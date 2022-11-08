Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. NH Hotel Group, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NHH   ES0161560018

NH HOTEL GROUP, S.A.

(NHH)
Delayed Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  -  11:38 2022-11-08 am EST
2.795 EUR   +0.90%
12:04pNh Hotel S A : January - September 2022 Presentation
PU
09/19NH Hotel Group, S.A.(BME:NHH) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
CI
08/01Pandox Agrees $36 Million Purchase of Brussels Hotel From NH Hotel
MT
NH Hotel S A : January - September 2022 Presentation

11/08/2022 | 12:04pm EST
Message from the CEO

Robust ADR set again a record quarter

Revenue improvement since March sets a record Q3

ADR maximization strategy in Q3 surpassing 2019 RevPAR

100

0

200,0%

100,0%

0,0%

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NH Hotel Group SA published this content on 08 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2022 17:03:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 487 M 1 487 M 1 487 M
Net income 2022 8,13 M 8,13 M 8,13 M
Net Debt 2022 2 252 M 2 251 M 2 251 M
P/E ratio 2022 135x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 207 M 1 206 M 1 206 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,33x
EV / Sales 2023 1,95x
Nbr of Employees 10 997
Free-Float 5,77%
Chart NH HOTEL GROUP, S.A.
Duration : Period :
NH Hotel Group, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NH HOTEL GROUP, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 2,77 €
Average target price 4,34 €
Spread / Average Target 56,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ramón Aragonés Marin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luis Martínez Jurado Chief Financial Officer
Alfredo Fernández Agras Chairman
Marta Marcos Senior VP-Information Technology & Systems
Rufino Pérez Fernández Executive Director & Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NH HOTEL GROUP, S.A.-8.88%1 206
H WORLD GROUP LIMITED-9.05%10 929
SHANGHAI JIN JIANG INTERNATIONAL HOTELS CO., LTD.-2.30%7 498
CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC.-25.21%6 462
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.-20.65%6 283
WHITBREAD PLC-15.29%5 871