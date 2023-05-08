|
NH Hotel S A : January – March 2023 Presentation
Solid ADR allowed to surpass 2019 revenues in Q1
Monthly occupancy improvement and solid ADR
150
100
50
0
200,0%
150,0%
100,0%
50,0%
0,0%
|Sales 2023
|
1 960 M
2 160 M
2 160 M
|Net income 2023
|
139 M
153 M
153 M
|Net Debt 2023
|
1 992 M
2 195 M
2 195 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|11,8x
|Yield 2023
|0,72%
|Capitalization
|
1 564 M
1 723 M
1 723 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|1,81x
|EV / Sales 2024
|1,80x
|Nbr of Employees
|12 451
|Free-Float
|5,77%
|Chart NH HOTEL GROUP, S.A.
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends NH HOTEL GROUP, S.A.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|5
|Last Close Price
|3,59 €
|Average target price
|4,10 €
|Spread / Average Target
|14,2%