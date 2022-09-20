NGL Water Solutions Featured on Discovery Channel

Advances being made by NGL Energy Partners LP’s (“NGL” or “Partnership”) Water Solutions segment (“NGL Water Solutions”) in sustainable produced water reuse technology and practices were featured recently in an episode of the Emmy-nominated series Tomorrow’s World Today on the Discovery Channel. The Water from the Desert episode explores NGL’s collaboration with XRI Holdings, LLC (“XRI”) -- a collaboration providing holistic water management to their customers in the Permian Basin. Below is a link to the program:

Tomorrow's World Today NGL Episode - YouTube

This program is centered on recycling and reusing produced water in order to minimize the amount of fresh water that is needed in oil and gas activities. The episode also explores the potential for this reuse technology to push the boundary outside of oil and gas activities, including the use of recycled produced water in agricultural development and other uses in the future. “We are really pleased to share what we are doing at NGL Water Solutions to advance our reuse technology and practices so the public can see firsthand the efforts we are making to provide safe, efficient, reliable and sustainable solutions to our customers today and potentially even wider application down the road,” commented Doug White, EVP of NGL Water Solutions.

NGL owns and operates the largest integrated network of large diameter produced water pipelines, recycling facilities and disposal wells in the Delaware Basin. The Partnership’s Water Solutions segment operates in a number of the most prolific crude oil and natural gas producing areas including the Delaware Basin in New Mexico and Texas, the Midland Basin in Texas, the DJ Basin in Colorado and the Eagleford Basin in Texas.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain matters contained in this press release include “forward-looking statements.” All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that these expectations will prove to be correct. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, the risk factors discussed from time to time in each of our documents and reports filed with the SEC.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, which reflect management’s opinions only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to any forward-looking statements.

About NGL Energy Partners LP

NGL Energy Partners LP, a Delaware limited partnership, is a diversified midstream energy company that transports, treats, recycles and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process as well as transports, stores, markets and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons.

