NH Hotel S A : 12. Forms to be used for proxy

Free translation NH HOTEL GROUP, S.A. ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' GENERAL MEETING 2023 CARD TO DELEGATE REPRESENTATION ATTENTION. IMPORTANT. The shareholders that make use of the present card for delegating its representation in distance shall prove its ownership of the shares, by presenting the certificates issued by the deposit entities that participate in Sociedad de Gestión de los Sistemas de Registro, Compensación y Liquidación de Valores, S.A.U. (IBERCLEAR) and that intervene as custodies and/or depositories in the chain of ownership of the referred shares. Shareholders of NH Hotel Group, S.A. not attending the Ordinary General Meeting, which will take place at the hotel "NH Madrid Ventas", in c/Biarritz 2, 28028, Madrid, as well as by electronic means on the Company's website, on 29th June 2023 on sole call, may delegate their representation to another person, who need not be a shareholder, through the completion and submission to the Company of this card. IDENTIFICATION OF THE SHAREHOLDER: Name and surname(s) (i)/ company name (ii) Official document number certifying the identity of the shareholder Number of shares Entity/entities in which you have shares Securities account(s) If the shareholder is an individual, the card must be accompanied by a copy of an official document certifying the identity of the shareholder. If the shareholder is a legal entity, the card must be accompanied by documents accrediting the representation of the signatory delegated on behalf of the legal shareholder. 1

Free translation IDENTIFICATION OF THE REPRESENTATIVE: Name and surname(s) Official document number certifying identity (not being necessary when the delegation has been made to a member of the Board) For the purposes of Article 523 and 526 of the Companies Act, it is hereby stated that if the representative designated by a shareholder is a director of the Company, they are in a situation of conflict of interest with respect to points 5, 7 and 8 of the Agenda, which are described later. Director whose appointment is intended to be re-elected in accordance with point 6 of the Agenda is also in a situation of conflict of interest. Directors may also be in conflict of interest in relation to the compromise proposals which, where applicable, were made outside the Agenda, in the event that they relate, inter alia, to their revocation as a director or the demand for their accountability. If cards do not specify anything in this regard, it will be understood that representation has been granted in favour of the Chairman of the Shareholders meeting and, if he is in a conflict of interest situation, in favour of one of the directors or the Secretary of the Board of Directors, to be chosen by the Chairman of the Shareholders meeting. The documents recording representatives for the General Meeting will reflect instructions about the way the vote is cast, on the understanding that by not mentioning anything in this regard, the representative provides specific voting instructions to vote in accordance with the proposals made by the Board of Directors on the issues included in the Agenda. To give your voting instructions, mark the appropriate box in the following table with a cross. Points of Agenda 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 In favour Against Abstention White vote 2

Free translation In relation to the proposals for items not provided for in the attached Agenda and therefore unknown at the date of delegating representation, it will be understood that representatives should vote as they consider most appropriate based on the interest of the Company. Signature of shareholder Signature of representative In ................................, on , 2023 The card, duly completed and signed, should be sent by post or delivered by hand to the registered office (Calle Santa Engracia 120, edifico central, séptima planta, Secretaría General, 28003 Madrid) or per mail to investor.relaltions@nh-hotels.com within the time limit provided for in the notice to convene, accompanied by a photocopy of an official document certifying the identity of the shareholder or the person physically signing on behalf of the legal shareholding entity. 3