NH Hotel S A : Inside Information / Ad Hoc Information

Santa Engracia, 120, 7 Main Building

28003 Madrid, Spain www.nh-hotels.com

INFORMATION NOTICE

NH HOTEL GROUP, S.A.'S 4.00% SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2026

Reference is made to the indenture dated as of June 28, 2021 (the "Indenture"), entered into among, inter alia, NH Hotel Group, S.A. (the "Company"), as company, BNP Paribas Trust Corporation UK Limited, as trustee and security agent, BNP Paribas Securities Services, Luxembourg Branch, as paying agent, transfer agent and registrar, pursuant to which €400,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of the Company's 4.00% Senior Secured Notes due 2026 were issued (the "Notes"). All capitalized terms used herein and not defined shall have the meanings ascribed to such terms in the Indenture.

Pursuant to Section 4.11(h) of the Indenture the Company hereby informs that, in accordance with Section 4.11(a) of the Indenture, NHow Amsterdam B.V., NH Strandgade APS, NH Hungary Szállodaüzemeltető Korlátolt Felelősségű Társaság, New York Palace Szállodaipari Korlátolt Felelősségű Társaság, Roco Hospitality Group S.R.L. and AGAGA, s.r.o. have executed and delivered a supplemental indenture and an accession deed to the Intercreditor Agreement pursuant to which they will guarantee, among others, payment of the Notes on the same terms and conditions as those set forth in the Indenture, the Intercreditor Agreement and any Additional Intercreditor Agreement.

Madrid, November 22, 2022