Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. NGL Energy Partners LP
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NGL   US62913M1071

NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP

(NGL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-20 pm EDT
1.480 USD   -0.67%
05:56pNGL Water Solutions Featured on Discovery Channel
BU
09/07NGL Energy Partners LP to Attend the Wells Fargo 2022 Leveraged Finance Conference
BU
09/05NGL Energy Partners LP Announces Availability of its 2021 Schedule K-3s
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NGL Water Solutions Featured on Discovery Channel

09/20/2022 | 05:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Advances being made by NGL Energy Partners LP’s (“NGL” or “Partnership”) Water Solutions segment (“NGL Water Solutions”) in sustainable produced water reuse technology and practices were featured recently in an episode of the Emmy-nominated series Tomorrow’s World Today on the Discovery Channel. The Water from the Desert episode explores NGL’s collaboration with XRI Holdings, LLC (“XRI”) -- a collaboration providing holistic water management to their customers in the Permian Basin. Below is a link to the program:

Tomorrow's World Today NGL Episode - YouTube

This program is centered on recycling and reusing produced water in order to minimize the amount of fresh water that is needed in oil and gas activities. The episode also explores the potential for this reuse technology to push the boundary outside of oil and gas activities, including the use of recycled produced water in agricultural development and other uses in the future. “We are really pleased to share what we are doing at NGL Water Solutions to advance our reuse technology and practices so the public can see firsthand the efforts we are making to provide safe, efficient, reliable and sustainable solutions to our customers today and potentially even wider application down the road,” commented Doug White, EVP of NGL Water Solutions.

NGL owns and operates the largest integrated network of large diameter produced water pipelines, recycling facilities and disposal wells in the Delaware Basin. The Partnership’s Water Solutions segment operates in a number of the most prolific crude oil and natural gas producing areas including the Delaware Basin in New Mexico and Texas, the Midland Basin in Texas, the DJ Basin in Colorado and the Eagleford Basin in Texas.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain matters contained in this press release include “forward-looking statements.” All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that these expectations will prove to be correct. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, the risk factors discussed from time to time in each of our documents and reports filed with the SEC.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, which reflect management’s opinions only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to any forward-looking statements.

About NGL Energy Partners LP

NGL Energy Partners LP, a Delaware limited partnership, is a diversified midstream energy company that transports, treats, recycles and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process as well as transports, stores, markets and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons.

For further information, visit the Partnership’s website at www.nglenergypartners.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP
05:56pNGL Water Solutions Featured on Discovery Channel
BU
09/07NGL Energy Partners LP to Attend the Wells Fargo 2022 Leveraged Finance Conference
BU
09/05NGL Energy Partners LP Announces Availability of its 2021 Schedule K-3s
AQ
09/02NGL Energy Partners LP Announces Availability of its 2021 Schedule K-3s
BU
08/31S&P Downgrades NGL Energy Partners to 'B-' From 'B' on Heightened Leverage and Debt Mat..
MT
08/09TRANSCRIPT : NGL Energy Partners LP, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 09, 2022
CI
08/09Earnings Flash (NGL) NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP Reports Q1 Revenue $2.50B
MT
08/09NGL Energy Partners LP Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results
BU
08/09NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
08/09NGL Energy Partners LP Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 20..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 10 656 M - -
Net income 2023 77,6 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 2,22x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 195 M 195 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,02x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,02x
Nbr of Employees 842
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP
Duration : Period :
NGL Energy Partners LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1,49 $
Average target price 2,50 $
Spread / Average Target 67,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
H. Michael Krimbill Chief Executive Officer & Director
Linda J. Bridges Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jennifer Kingham Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Brad Cooper Senior VP-Administration & Risk Management
Stephen L. Cropper Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP-18.13%195
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION52.31%388 424
CHEVRON CORPORATION33.70%307 122
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD5.67%199 458
BP PLC36.78%95 927
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-4.96%68 226