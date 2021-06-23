Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. NGSC Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    B07   SG1I31881119

NGSC LIMITED

(B07)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

General Announcement::Clarification on the Announcement of Resignation of Independent Director

06/23/2021 | 07:17am EDT
NGSC LIMITED

Company Registration No. 196400100R

CLARIFICATION ON THE ANNOUNCEMENT OF RESIGNATION OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

The Board of Directors ("Board") of NGSC Limited ("Company") refers to the Company's announcement dated 16 June 2021 in relation to the resignation of Ms Ng Yoke Ping, Pauline ("Ms Pauline Ng") as Director of the Company ("Announcement").

The Detailed Reason(s) for cessation stated in the Announcement are:

  1. Lack of information provided and being shut out from communications.
  2. Strained dynamics within the Board.
  3. Difficulty in discharging director's duties in the circumstances. (collectively "Reasons").
    In relation to the Reasons, the Board's clarification is as follows:
  1. The Board does not agree with Ms Pauline Ng's Reasons.
  2. Ms Pauline Ng has not raised or indicated the Reasons to the Board previously. If she had raised, the Company and Board would have taken necessary steps to address her concerns.
  3. As stated in paragraph 16 of Ms Pauline Ng's written representation announced by the Company on 20 May 2021, Ms Pauline Ng attended 36 board meetings and conference calls and has discharged her duties as an Independent director. As such, the Board does not agree that Ms Pauline Ng's has been shut out from communications leading to her finding difficulty in discharging director's duties.

By Order of the Board

Michael Kuan-Chi Sun

Executive Director

23 June 2021

