Equities NHH ES0161560018
|Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 09:47:50 2023-07-27 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|4.373 EUR
|+0.41%
|+0.57%
|+48.15%
|03:36pm
|NH HOTEL GROUP : The ADR maximization tactic proves effective
|Jul. 26
|NH Hotel Group, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023
|CI
Today at 09:36 am
Latest news about NH Hotel Group, S.A.
Company Profile
NH Hotel Group SA, formerly NH HOTELES, S.A., is a Spain-based company primarily engaged in the hospitality sector. The Company's activities are divided into two business segments: Hotels and Real estate. The Hotels division is active in the management and exploitation of hotel chains under the NH Hoteles, NH Collection, Hesperia Resorts and nhow brand names. The Real estate division includes operations related to assets management. Apart from accommodation, the Company's services also include gastronomy and organization of banquets. Its hotels are located in Europe, the Americas and Africa. The Company is a parent of the NH Hotels Group, which comprises numerous subsidiaries, such as Nuevos Espacios Hoteleros SA, Latinoamerica de Gestion Hotelera SL and NH Hotel Ciutat De Reus SA.
Calendar
05:00am - Q2 2023 Earnings Call
Income Statement Evolution
Ratings for NH Hotel Group, S.A.
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A
Analysts' Consensus
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts
4
Last Close Price
4.355EUR
Average target price
4.150EUR
Spread / Average Target
-4.71%
EPS Revisions
Annual profits - Rate of surprise
Sector Hotels & Motels
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+48.15%
|2 101 M $
|-16.67%
|2 111 M $
|+9.54%
|2 220 M $
|+28.49%
|1 671 M $
|-6.56%
|1 653 M $
|+9.64%
|2 566 M $
|-14.29%
|1 471 M $
|-2.34%
|2 843 M $
|+40.63%
|1 165 M $
|-19.31%
|3 133 M $