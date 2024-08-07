Stock NHH NH HOTEL GROUP, S.A.
NH Hotel Group, S.A.

Equities

NHH

ES0161560018

Hotels, Motels & Cruise Lines

Delayed BME
 09:48:16 2024-02-08 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
4.25 EUR +0.83% Intraday chart for NH Hotel Group, S.A. 0.00% +1.43%
04:26pm NH HOTEL GROUP : EPS cut (2023: -26.4%, 2024: -8.7%) Alphavalue
Jan. 03 Permanent visa-free from March between Thailand and China Alphavalue
Latest news about NH Hotel Group, S.A.

PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS : Can the travel mania dream come true? Alphavalue
Moody’s Lifts NH Hotel Group’s Rating, Changes Outlook on Faster-than-Anticipated Deleveraging Path MT
NH HOTEL GROUP : Q3: Consensus-matching P&L; better-than-expected debt profile to be further improved Alphavalue
NH HOTEL GROUP : Opinion change, from Reduce to Add Alphavalue
NH HOTEL GROUP : The ADR maximization tactic proves effective Alphavalue
NH Hotel Group, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023 CI
Transcript : NH Hotel Group, S.A. - Shareholder/Analyst Call
NH HOTEL GROUP : No foreseeable delisting; upside nearly exhausted Alphavalue
NH HOTEL GROUP : Stock liquidity to be boosted but no plans for a delisting Alphavalue
NH HOTEL GROUP : Dynamics should support a vigorous Q2 Alphavalue
Spanish Market Watchdog Halts Trading of NH Hotel Group MT
Spain suspends trading in NH Hoteles, Thai parent offers to buy shares RE
NH Hotel Group, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023 CI
NH HOTEL GROUP : Integrating the actual FY22 results Alphavalue
Moody's Lifts NH Hotel Ratings on Improved Key Credit Metrics MT
NH HOTEL GROUP : Recovering strongly Alphavalue
Transcript : NH Hotel Group, S.A., 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 23, 2023
NH Hotel Group, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022 CI
NH Hotel Group Taps Vattenfall InCharge to Install Fast-Charging EV Stations at 50 Hotels MT
Vattenfall and NH Hotel Group Cooperation on Growing Charging Infrastructure for E-Mobility CI
Thai hospitality giant Minor International targets 20% revenue growth in 2023 RE
NH Hotel Group, S.A. Announces 4.00% Senior Secured Notes Due 2026 CI
Pandox AB (OM:PNDX B) completed the acquisition of NH Brussels Louise in central Brussels from NH Hotel Group, S.A. for Ã‡35 million. CI

Company Profile

NH Hotel Group SA, formerly NH HOTELES, S.A., is a Spain-based company primarily engaged in the hospitality sector. The Company's activities are divided into two business segments: Hotels and Real estate. The Hotels division is active in the management and exploitation of hotel chains under the NH Hoteles, NH Collection, Hesperia Resorts and nhow brand names. The Real estate division includes operations related to assets management. Apart from accommodation, the Company's services also include gastronomy and organization of banquets. Its hotels are located in Europe, the Americas and Africa. The Company is a parent of the NH Hotels Group, which comprises numerous subsidiaries, such as Nuevos Espacios Hoteleros SA, Latinoamerica de Gestion Hotelera SL and NH Hotel Ciutat De Reus SA.
Sector
Hotels, Motels & Cruise Lines
Calendar
06:00am - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for NH Hotel Group, S.A.

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
A
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts
5
Last Close Price
4.215 EUR
Average target price
4.14 EUR
Spread / Average Target
-1.78%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Hotels & Motels

1st Jan change Capi.
NH HOTEL GROUP, S.A. Stock NH Hotel Group, S.A.
+1.43% 1 976 M $
H WORLD GROUP LIMITED Stock H World Group Limited
-4.52% 10 178 M $
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS, INC. Stock Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc.
-1.39% 6 429 M $
CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC. Stock Choice Hotels International, Inc.
+7.65% 6 019 M $
SHANGHAI JIN JIANG INTERNATIONAL HOTELS CO., LTD. Stock Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Co., Ltd.
-12.11% 3 406 M $
ATOUR LIFESTYLE HOLDINGS LIMITED Stock Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited
+4.61% 2 485 M $
BTG HOTELS (GROUP) CO., LTD. Stock BTG Hotels (Group) Co., Ltd.
-1.09% 2 372 M $
SHANGRI-LA ASIA LIMITED Stock Shangri-La Asia Limited
-6.72% 2 283 M $
CHALET HOTELS LIMITED Stock Chalet Hotels Limited
+15.00% 1 997 M $
FATTAL HOLDINGS (1998) LTD Stock Fattal Holdings (1998) Ltd
+9.77% 1 976 M $
Hotels & Motels
  1. Stock
  2. Equities
  3. Stock NH Hotel Group, S.A. - BME
  4. News NH Hotel Group, S.A.
  5. NH Hotel Group: EPS cut (2023
