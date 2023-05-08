Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Spain
  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  NH Hotel Group, S.A.
  News
  7. Summary
    NHH   ES0161560018

NH HOTEL GROUP, S.A.

(NHH)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:01:01 2023-05-08 am EDT
3.645 EUR   +1.53%
03:31aNh Hotel S A : January – March 2023 Presentation
PU
04/20NH Hotel Group : Integrating the actual FY22 results
Alphavalue
03/29Moody's Lifts NH Hotel Ratings on Improved Key Credit Metrics
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NH Hotel S A : January – March 2023 Presentation

05/08/2023 | 03:31am EDT
Message from the CEO

Solid ADR allowed to surpass 2019 revenues in Q1

Q1 revenues above 2019

Monthly occupancy improvement and solid ADR

150

100

50

0

200,0%

150,0%

100,0%

50,0%

0,0%

Disclaimer

NH Hotel Group SA published this content on 08 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2023 07:30:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
03:31aNh Hotel S A : January – March 2023 Presentation
PU
04/20NH Hotel Group : Integrating the actual FY22 results
Alphavalue
03/29Moody's Lifts NH Hotel Ratings on Improved Key Credit Metrics
MT
03/07NH Hotel Group : Recovering strongly
Alphavalue
02/28NH Hotel Group - The strong recovery underway drives NH's results since April to prepan..
AQ
02/23Nh Hotel S A : 2. NFIS 2022 – Sustainable Business Report
PU
02/23Nh Hotel S A : 1. Consolidated Financial Statements and Management Report 2022
PU
02/23Transcript : NH Hotel Group, S.A., 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 23, 2023
CI
02/22NH Hotel Group, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
01/23NH Hotel Group Taps Vattenfall InCharge to Install Fast-Charging EV Stations at 50 Hote..
MT
Financials
Sales 2023 1 960 M 2 160 M 2 160 M
Net income 2023 139 M 153 M 153 M
Net Debt 2023 1 992 M 2 195 M 2 195 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,8x
Yield 2023 0,72%
Capitalization 1 564 M 1 723 M 1 723 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,81x
EV / Sales 2024 1,80x
Nbr of Employees 12 451
Free-Float 5,77%
Chart NH HOTEL GROUP, S.A.
Duration : Period :
NH Hotel Group, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NH HOTEL GROUP, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 3,59 €
Average target price 4,10 €
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ramón Aragonés Marin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luis Martínez Jurado Chief Financial Officer
Alfredo Fernández Agras Chairman
Marta Marcos Senior VP-Information Technology & Systems
Rufino Pérez Fernández Executive Director & Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NH HOTEL GROUP, S.A.20.88%1 723
H WORLD GROUP LIMITED6.22%14 360
WHITBREAD PLC26.58%8 266
SHANGHAI JIN JIANG INTERNATIONAL HOTELS CO., LTD.0.30%7 162
CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC.14.76%6 629
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.-4.21%5 865
