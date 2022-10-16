Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NGM   US62921N1054

NGM BIOPHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(NGM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NGM Bio to Host Conference Call to Discuss Topline Results from the CATALINA Phase 2 Trial of NGM621 in Patients with Geographic Atrophy Secondary to Age-Related Macular Degeneration

10/16/2022 | 04:30pm EDT
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NGM Bio) (Nasdaq: NGM) will host a conference call and live webcast on Monday, October 17, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. ET (5:00 a.m. PT) to discuss topline efficacy and safety results from its CATALINA Phase 2 trial of NGM621 in patients with geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration.

To access the live webcast and slides, please visit the “Investors & Media” section of NGM Bio’s website at https://ir.ngmbio.com/. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

About NGM Bio

NGM Bio is focused on discovering and developing novel, life-changing medicines for people whose health and lives have been disrupted by disease. The company’s biology-centric drug discovery approach aims to seamlessly integrate interrogation of complex disease-associated biology and protein engineering expertise to unlock proprietary insights that are leveraged to generate promising product candidates and enable their rapid advancement into proof-of-concept studies. As explorers on the frontier of life-changing science, NGM Bio aspires to operate one of the most productive research and development engines in the biopharmaceutical industry. All therapeutic candidates in the NGM Bio pipeline have been generated by its in-house discovery engine, always led by biology and motivated by unmet patient need. Today, the company has seven programs in clinical development, including four in Phase 2 or 2b studies, including the recently completed NGM621 CATALINA trial, across three therapeutic areas: cancer, retinal diseases and liver and metabolic diseases. Visit us at www.ngmbio.com for more information.

Investor Contact:
Brian Schoelkopf
ir@ngmbio.com
Media Contact:
Liz Melone
media@ngmbio.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 43,6 M - -
Net income 2022 -182 M - -
Net cash 2022 59,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,10x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 928 M 928 M -
EV / Sales 2022 19,9x
EV / Sales 2023 31,3x
Nbr of Employees 225
Free-Float 78,7%
Technical analysis trends NGM BIOPHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 11,55 $
Average target price 31,50 $
Spread / Average Target 173%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David J. Woodhouse Chief Executive Officer & Director
Siobhan Nolan Mangini President & Chief Financial Officer
William J. Rieflin Non-Executive Chairman
Hui Tian Vice President-Research
Marc Learned Vice President-Research Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NGM BIOPHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-34.78%928
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.16.55%78 691
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS33.52%75 196
BIONTECH SE-47.39%32 958
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-31.73%32 384
GENMAB A/S7.41%24 150