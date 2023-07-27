NH HOTEL GROUP : The ADR maximization tactic proves effective

NH Hotel Group SA, formerly NH HOTELES, S.A., is a Spain-based company primarily engaged in the hospitality sector. The Company's activities are divided into two business segments: Hotels and Real estate. The Hotels division is active in the management and exploitation of hotel chains under the NH Hoteles, NH Collection, Hesperia Resorts and nhow brand names. The Real estate division includes operations related to assets management. Apart from accommodation, the Company's services also include gastronomy and organization of banquets. Its hotels are located in Europe, the Americas and Africa. The Company is a parent of the NH Hotels Group, which comprises numerous subsidiaries, such as Nuevos Espacios Hoteleros SA, Latinoamerica de Gestion Hotelera SL and NH Hotel Ciutat De Reus SA.