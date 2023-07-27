  1. Markets
Security NHH

NH HOTEL GROUP, S.A.

Equities NHH ES0161560018

Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 09:47:50 2023-07-27 am EDT Intraday chart for NH Hotel Group, S.A. 5-day change 1st Jan Change
4.373 EUR +0.41% +0.57% +48.15%
03:36pm NH HOTEL GROUP : The ADR maximization tactic proves effective Alphavalue
Jul. 26 NH Hotel Group, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023 CI

NH HOTEL GROUP : The ADR maximization tactic proves effective

Today at 09:36 am

Latest news about NH Hotel Group, S.A.

NH HOTEL GROUP : The ADR maximization tactic proves effective Alphavalue
NH Hotel Group, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023 CI
Transcript : NH Hotel Group, S.A. - Shareholder/Analyst Call CI
NH HOTEL GROUP : No foreseeable delisting; upside nearly exhausted Alphavalue
NH HOTEL GROUP : Stock liquidity to be boosted but no plans for a delisting Alphavalue
NH HOTEL GROUP : Dynamics should support a vigorous Q2 Alphavalue
Spanish Market Watchdog Halts Trading of NH Hotel Group MT
Spain suspends trading in NH Hoteles, Thai parent offers to buy shares RE
NH Hotel Group, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023 CI
NH HOTEL GROUP : Integrating the actual FY22 results Alphavalue
Moody's Lifts NH Hotel Ratings on Improved Key Credit Metrics MT
NH HOTEL GROUP : Recovering strongly Alphavalue
Transcript : NH Hotel Group, S.A., 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 23, 2023 CI
NH Hotel Group, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022 CI
NH Hotel Group Taps Vattenfall InCharge to Install Fast-Charging EV Stations at 50 Hotels MT
Vattenfall and NH Hotel Group Cooperation on Growing Charging Infrastructure for E-Mobility CI
Thai hospitality giant Minor International targets 20% revenue growth in 2023 RE
NH Hotel Group, S.A. Announces 4.00% Senior Secured Notes Due 2026 CI
Pandox AB (publ) (OM:PNDX B) completed the acquisition of NH Brussels Louise in central Brussels from NH Hotel Group, S.A. (BME:NHH) for Ã&#135;35 million. CI
NH Hotel Group, S.A.(BME:NHH) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index CI
Pandox Agrees $36 Million Purchase of Brussels Hotel From NH Hotel MT
Pandox AB (publ) (OM:PNDX B) agreed to acquire NH Brussels Louise in central Brussels from NH Hotel Group, S.A. (BME:NHH). CI
NH HOTEL GROUP : A record high Q2 Alphavalue
Transcript : NH Hotel Group, S.A., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 27, 2022 CI

Chart NH Hotel Group, S.A.

Company Profile

NH Hotel Group SA, formerly NH HOTELES, S.A., is a Spain-based company primarily engaged in the hospitality sector. The Company's activities are divided into two business segments: Hotels and Real estate. The Hotels division is active in the management and exploitation of hotel chains under the NH Hoteles, NH Collection, Hesperia Resorts and nhow brand names. The Real estate division includes operations related to assets management. Apart from accommodation, the Company's services also include gastronomy and organization of banquets. Its hotels are located in Europe, the Americas and Africa. The Company is a parent of the NH Hotels Group, which comprises numerous subsidiaries, such as Nuevos Espacios Hoteleros SA, Latinoamerica de Gestion Hotelera SL and NH Hotel Ciutat De Reus SA.
Sector
Hotels, Motels & Cruise Lines
Calendar
05:00am - Q2 2023 Earnings Call
Income Statement Evolution

Access financial data

Ratings for NH Hotel Group, S.A.

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts
4
Last Close Price
4.355EUR
Average target price
4.150EUR
Spread / Average Target
-4.71%
EPS Revisions

Annual profits - Rate of surprise

Sector Hotels & Motels

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
NH HOTEL GROUP, S.A.
Chart Analysis NH Hotel Group, S.A.
+48.15% 2 101 M $
MANDARIN ORIENTAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Chart Analysis Mandarin Oriental International Limited
-16.67% 2 111 M $
PANDOX AB (PUBL)
Chart Analysis Pandox AB (publ)
+9.54% 2 220 M $
FATTAL HOLDINGS (1998) LTD
Chart Analysis Fattal Holdings (1998) Ltd
+28.49% 1 671 M $
RESORTTRUST, INC.
Chart Analysis Resorttrust, Inc.
-6.56% 1 653 M $
ATOUR LIFESTYLE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Chart Analysis Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited
+9.64% 2 566 M $
THE HONGKONG AND SHANGHAI HOTELS, LIMITED
Chart Analysis The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, Limited
-14.29% 1 471 M $
SHANGRI-LA ASIA LIMITED
Chart Analysis Shangri-La Asia Limited
-2.34% 2 843 M $
CHALET HOTELS LIMITED
Chart Analysis Chalet Hotels Limited
+40.63% 1 165 M $
BTG HOTELS (GROUP) CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis BTG Hotels (Group) Co., Ltd.
-19.31% 3 133 M $
Hotels & Motels
