized gain or loss. When a derivative contract matures or is settled, NGL reverses the previously recorded unrealized gain or loss and record a realized gain or loss. NGL does not draw such a distinction between realized and unrealized gains and losses on derivatives of the TPSL, Mid-Con, and Gas Blending businesses, which are included in discontinued operations, and certain businesses within NGL’s Liquids Logistics segment. The primary hedging strategy of these businesses is to hedge against the risk of declines in the value of inventory over the course of the contract cycle, and many of the hedges cover extended periods of time. The “inventory valuation adjustment” row in the reconciliation table reflects the difference between the market value of the inventory of these businesses at the balance sheet date and its cost, adjusted for the impact of seasonal market movements related to our base inventory and the related hedge. NGL includes this in Adjusted EBITDA because the unrealized gains and losses associated with derivative contracts associated with the inventory of this segment, which are intended primarily to hedge inventory holding risk and are included in net income, also affect Adjusted EBITDA.
Distributable Cash Flow is defined as Adjusted EBITDA minus maintenance capital expenditures, income tax expense, cash interest expense, preferred unit distributions and other. Maintenance capital expenditures represent capital expenditures necessary to maintain the Partnership’s operating capacity. Distributable Cash Flow is a performance metric used by senior management to compare cash flows generated by the Partnership (excluding growth capital expenditures and prior to the establishment of any retained cash reserves by the Board of Directors) to the cash distributions expected to be paid to unitholders. Using this metric, management can quickly compute the coverage ratio of estimated cash flows to planned cash distributions. This financial measure also is important to investors as an indicator of whether the Partnership is generating cash flow at a level that can sustain, or support an increase in, quarterly distribution rates. Actual distribution amounts are set by the Board of Directors.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes “forward-looking statements.” All statements other than statements of historical facts included or incorporated herein may constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results could vary significantly from those expressed or implied in such statements and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. While NGL believes such forward-looking statements are reasonable, NGL cannot assure they will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that affect operations, financial performance, and other factors as discussed in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Other factors that could impact any forward-looking statements are those risks described in NGL’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other public filings. You are urged to carefully review and consider the cautionary statements and other disclosures made in those filings, specifically those under the heading “Risk Factors.” NGL undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.
NGL provides Adjusted EBITDA guidance that does not include certain charges and costs, which in future periods are generally expected to be similar to the kinds of charges and costs excluded from Adjusted EBITDA in prior periods, such as income taxes, interest and other non-operating items, depreciation and amortization, net unrealized gains and losses on derivatives, lower of cost or net realizable value adjustments, gains and losses on disposal or impairment of assets, gains and losses on early extinguishment of liabilities, equity-based compensation expense, acquisition expense, revaluation of liabilities and items that are unusual in nature or infrequently occurring. The exclusion of these charges and costs in future periods will have a significant impact on the Partnership’s Adjusted EBITDA, and the Partnership is not able to provide a reconciliation of its Adjusted EBITDA guidance to net income (loss) without unreasonable efforts due to the uncertainty and variability of the nature and amount of these future charges and costs and the Partnership believes that such reconciliation, if possible, would imply a degree of precision that would be potentially confusing or misleading to investors.
About NGL Energy Partners LP
NGL Energy Partners LP, a Delaware limited partnership, is a diversified midstream energy company that transports, treats, recycles and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process as well as transports, stores, markets and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons.
Accounts receivable-trade, net of allowance for expected credit losses of $2,192 and $4,540, respectively
725,943
566,834
Accounts receivable-affiliates
9,435
12,934
Inventories
158,467
69,634
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
109,164
101,981
Total current assets
1,007,838
774,087
PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, net of accumulated depreciation of $776,279 and $529,068, respectively
2,706,853
2,851,555
GOODWILL
744,439
993,587
INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net of accumulated amortization of $517,518 and $631,449, respectively
1,262,613
1,612,480
INVESTMENTS IN UNCONSOLIDATED ENTITIES
22,719
23,182
OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS
152,146
180,708
OTHER NONCURRENT ASSETS
50,733
63,137
Total assets
$
5,947,341
$
6,498,736
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Accounts payable-trade
$
679,868
$
515,049
Accounts payable-affiliates
119
17,717
Accrued expenses and other payables
170,400
232,062
Advance payments received from customers
11,163
19,536
Current maturities of long-term debt
2,183
4,683
Operating lease obligations
47,070
56,776
Total current liabilities
910,803
845,823
LONG-TERM DEBT, net of debt issuance costs of $55,555 and $19,795, respectively, and current maturities
3,319,030
3,144,848
OPERATING LEASE OBLIGATIONS
103,637
121,013
OTHER NONCURRENT LIABILITIES
114,615
114,079
CLASS D 9.00% PREFERRED UNITS, 600,000 and 600,000 preferred units issued and outstanding, respectively
551,097
537,283
EQUITY:
General partner, representing a 0.1% interest, 129,724 and 128,901 notional units, respectively
(52,189
)
(51,390
)
Limited partners, representing a 99.9% interest, 129,593,939 and 128,771,715 common units issued and outstanding, respectively
582,784
1,366,152
Class B preferred limited partners, 12,585,642 and 12,585,642 preferred units issued and outstanding, respectively
305,468
305,468
Class C preferred limited partners, 1,800,000 and 1,800,000 preferred units issued and outstanding, respectively
42,891
42,891
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(266
)
(385
)
Noncontrolling interests
69,471
72,954
Total equity
948,159
1,735,690
Total liabilities and equity
$
5,947,341
$
6,498,736
NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP AND SUBSIDIARIES
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in Thousands, except unit and per unit amounts)
Three Months Ended March 31,
Year Ended March 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
REVENUES:
Water Solutions
$
95,318
$
127,420
$
370,986
$
422,059
Crude Oil Logistics
493,467
501,466
1,721,636
2,549,767
Liquids Logistics
1,163,333
1,052,119
3,133,146
4,611,136
Other
313
239
1,255
1,038
Total Revenues
1,752,431
1,681,244
5,227,023
7,584,000
COST OF SALES:
Water Solutions
1,063
(38,571
)
9,622
(33,870
)
Crude Oil Logistics
462,732
446,571
1,515,993
2,293,953
Liquids Logistics
1,108,758
981,341
2,966,391
4,342,526
Other
453
437
1,816
1,774
Total Cost of Sales
1,573,006
1,389,778
4,493,822
6,604,383
OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES:
Operating
72,094
102,383
254,562
332,993
General and administrative
19,791
20,264
70,468
113,664
Depreciation and amortization
67,572
74,719
317,227
265,312
Loss on disposal or impairment of assets, net
83,684
272,268
475,436
261,786
Revaluation of liabilities
6,261
(806
)
6,261
9,194
Operating Loss
(69,977
)
(177,362
)
(390,753
)
(3,332
)
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
804
1,014
1,938
1,291
Interest expense
(60,651
)
(49,370
)
(198,799
)
(181,184
)
(Loss) gain on early extinguishment of liabilities, net
(60,984
)
1,341
(16,692
)
1,341
Other (expense) income, net
(39,563
)
717
(36,503
)
1,684
Loss From Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes
(230,371
)
(223,660
)
(640,809
)
(180,200
)
INCOME TAX BENEFIT (EXPENSE)
1,154
651
3,391
(345
)
Loss From Continuing Operations
(229,217
)
(223,009
)
(637,418
)
(180,545
)
Loss From Discontinued Operations, net of Tax
(23
)
(25,435
)
(1,769
)
(218,235
)
Net Loss
(229,240
)
(248,444
)
(639,187
)
(398,780
)
LESS: NET (INCOME) LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS
(447
)
1,210
(632
)
1,773
NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP
$
(229,687
)
$
(247,234
)
$
(639,819
)
$
(397,007
)
NET LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ALLOCATED TO COMMON UNITHOLDERS
$
(253,180
)
$
(243,454
)
$
(730,683
)
$
(367,246
)
NET LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS ALLOCATED TO COMMON UNITHOLDERS
$
(23
)
$
(25,410
)
$
(1,767
)
$
(218,017
)
NET LOSS ALLOCATED TO COMMON UNITHOLDERS
$
(253,203
)
$
(268,864
)
$
(732,450
)
$
(585,263
)
BASIC (LOSS) INCOME PER COMMON UNIT
Loss From Continuing Operations
$
(1.96
)
$
(1.89
)
$
(5.67
)
$
(2.88
)
Loss From Discontinued Operations, net of Tax
$
—
$
(0.20
)
$
(0.01
)
$
(1.71
)
Net Loss
$
(1.96
)
$
(2.09
)
$
(5.68
)
$
(4.59
)
DILUTED (LOSS) INCOME PER COMMON UNIT
Loss From Continuing Operations
$
(1.96
)
$
(1.89
)
$
(5.67
)
$
(2.88
)
Loss From Discontinued Operations, net of Tax
$
—
$
(0.20
)
$
(0.01
)
$
(1.71
)
Net Loss
$
(1.96
)
$
(2.09
)
$
(5.68
)
$
(4.59
)
BASIC WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON UNITS OUTSTANDING
129,395,184
128,576,572
128,980,823
127,411,908
DILUTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON UNITS OUTSTANDING
129,395,184
128,576,572
128,980,823
127,411,908
EBITDA, ADJUSTED EBITDA AND DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW RECONCILIATION
(Unaudited)
The following table reconciles NGL’s net loss to NGL’s EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow for the periods indicated:
Three Months Ended March 31,
Year Ended March 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
(in thousands)
Net loss
$
(229,240
)
$
(248,444
)
$
(639,187
)
$
(398,780
)
Less: Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
(447
)
1,210
(632
)
1,773
Net loss attributable to NGL Energy Partners LP
(229,687
)
(247,234
)
(639,819
)
(397,007
)
Interest expense
60,664
49,388
198,823
181,357
Income tax (benefit) expense
(1,153
)
(650
)
(3,444
)
365
Depreciation and amortization
66,921
74,098
314,476
265,147
EBITDA
(103,255
)
(124,398
)
(129,964
)
49,862
Net unrealized (gains) losses on derivatives
(291
)
(46,408
)
47,366
(38,557
)
Inventory valuation adjustment (1)
(169
)
(4,121
)
1,224
(29,676
)
Lower of cost or net realizable value adjustments
3,111
33,667
(30,102
)
31,202
Loss on disposal or impairment of assets, net
83,677
292,726
476,601
464,483
Loss (gain) on early extinguishment of liabilities, net
60,984
(1,341
)
16,692
(1,341
)
Equity-based compensation expense (2)
1,049
(699
)
6,727
26,510
Acquisition expense (3)
796
1,127
1,711
19,722
Revaluation of liabilities (4)
6,261
(806
)
6,261
9,194
Class D Preferred Unitholder consent fee (5)
40,000
—
40,000
—
Other (6)
2,086
5,107
11,135
15,788
Adjusted EBITDA
$
94,249
$
154,854
$
447,651
$
547,187
Adjusted EBITDA - Discontinued Operations (7)
$
(30
)
$
(6,908
)
$
(621
)
$
(42,270
)
Adjusted EBITDA - Continuing Operations
$
94,279
$
161,762
$
448,272
$
589,457
Less: Cash interest expense (8)
57,178
45,848
185,138
170,254
Less: Income tax (benefit) expense
(1,154
)
(650
)
(3,391
)
345
Less: Maintenance capital expenditures
6,520
10,999
28,787
61,353
Less: Preferred unit distributions paid
23,770
14,237
77,678
45,721
Less: Other (9)
(9
)
16
—
658
Distributable Cash Flow - Continuing Operations
$
7,974
$
91,312
$
160,060
$
311,126
(1)
Amount reflects the difference between the market value of the inventory at the balance sheet date and its cost, adjusted for the impact of seasonal market movements related to our base inventory and the related hedge. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section above for a further discussion.
(2)
Equity-based compensation expense in the table above may differ from equity-based compensation expense reported in the footnotes to our consolidated financial statements included in the Partnership’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2021. Amounts reported in the table above include expense accruals for bonuses expected to be paid in common units, whereas the amounts reported in the footnotes to our consolidated financial statements only include expenses associated with equity-based awards that have been formally granted.
(3)
Amounts represent expenses we incurred related to legal and advisory costs associated with acquisitions, including Mesquite and Hillstone, along with amounts accrued related to the LCT Capital, LLC legal matter (as discussed in the footnotes to our consolidated financial statements included in the Partnership’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2021).
(4)
Amounts for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 and year ended March 31, 2021 represent the non-cash valuation adjustment of contingent consideration liabilities, offset by the cash payments, related to royalty agreements acquired as part of acquisitions in our Water Solutions segment. Amount for the year ended March 31, 2020 represents the non-cash valuation adjustment of our contingent consideration liability issued by us as part of our acquisition of Mesquite (as discussed in the footnotes to our consolidated financial statements included in the Partnership’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2021), partially offset by the non-cash valuation adjustment of contingent consideration liabilities, offset by the cash payments, related to royalty agreements acquired as part of acquisitions in our Water Solutions segment.
(5)
Represents the fee paid to the holders of the Class D Preferred Units to obtain their consent in order to complete the issuance of the 2026 Senior Secured Notes and the ABL Facility (as discussed in the footnotes to our consolidated financial statements included in the Partnership’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2021).
(6)
Amounts for the three months and years ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 represent non-cash operating expenses related to our Grand Mesa Pipeline, unrealized losses on marketable securities and accretion expense for asset retirement obligations.
(7)
Amounts include the operations of TPSL, Gas Blending and Mid-Con.
(8)
Amounts represent interest expense payable in cash for the period presented, excluding changes in the accrued interest balance.
(9)
Amounts represent cash paid to settle asset retirement obligations.
ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION BY SEGMENT
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31, 2021
Water
Solutions
Crude Oil
Logistics
Liquids
Logistics
Corporate
and
Other
Continuing
Operations
Discontinued
Operations
(TPSL, Mid-Con,
Gas Blending)
Consolidated
(in thousands)
Operating (loss) income
$
(79,217
)
$
6,303
$
19,103
$
(16,166
)
$
(69,977
)
$
—
$
(69,977
)
Depreciation and amortization
48,427
10,334
7,026
1,785
67,572
—
67,572
Amortization recorded to cost of sales
—
—
77
—
77
—
77
Net unrealized losses (gains) on derivatives
975
4,233
(5,499
)
—
(291
)
—
(291
)
Inventory valuation adjustment
—
—
(202
)
—
(202
)
—
(202
)
Lower of cost or net realizable value adjustments
—
(213
)
3,357
—
3,144
—
3,144
Loss (gain) on disposal or impairment of assets, net
80,357
(248
)
3,346
229
83,684
—
83,684
Equity-based compensation expense
—
—
—
1,049
1,049
—
1,049
Acquisition expense
10
—
—
786
796
—
796
Other income (expense), net
7
50
297
(39,917
)
(39,563
)
—
(39,563
)
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to unconsolidated entities
1,136
—
8
(109
)
1,035
—
1,035
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interest
(330
)
—
(1,071
)
—
(1,401
)
—
(1,401
)
Revaluation of liabilities
6,261
—
—
—
6,261
—
6,261
Class D Preferred Unitholder consent fee
—
—
—
40,000
40,000
—
40,000
Other
353
1,717
25
—
2,095
—
2,095
Discontinued operations
—
—
—
—
—
(30
)
(30
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
57,979
$
22,176
$
26,467
$
(12,343
)
$
94,279
$
(30
)
$
94,249
Three Months Ended March 31, 2020
Water
Solutions
Crude Oil
Logistics
Liquids
Logistics
Corporate
and
Other
Continuing
Operations
Discontinued
Operations
(TPSL, Mid-Con,
Gas Blending)
Consolidated
(in thousands)
Operating (loss) income
$
(207,444
)
$
16,750
$
29,204
$
(15,872
)
$
(177,362
)
$
—
$
(177,362
)
Depreciation and amortization
49,522
17,531
6,896
770
74,719
—
74,719
Amortization recorded to cost of sales
—
—
87
—
87
—
87
Net unrealized (gains) losses on derivatives
(35,748
)
(11,391
)
731
—
(46,408
)
—
(46,408
)
Inventory valuation adjustment
—
—
(1,886
)
—
(1,886
)
—
(1,886
)
Lower of cost or net realizable value adjustments
—
29,469
4,213
—
33,682
—
33,682
Loss on disposal or impairment of assets, net
264,306
284
7,678
—
272,268
—
272,268
Equity-based compensation expense
—
—
—
(699
)
(699
)
—
(699
)
Acquisition expense
92
—
—
1,035
1,127
—
1,127
Other income (expense), net
4
614
(20
)
119
717
—
717
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to unconsolidated entities
1,467
—
29
(93
)
1,403
—
1,403
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interest
(613
)
—
(546
)
—
(1,159
)
—
(1,159
)
Revaluation of liabilities
(806
)
—
—
—
(806
)
—
(806
)
Intersegment transactions (1)
—
—
974
—
974
—
974
Other
1,360
3,681
64
—
5,105
—
5,105
Discontinued operations
—
—
—
—
—
(6,908
)
(6,908
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
72,140
$
56,938
$
47,424
$
(14,740
)
$
161,762
$
(6,908
)
$
154,854
Year Ended March 31, 2021
Water
Solutions
Crude Oil
Logistics
Liquids
Logistics
Corporate
and
Other
Continuing
Operations
Discontinued
Operations
(TPSL, Mid-Con,
Gas Blending)
Consolidated
(in thousands)
Operating (loss) income
$
(92,720
)
$
(304,330
)
$
70,441
$
(64,144
)
$
(390,753
)
$
—
$
(390,753
)
Depreciation and amortization
222,107
60,874
29,184
5,062
317,227
—
317,227
Amortization recorded to cost of sales
—
—
307
—
307
—
307
Net unrealized losses (gains) on derivatives
24,500
23,432
(566
)
—
47,366
—
47,366
Inventory valuation adjustment
—
—
1,197
—
1,197
—
1,197
Lower of cost or net realizable value adjustments
—
(29,458
)
(617
)
—
(30,075
)
—
(30,075
)
Loss on disposal or impairment of assets, net
76,942
384,143
3,350
11,001
475,436
—
475,436
Equity-based compensation expense
—
—
—
6,727
6,727
—
6,727
Acquisition expense
27
—
—
1,684
1,711
—
1,711
Other income (expense), net
266
1,565
1,301
(39,635
)
(36,503
)
—
(36,503
)
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to unconsolidated entities
3,019
—
(3
)
(252
)
2,764
—
2,764
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interest
(1,647
)
—
(2,887
)
—
(4,534
)
—
(4,534
)
Revaluation of liabilities
6,261
—
—
—
6,261
—
6,261
Class D Preferred Unitholder consent fee
—
—
—
40,000
40,000
—
40,000
Intersegment transactions (1)
—
—
(27
)
—
(27
)
—
(27
)
Other
2,751
8,317
100
—
11,168
—
11,168
Discontinued operations
—
—
—
—
—
(621
)
(621
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
241,506
$
144,543
$
101,780
$
(39,557
)
$
448,272
$
(621
)
$
447,651
Year Ended March 31, 2020
Water
Solutions
Crude Oil
Logistics
Liquids
Logistics
Corporate
and
Other
Continuing
Operations
Discontinued
Operations
(TPSL, Mid-Con,
Gas Blending)
Consolidated
(in thousands)
Operating (loss) income
$
(173,064
)
$
117,768
$
142,411
$
(90,447
)
$
(3,332
)
$
—
$
(3,332
)
Depreciation and amortization
163,588
70,759
27,930
3,035
265,312
—
265,312
Amortization recorded to cost of sales
—
—
349
—
349
—
349
Net unrealized (gains) losses on derivatives
(29,861
)
(11,315
)
2,619
—
(38,557
)
—
(38,557
)
Inventory valuation adjustment
—
—
(2,150
)
—
(2,150
)
—
(2,150
)
Lower of cost or net realizable value adjustments
—
29,469
2,724
—
32,193
—
32,193
Loss (gain) on disposal or impairment of assets, net
255,285
(1,144
)
7,645
—
261,786
—
261,786
Equity-based compensation expense
—
—
—
26,510
26,510
—
26,510
Acquisition expense
4,079
—
—
15,643
19,722
—
19,722
Other (expense) income, net
(448
)
717
21
1,394
1,684
—
1,684
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to unconsolidated entities
2,152
—
24
(263
)
1,913
—
1,913
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interest
(1,210
)
—
(1,842
)
—
(3,052
)
—
(3,052
)
Revaluation of liabilities
9,194
—
—
—
9,194
—
9,194
Intersegment transactions (1)
—
—
2,099
—
2,099
—
2,099
Other
2,607
12,965
214
—
15,786
—
15,786
Discontinued operations
—
—
—
—
—
(42,270
)
(42,270
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
232,322
$
219,219
$
182,044
$
(44,128
)
$
589,457
$
(42,270
)
$
547,187
(1)
Amount reflects the transactions with TPSL, Mid-Con and Gas Blending that are eliminated in consolidation.
OPERATIONAL DATA
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
March 31,
March 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
(in thousands, except per day amounts)
Water Solutions:
Produced water processed (barrels per day)
Delaware Basin (1)
1,212,453
1,294,750
1,148,582
1,170,158
Eagle Ford Basin
63,871
197,587
78,397
246,784
DJ Basin
101,116
158,159
111,016
164,936
Other Basins
21,210
47,594
26,596
61,091
Total
1,398,650
1,698,090
1,364,591
1,642,969
Solids processed (barrels per day)
1,104
5,449
1,324
5,697
Skim oil sold (barrels per day)
2,525
3,539
1,957
3,397
Crude Oil Logistics:
Crude oil sold (barrels)
8,146
9,870
38,349
42,799
Crude oil transported on owned pipelines (barrels)
5,961
10,971
32,797
45,884
Crude oil storage capacity - owned and leased (barrels) (2)
5,239
5,362
Crude oil inventory (barrels) (2)
1,201
1,111
Liquids Logistics:
Refined products sold (gallons)
188,368
292,140
834,717
1,272,546
Propane sold (gallons)
477,652
502,977
1,364,224
1,478,759
Butane sold (gallons)
179,601
225,834
655,256
814,528
Other products sold (gallons)
119,654
127,286
471,245
602,872
Natural gas liquids and refined products storage capacity - owned and leased (gallons) (2)
427,975
400,301
Refined products inventory (gallons) (2)
1,223
2,391
Propane inventory (gallons) (2)
51,026
57,221
Butane inventory (gallons) (2)
20,066
24,808
Other products inventory (gallons) (2)
19,195
26,126
(1)
During the year ended March 31, 2020, barrels per day of produced water processed by the assets acquired in the Mesquite (acquired July 2, 2019) and Hillstone (acquired October 31, 2019) transactions are calculated by the number of days in which we owned the assets.
(2)
Information is presented as of March 31, 2021 and March 31, 2020, respectively.